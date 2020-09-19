 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: We are gathered here to join these two in the bonds of Holy...MOLY. Tell your wedding-related stories
bloobeary
16 hours ago  
I was an usher at my older brother's wedding. We were all in rental tuxedos, and had rental shoes to go with them. But an error had been made in the sizing. The shoes I received were too small. However, I didn't realize this because I had never worn a tux before and just expected it to be uncomfortable to begin with, and so I wedged my feet into them as best I could and got on with things.

Anyway, I'm hobbling around the church before the wedding, trying my best to run through the practice and do my part as usher, when someone realizes I can barely walk. And once the problem is revealed as the shoes being the wrong size, someone (I believe it was my mother) pointed out that I wouldn't be able to do the job of usher wearing them.

As there was no time to go back to the shop and get a correctly sized set, and after a consultation with my brother and his bride-to-be, it was decided that I should just wear my own shoes instead.

My own shoes at that time were a pair of black n' white leopard-print VANS low-top slip-on sneakers with neon confetti. And so, as the wedding commenced, that was what I wore. Tuxedo and leopard print sneakers. With neon confetti.

Afterward, the entire wedding party were set up to pose for photos, and as an Usher, I was included in that.

Later, after the photos were developed, the studio that had handled them noticed my sneakers, and asked if they should be retouched out, and made to look like normal black shiny tuxedo shoes.

"Don't you DARE." is what he was reportedly told.

And so, to this day, in the official wedding portrait which still hangs on the living room wall of my brother's home, there I am. In Tuxedo and leopard print sneakers. With confetti.

It's a look.
 
Pinche Mateo
16 hours ago  
The guy in the tuxedo was in the wedding party for his girlfriend's sister's wedding, 1978.

Reception on the 90th floor of the John Hancock. 150 people.

He flipped the bird in every picture they took of the wedding party.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy
16 hours ago  

bloobeary: And so, to this day, in the official wedding portrait which still hangs on the living room wall of my brother's home, there I am. In Tuxedo and leopard print sneakers. With confetti.


We need a pic. PAY THE TAX!
 
Earguy
15 hours ago  
My sister's second (of three) weddings:

Mother of the groom didn't like my sister - one of those mom-loves-son-so-much-it's-creepy situations.  Mom of the groom was given ONE JOB: don't let groom get drunk before the wedding. So of course she sabotaged it by doing shots and getting him drunk off his ass.

The preacher nearly canceled everything. But family convinced him to let them fill him up with coffee and an hour and a half later, he staggered down the aisle. The video is hilarious: he's swaying and nearly falling over. The best part was when he put the ring on her finger, he swayed so much he nearly fell over.

Why, no, the marriage didn't last. I'm shocked. SHOCKED!

One sister is on her third husband. The other sister is widowed from her 4th marriage. Me, I'm with Mrs. Earguy #1. I joke that I'm dragging down the family average.
 
TheHighlandHowler
15 hours ago  
I was one of two bartenders at a banquet hall.  I worked well over a hundred weddings.  Usually, I'd work the mobile bar inside the reception room.  As I think back, it was pretty fun.  Everybody was happy and generous and a little silly, (Chicken Dance etc.).  It was easy to be cheerful.

Best wedding was for a couple of locals.  Guests were sons of the soil.  Their wedding dance/song was "I hate myself for loving you."  Good people.  They were friends of mine.
 
jakedata
15 hours ago  
Married a couple days after 9/11. All planes grounded. Everyone was still a mess. We went ahead with about half the people in attendance. The best man wanted to drive from Wisconsin but we told him to please not do that.

Everyone needed a nice event, and the open bar probably helped, so the wedding itself went well.

Our honeymoon flights were cancelled so we went to the Common Ground Fair in Maine for a day, then drove south until the ocean was warm enough to swim. We saw the smoking ruin of the twin towers and the damage to the Pentagon on the way.

We wound up in Virginia Beach, it was completely abandoned. Weirdly quiet on the ground but like Apocalypse Now up in the air as everything military that could move under its own power was flying overhead.

