(Tyler Paper)   To help local businesses hurt by the pandemic, Lindale, Texas created a new festival to replace the one canceled by the pandemic. Everyone is invited. Seriously? Is there no other way to help small businesses that doesn't involve spreading the 'Rona?   (tylerpaper.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't mess with Texas!

/you might catch something
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lindale was verging on ghost town when I was there last year.
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love how small businesses were destroyed by the lock down. Bezos raked in billions per day, as well as Walmart. One thing people who advocated for a shut down did not know is that small business depends on having customers everyday they are open and the world can not just stop because a virus is loose. We as people adapt not hide.
 
ronnie2bucks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's East Texas
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

If only there were legislation to help small businesses catch a break as well as help those not working have more disposable income.

/nope
//need more bailouts for corporations and the wealthy
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Funeral homes are local businesses, too.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd be very curious to see the percentage of articles that come through with covid relevant headlines over time.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

...And some "people," actually think this is "funny," apparently.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yell at Moscow Mitch.  That scum had the chance to get small business relief passed, and never did, instead giving bailouts to major companies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, let's go to hell Texas for 10% off and a wade in unwashed humanity.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: Funeral homes are local businesses, too.


Surprisingly getting crushed by the pandemic, actually. One of the guys on our VFD is a mortician with his own place. No big service with 3 viewings? That is how he makes his dough. I mean he can talk you into a sweet casket for some extra scratch, but if its just immediate family who is footing the bill and nobody else is there to see it, the purse strings tighten pretty damn fast.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

There wasn't enough to go around, and to keep a small business open. Large corporations can buffer their losses.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lindale, Texas will have it's first annual 'Do What You Feel' festival this Saturday whenever you feel like showing up. It will be a welcome change to their 'Do As We Say' festival, started by German settlers in 1946.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
chewynathan2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do cattle get the corona or just folks?
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I Lived in Houston for a couple of decades.

Nice folks, just mostly stupid
 
