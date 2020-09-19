 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   NPR's Nina Totenberg shares stories from her 50 years of friendship with Justice Ginsberg   (npr.org) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy, Supreme Court of the United States, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dr. David Reines, better judgment, professional friends, end of a tour, colon cancer radiation treatments, long interview  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WereBear666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn, just damn....
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Both of them are extraordinary individuals. Wonderfully written.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a hard ass for a friend must be hard, but worth it.

Most of mine seem to be dumber than a bag of dumb hammers.
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: Having a hard ass for a friend must be hard, but worth it.

Most of mine seem to be dumber than a bag of dumb hammers.


All those 'friends' who just agree with you and help dumb down the curve?
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The intelligence curve, that is. (For the resident dummies.)
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.