One strange thing I recall was that since nobody could ship their crab out, every place we went had crab cake specials. I ate a lot of crab. That and there was no such thing as a non-smoking room in Virginia at the time.

Awful times but something good came out of it.
 
ltnor
15 hours ago  
My second was the one we're I was nervous and sweaty. We were married at the local state park and had a recommended preacher officiating. Obviously she wanted to meet us and had tried getting into a religious debate with me, which I declined. Wrong time and place. On our last meeting she asked if she could say a small prayer and I agreed to a small prayer. Turns out, our ideas of small vary greatly. Even my wife became uncomfortable with the length of it.
 
Unobtanium
15 hours ago  
The most expensive wedding I have been to was for a cousin of my mother-in-law. On Fisher Island off Miami. You have to take a ferry to get there. These families obviously had money.

They had a band with drums, horns, singer, guitar and bass. I snuck into the reception early and listened to these guys talk about the gigs they had played for Sinatra, Count Basie, and others. The dinner was lobster (my MIL said, "well, I see we're not keeping Kosher" - the Rabbi and his wife had Kosher meals). The wedding toast was in a custom glass made for the family by Corning. By a descendant of the founder.

Being older, the groom put a stop to the Hora dance (the one where the bride and groom are carried around in chairs while everyone dances). He'd seen too many people get hurt doing that and while he wasn't "fat" he was a big guy.

----------
My brother went to a disastrous wedding for a fraternity brother of his, in which he and his other fraternity brothers were the groomsmen. The wedding was in February, and we had a small ice storm overnight. The florist couldn't get there. The photographer was late. They opened the reception hall and two uncles got into a drunken shoving and shouting match and broke a plate glass door. They then called the custodian the "n" word.

As the evening wound down, someone quoted Monty Python and the Holy Grail: "This is supposed to be a 'appy occasion. Let's not bicker and argue about 'ooo killed 'ooo."
 
dickfreckle
15 hours ago  
 I don't have a story this week, as I'm a runaway groom. Twice.
 
evilsofa
14 hours ago  
My best friend's first wedding: it was held in the bride's hometown, a small town in Wisconsin. Her family ran a farm, so after the wedding ceremony, everyone (including the bride) went home, changed into farm work clothes, took care of the cows, then changed back into wedding finery, and returned for the reception - upon which it was discovered that two of the local adult idiots had stolen the cake top off the wedding cake and eaten it while everyone else was gone, thinking this to be a very fine joke. The mother of the bride hit the roof, called the police, and had them arrested for theft. They spent some days in jail and had to pay for a replacement cake top.

My best friend's second wedding: it had been quite awhile since I had last had an occasion to put on my black dress shoes, but I didn't put them on until an hour before the wedding. Got up, walked across the room, and my shoes feel all funny and unstable. Look behind me, and there's little black bits all over the floor. The soles of my shoes had disintegrated. Dashed off to the nearest mall store and grabbed whatever black shoe fit, and barely made it to the wedding. I didn't know shoes could do that!

My best friend's second marriage is going to go the distance, so I probably won't have any more funny wedding stories.
 
Recoil Therapy
14 hours ago  
Quick & dirty... maybe more later - people are still talking about at least the reception (those that are still alive anyway ...) 32 years later.

So the big day is here.  I'm looking spiffy, groomsmen have all cleaned up fairly well, mom & dad are all dressed up (shiat, doing the mental math, my parents who seemed older than dirt back then were younger than I am now...sigh) - anyway, the church is full & all of us are hanging out up at the altar waiting for the festivities to start.

Suddenly the music kicks in.  Thinking ahead we press-ganged one of the groomsman's younger brother to hang out by the organist (who was facing the wall & not the crowd) & give her the high sign when the bridal party is ready to go (taps finger to side of head...thinking ahead...yep).

Anyway, music starts up & all of us up there at the altar straighten up, get ready for the big goings on, and ... nothing.  Ok ... hmmm ... shrug.  A LONG five minutes later we're all standing there looking expectantly towards the door for the bridal party to do their thing.  TEN minutes since the music started .... absolutely nothing.  FIFTEENminutes later ... holy christ, did she get cold feet?  Twenty minutes, the organist is getting really pissed off, mom is about in tears, dad's biatching about his back & feet hurting from standing more or less at attention in rented shoes, and I have no farking clue what's going on.  Finally one of the supposedly soon to be MrsRT's numerous cousins in attendance went storming out of the main room & down the hall to find out what's going on ... quickly followed from out in the hall comes the sound of numerous running feet.

A few moments of sounds of chaos from outside the doors & then finally the bridal party arrived & did their thing coming down the aisle.  Whew, success, & all that.

Remember the groomsman's brother standing in his suit and sunglasses, looking as far as anyone could tell like a Secret Service agent keeping an eye on everyone, standing by the organist ... yeah, him.  Apparently one of the bridesmaids stuck her head in the door to see how big the sizeable crowd was.  Good old Doug saw that, figured that was the signal that everyone was ready & elbowed the organist to do her thing ... yeah, that worked out well...
 
cameroncrazy1984
14 hours ago  

dickfreckle: I don't have a story this week, as I'm a runaway groom. Twice.


That seems like two stories.

Also, Long Island weddings are the best. They are just incredible parties.
 
Combustion
14 hours ago  
We had an Elvis wedding in Vegas. The Elvis guy that did our wedding was pretty cool. We were all hanging out and talking. He had a thing for the bridesmaid. So we invited him out drinking with us that night. He shows up in his, you know, regular pants and shirt--but still rocked his Elvis hair! Awesome.
 
MissFeasance
14 hours ago  
We were married at my parents' house.  I was in the basement waiting to be led out, and was on TFD waiting for my dad to come down to walk me out the backyard, like, 30 seconds before the ceremony.  I was so scared.
 
Recoil Therapy
14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy
14 hours ago  
Well crap, that was supposed to be in the hockey thread...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary
13 hours ago  

Earguy: bloobeary: And so, to this day, in the official wedding portrait which still hangs on the living room wall of my brother's home, there I am. In Tuxedo and leopard print sneakers. With confetti.

We need a pic. PAY THE TAX!


I would, but I don't have a copy. Pre-digital camera days.
 
johnny_vegas
13 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Well crap, that was supposed to be in the hockey thread...

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Yet strangely relevant.....
 
OtherLittleGuy
13 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: [Fark user image image 256x320]
[Fark user image image 500x749]


Ah, that time you went to Tampa Bay and Pierre McGuire crashed the reception. I've loved that story.
 
Recoil Therapy
13 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Recoil Therapy: Well crap, that was supposed to be in the hockey thread...

[Fark user image image 300x168]

Yet strangely relevant.....


Yeah well... anyway, while I'm trying to come up with a story that will incorporate a lightning strike, a wedding & a tied up woman... here's a story that was posted to a previous CSB Sunday thread about my brother in law's wedding...

***

My brother in law is a very nice guy but a not very quick thinking idiot. Always wanting to see/believe the best in people & I and his other brother are always quick to exploit this character flaw.

Set the way back machine 20ish years into the past (edit, 25 now) & we find ourselves at his wedding reception where our story will commence. It was a lovely wedding & the reception was very nice too with the ALL important open bar that was well partook (partaken? I don't know, we abused the shiat out of it though) of. Said extra lubrication may/may not have been the reason for what followed but it sure didn't hurt.

Brother in law & his new bride were on a very tight schedule that day as the plans were to go from the wedding, directly to the reception, to the airport & then straight to the cruise line's dock for an immediate departure for a week long Mexican cruise. There was 'no' slack time anywhere in that day's schedule & was causing a bit of stress in both the bride & groom. Being the kind hearted souls that we were/are, his other brother & I asked the beleaguered groom if there was anything we could do to help. He thought about it for a moment & then tossed us his car keys.... jesus, what an idiot.... and asked us to move their luggage from one car to the car that they would be taking straight to the airport. Sure, happy to stumble around & help out.

Heading out to the vehicles we got her luggage moved over without any issues. Then we got to his suitcase. Now the alcohol may have made us weak but when we hauled it out of the trunk it seemed really heavy. Taking that train of thought a little further we came to the conclusion that getting a hernia on one's wedding night would just not do & being the thoughtful brother/brother in law that we were we went ahead and mitigated that risk for the happy groom. Back into the reception we went, tossed the keys back to him & told him that the luggage was moved & everything was taken care of. Time marched on & the happy couple finally made their mad dash to the airport, flew to the port city (LA or San Diego, really doesn't matter to the story as a whole), scrambled to the ship, barely arrived in time, the ship sailed & they quickly/finally collapsed into their bed after a thoroughly exhausting day (probably with some wedding night mattress thrashing going on but that too isn't important to the story).

The next morning arrived (being 8-10 hours into the cruise & many, many miles away from shore...) & the happy couple decided that breakfast by the pool would be a splendid way to start their first full day as husband & wife. She got changed into her stylish bathing attire & with all the patience that she soon was to become famous for (none) told him to get changed as she really wanted to get something to eat. Far too trusting brother/brother in law pulled out his suitcase only to discover just how concerned we were as to him getting a hernia the previous evening.... as we had removed EVERYTHING that could be worn below the waist from his suitcase (pants, underwear, swim suit, socks, shoes, everything....).

Now it's also important to realize that our beloved groom was about 6'5"/350# with size 16 feet .... and the ship was far out to sea on their week long cruise. The ship's gift shop had swim suits for sale but the biggest one that he could find was still 3 sizes too small. The poor guy had to spend the week walking around in dress shoes & either tuxedo pants or shorts that he dared not bend over in without risking spectacular & catastrophic fabric/stitching failure.

By an amazing coincidence the two merry pranksters suddenly discovered urgent out of town business the day before the happy couple was scheduled to return home.....
 
Fireproof
13 hours ago  
Was at a wedding yesterday that gave me the idea for this thread.

It was a mini-mony, because pandemic. There's maybe 20 of us there. I have a reading and am nervous that I'll fark it up somehow, but do fine. Then the second reader comes up and her not-quite-three-year-old ringbearer child follows. It's cute, everyone laughs.

She starts her reading and he crawls under her dress. The he stands up and his entire head is inside it. Mom tries to continue to read. Kid is now pressing his head against the front-inside of the skirt and is looking out through the little holes in the pattern.

She finally excuses herself and picks him up and is holding him with one arm and holding her text in the other. This works great for about ten seconds, then he starts grabbing at her paper. Someone else finally runs up and takes the kid back to his seat.

I now get why I was like 8 before I ever went to a wedding.
 
Mikmaq Paddywhack
13 hours ago  
My best friend's wedding was an ordeal. First off, they decided on having it in Luray Caverns; they went there after the groom reconnected with his father after 25(?) years. And then stuff started going wrong....

-His dad, who had been sick, died 3 months out.
-The reception venue, an old plantation house converted to a hotel and wedding venue, got double booked, so instead of the reception being in their grand ballroom it was in a tent on the roof of the plantation (think it was the difference between like 80 people for their wedding and 200 for the other one)
-The justice that was going to marry them broke her leg like a week out. Since this took place in the Cathedral Room of Luray Caverns...no go. So the justice arranged a preacher to do it for them. (Problem being, they aren't Christian. It was...awkward.)
-The groom forgot a CD for the reception that the DJ didn't have (Rocky Horror soundtrack - they met at a showing, when he was Rocky and she was in the audience) so my BFF and I drove up from Luray to Winchester and luckily found a copy in the music store that used to be in the Apple Valley Mall.
-The mother of the groom was flying in on the Friday and her flight was delayed. The groom was picking them up, so neither the groom nor his mom were at the rehearsal. They finally made it to the rehearsal dinner, up on Skyline Drive at Skyland...which was fogged in.
-The maid of honor forgot the runner so my BFF's dress ended up clay red.
-And for the final piece de resistance, the videographer's computer crashed after loading the wedding video onto it and apparently he lost/deleted the backups. (I was double pissed about that because I arranged that part of the wedding - I worked with him up to then and haven't seen him since.)

Other than that, the wedding was great. Beautiful weather, full moon (she picked the date partially for that and partially because it was Halfway to St. Patrick's Day), and it was the last time her parents were in the same room at the same time (they were divorced in the 90s and her dad died 2 years later). Everyone but me (the hotel was full so I ended up at another hotel down the road) even ended up drinking that weekend with the other wedding party.

They celebrated their 15th anniversary on Thursday. :)
 
OtherLittleGuy
12 hours ago  

Fireproof: Was at a wedding yesterday that gave me the idea for this thread.

It was a mini-mony, because pandemic. There's maybe 20 of us there. I have a reading and am nervous that I'll fark it up somehow, but do fine. Then the second reader comes up and her not-quite-three-year-old ringbearer child follows. It's cute, everyone laughs.

She starts her reading and he crawls under her dress. The he stands up and his entire head is inside it. Mom tries to continue to read. Kid is now pressing his head against the front-inside of the skirt and is looking out through the little holes in the pattern.

She finally excuses herself and picks him up and is holding him with one arm and holding her text in the other. This works great for about ten seconds, then he starts grabbing at her paper. Someone else finally runs up and takes the kid back to his seat.

I now get why I was like 8 before I ever went to a wedding.


Did the bride accept Canadian Tire money on the gift registry?
 
Gulper Eel
11 hours ago  
Ever since I was a small child, I assumed I was going to live out my days alone.

My grandparents bought me a science encyclopedia when I was 5 in the late 60's, and every year after that it came with a supplement that would encapsulate the additional knowledge accumulated since then. One article I remember postulated that 24 out of 25 people would get married at least once in their lifetime. Being six at the time and not knowing from same-sex relationships, which wouldn't be legal in my state for another 40-odd years, I simply did the arithmetic and said to myself "well, that makes sense - 24 people is 12 couples and that leaves the 25th person with nobody. Sounds like that 25th person is me." Like it was a really sadistic game of musical chairs or something, with a lifetime of solitude for the winner.

It stuck in my head, no matter that I had learned that my original reasoning made no sense.

Think you've met someone really special, Gulper? You go right ahead and believe that. Really. This time, she's the one. Nah, fate's not farking with you or anything. It's (stifling a giggle) different this time. Okay, are you smitten? Let's head for your childhood home and have her meet the parents.

Aaaaaand mom's wandering around the kitchen in a housecoat in a drunken haze at 1:00 in the afternoon, and dad's puffing away on a True Green while taking a loud and aromatic dump with the bathroom door open, and they're screaming at each other, and your dream woman promptly got the fark out while the getting the fark out was good because lord knows she can do VASTLY better than your sorry ass and besides, the cosmos gets a major kick out of farking with you. In your world, "Good Luck Chuck" is a documentary.

Care to have another go? You would, sucker. You're going to die alone and terrified. And fat. We're going to dangle some happiness in front of you and then snatch it away to give to some hedge-fund prick. Why? Go fark yourself, that's why. But before we send you off to your grave, let's one last time hop on the tilt-a-whirl.

What do you mean, it's working out?
What do you mean, she wants to marry you?
What do you mean, the arrangements for the wedding went off without a hitch?

Naturally, I almost died the morning of the wedding.

We were on a hike in the mountains of New Hampshire, and she suggested doing a little rock scramble. I was feeling a little under the weather, not knowing that the discomfort I'd been feeling was a case of the flu getting underway.

In July, because why the fark not.

I got to the top of the rock scramble...fainted because I stood up too quickly, and came thisclose to tumbling back down the rock scramble and meeting a messy and ridiculous demise.

Almost. Instead, we decided that was enough hiking for one day, went back down to the car, drove to the local fireman's carnival, had the tastiest 50-cent hot dogs we've ever had, went back to the inn, got dressed up for the big day, and right before the ceremony began I figured "Here comes the fatal aneurysm, lightning strike, avalanche, whatever. Lucy's gonna pull the football away one last time."

Which is when the justice of the peace turned to me and let us know he'd already dropped off the paperwork with the town clerk so technically we were already married.

BITE ME, MURPHY'S LAW.

I was horribly sick for the entire honeymoon and didn't care one bit. We'll be married 20 years next summer.
 
edmo
10 hours ago  
I went to an Air Force buddy's wedding down in Montgomery, Alabama. It's about an hour before show time and as we're getting dressed, I realize I forgot my tie. Dammit. Got be formal for these things.  Lots of stores around so I figure we'll just pick something up on the way.

First clothing store we stop at, I ask for men's ties.

"Well...no...we don't have ties...." [all dialogue took 1.5 minutes per sentence exiting the mouth of not-in-a-hurry Southerners]

"Ok, could you point us toward a store that does? What about the mall down the road?"

"Well.... there's a store in there that sells... men's clothing.   I don't ... think... they have...   ties..."

"How about a store that sells suits?"

"Suits? You mean like suits for church?"

"Yes, that's what I mean."

"I don't know about that. Nobody wears suits to church these days."

(It's the 80s in the damned South, of course they wear suits to church.)

"I just need to get a tie so a place that sells suits would have ties."

"Oh I don't know about that. Nobody sells ties in Mon-gum-ree. Why would anyone get that dressed up?"

"It's a wedding. Listen, you really don't know of anyplace that sells nice clothes?"

"Well..... now that I think about it.... there is one place..."

"Great how do I get there?"

"Well.... you go back down the road and turn about two blocks afore you get to the Sunoco station...."

"How would I know when I was two blocks from the Sunoco station?"

"Well.... you won't... seeing they tore that down about ten years ago..."

And so it went. No shiat, I spent nearly 15 minutes trying to get an answer to the simple question of where to buy a tie. Finally said fark it and left and went without a tie. Yep it was the South, and everybody there was dressed nice and all the men wore ties except me. I shoulda asked where they got them.
 
baka-san
7 hours ago  
Too many to go into
My future MIL kept farking with the flower order, cause I wanted yellow roses for my side, and she didnt like that idea.

The carriage horse decided to take his own way from the wedding site to the reception( tripling the length, but we laughed about that one)

I sort of copied the grooms cake from Steel Magnolias.  red velvet cake in the shape of an armadillo, with grey icing, but I added raspberry jam in the middle so it would bleed.  When we cut it my granddad shouted "I want it's liver!"

One of the underage guest stole a bottle of wine that was given to us, and ended up puking in the bathroom.

My MIL and FIL got into it and the FIL stormed off without saying goodby to my wife.

My step father getting down with my step FIL to Brick House.

ect.
 
Merltech
2 hours ago  
My parents had one of those very eventful weddings.  Started with having a flat tire in the morning of the big day.  When they where at the wedding my uncle (wife's brother) came back from the service and thought the cake at the house was a welcome back home.  So there where parts of that missing.

For our wedding was that the original photographer we booked didn't show up, but the owner of the photography business took photos instead.  My brother-in-law left as soon as possible because he wanted to chase tail in another state.
 
ProcrastinationStation
47 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: dickfreckle: I don't have a story this week, as I'm a runaway groom. Twice.

That seems like two stories.

Also, Long Island weddings are the best. They are just incredible parties.


Yep.
Biggest party I ever went to was my cousins wedding, not long after 9/11.

I spent my college years as waitstaff for a caterer at a fairly high end venue.  I was amazed how many couples had no idea how to cut the cake.  I'm in about a zillion wedding photos/videos showing them what to do.
 
Grumpy Cat
47 minutes ago  
My girlfriend's destination Florida wedding was canceled that morning because the groom smartened up. ... They married about 2 years later. He left her again when she was 7 1/2 months pregnant. Such drama.

At another wedding, I was the bridesmaid that passed out after getting way too drunk. My girlfriend thought it was hysterical, so I don't feel so bad. They divorced about 10 years later, anyway.
 
GRCooper
39 minutes ago  
I was in Vossiewulf's wedding. A groomsman. It was an episcopal wedding. The preacher (or whatever they're called) asked me, very concerned, if I'd been baptised. I hadn't. I lied. What the hell, it doesn't matter to me. Why should I put a roadb
 
kokomo61
36 minutes ago  
Got married in '91 at a former Virginia country estate-turned wedding venue. It was just after Ken Burns' Civil War series had aired, and since we had planned a string quartet, I thought it would be could if we got them to play an arrangement of Ashokan Farewell (the main theme from the series).

My landlord at the time was an old-time fiddle player, so I asked him if one existed, or if he knew how to get one. He said, 'Why don't I just call the guy?'

Evidently, he was good friends with Jay Ungar, who wrote and recorded the tune, which everybody played at the end of his annual fiddle camp. I called the number, and Jay answered.

When I asked him about an arrangement for the quartet, he asked where the wedding was. When I told him, he said, 'if you're not already committed to the string quartet, we (he and his wife Molly Mason) would play the wedding (and reception) for $850 + travel.

I had an opportunity to have a Grammy-winning, nationally known musician play my wedding and reception for very little money....and got shot down, because my (now ex-) wife wanted a DJ at the reception.

Electric Slide, my ass.

Folk Alley Sessions: Jay Ungar & Molly Mason Family Band, "Ashokan Farewell"
Youtube 2kZASM8OX7s
 
GRCooper
36 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I was in Vossiewulf's wedding. A groomsman. It was an episcopal wedding. The preacher (or whatever they're called) asked me, very concerned, if I'd been baptised. I hadn't. I lied. What the hell, it doesn't matter to me. Why should I put a roadb


lock.

Lots of kneeling and standing in the ceremony. In kneel one, the tux pants popped the hold. My knees and thighs instantly locked together and we're the only thing that kept my pants on until I waddled out of the chapel. Jesus had his revenge

/move the damn post button out from under the keyboard, fark
 
Bathroom Samurai
32 minutes ago  
I was in the bridal party for my sister's backyard wedding. The dogs were locked up in the house but got loose and joined the party. There was a mad grab for dogs. I ended up holding a shiatzu through most of the ceremony.
 
Grumpy Cat
25 minutes ago  

GRCooper: GRCooper: I was in Vossiewulf's wedding. A groomsman. It was an episcopal wedding. The preacher (or whatever they're called) asked me, very concerned, if I'd been baptised. I hadn't. I lied. What the hell, it doesn't matter to me. Why should I put a roadb

lock.

Lots of kneeling and standing in the ceremony. In kneel one, the tux pants popped the hold. My knees and thighs instantly locked together and we're the only thing that kept my pants on until I waddled out of the chapel. Jesus had his revenge

/move the damn post button out from under the keyboard, fark


Who is Vossiewulf? Are we all supposed to know what it means? I even googled him (?) and I still am not sure who this is.
 
Fireproof
23 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: My girlfriend's destination Florida wedding was canceled that morning because the groom smartened up. ... They married about 2 years later. He left her again when she was 7 1/2 months pregnant. Such drama.

At another wedding, I was the bridesmaid that passed out after getting way too drunk. My girlfriend thought it was hysterical, so I don't feel so bad. They divorced about 10 years later, anyway.


At the reception for the wedding I was just at, the pastor told the story of one of her colleagues finding a naked, passed-out bridesmaid in one of the prep rooms before the wedding began. Hilarity ensued with getting her back to presentable again.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
21 minutes ago  
well, in 9 days, I will be celebrating 21 years of divorce.
Didn't realise my ex was an alcoholic who liked to be controlling to the point of having me followed.
But anyway.
Day of the wedding 26 years ago.
Big frock, veil with all the trimmings, stupid high heel shoes, bouquet of pure hay fever inducing roses.
The registrar got to the point of 'if any person knows any reason why these persons may not be joined...' only to have his cousins toddler hiccup loudly during that initial silence.
I cracked.
I got the giggles.
Everyone else got the giggles too.
Best man pulls a handkercheif out of his pocket that could've doubled as a ships sail - cracked up harder.
Registrar threatens to not marrry us.
After some deep breaths, normality ensues, we're married, kiss the bride and all that, outside for photographs.
The damned shoes are killing me, I was a smoker back then and thank heavens for plastic 'lucky black cats' that have a pack of cigs stuck to it. had a much needed smoke. photographs.... then Concorde flew over. Not related to the wedding at all, it was just so gloriously timed. My dad, who was filming everything, caught Concorde as it flew over.
Got back to the house for the reception.
Bear in mind I'd spent the day before trying not to throw up whilst preparing *all the food* for up to 40 people.
Wedding cake was a gift (2 weeks to plan the whole goddamned wedding).
More photos in the garden... cut the damned wedding cake.
with help, got the food uncovered and declared the buffet open.
Best man plays with kids in the garden - trips up, destroys ankle, is lay on the floor in pain and in shock. stupid idiot member of his family (and up to that point, the token alcoholic) trying pour beer into the best mans mouth. everyone else was throwing  coats on him.
Me in my bridal frock, and the best mans missus, we're asking to borrow neighbours phone to dial 999. Neighbours husband and brother are in their shorts watching the football. I can't begin to think what they thought when they saw us, but somehow, we got through on the phone and after saying 'thanks' to the neighbours, we tear back to the best man.
Ambulance parks up outside.
All the people who'd seen me leave the house earlier and then arrive back (to applause) are now suddenly back on their doorsteps because 'ambulance'.
Best man is scooped up and deposited into the back of the ambulance.
My husband then has to take everyone home who didn't have a car. No nearby phonebox to order taxis.
By this point, I've changed from 'stupidly huge frock' to 'something a little less dramatic' that I could move around in. the underskirt of the wedding gown and the hooped skirt are excellent for sweeping the floors.
We're all too worried now about the best man - we get news that he's torn ligaments around his ankle and will be off his feet for at least 6 weeks.
Eventually, the last of the guests leave, my husband turns up after dropping the last of the guests...
but yeah, it was memorable for all the wrong reasons. Would've announced the pregnancy, but for the best mans accident.
If there ever is a 'next time', I want it to be less dramatic and less ambulancey.
 
Tyrosine
20 minutes ago  
In 1988 a buddy got married in a huge, overblown, French Catholic / Italian Catholic affair. My other buddy invited a girl from his work who he'd been pining over for months. At the reception my buddy's date ends up hooking up with some other dude in a curtained off area behind the head table. While the curtains didn't let anyone see what was happening they were loud enough where everyone - and there were over 200 people at the reception - heard everything. Think locker room scene from Porkey's.

Later in the evening she returned to our table like nothing happened. My buddy even gave her a ride home.
 
rfenster
19 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: GRCooper: GRCooper: I was in Vossiewulf's wedding. A groomsman. It was an episcopal wedding. The preacher (or whatever they're called) asked me, very concerned, if I'd been baptised. I hadn't. I lied. What the hell, it doesn't matter to me. Why should I put a roadb

lock.

Lots of kneeling and standing in the ceremony. In kneel one, the tux pants popped the hold. My knees and thighs instantly locked together and we're the only thing that kept my pants on until I waddled out of the chapel. Jesus had his revenge

/move the damn post button out from under the keyboard, fark

Who is Vossiewulf? Are we all supposed to know what it means? I even googled him (?) and I still am not sure who this is.


Vossiewulf is a fellow Farker.
 
Thosw
19 minutes ago  
Don't have a lot of details, but my uncle slugged my mother the morning of his wedding back in '85. My stepfather was at the house in less than 30 minutes (lived 40 miles away), got out of the car yelling "WHERE IS THE SONOFAbiatch!" and had to be restrained by my mother. (The relationship between my mother and uncle has always been contentious. She's the oldest, and he's the youngest of 4 and the only male. And he's short as well with a Napoleon complex, a drinking problem, and can't keep a job.)

Wedding still went off, cousin born in '95, they're still married, but only through the grace of my now-aunt.
 
Grumpy Cat
18 minutes ago  

rfenster: Grumpy Cat: GRCooper: GRCooper: I was in Vossiewulf's wedding. A groomsman. It was an episcopal wedding. The preacher (or whatever they're called) asked me, very concerned, if I'd been baptised. I hadn't. I lied. What the hell, it doesn't matter to me. Why should I put a roadb

lock.

Lots of kneeling and standing in the ceremony. In kneel one, the tux pants popped the hold. My knees and thighs instantly locked together and we're the only thing that kept my pants on until I waddled out of the chapel. Jesus had his revenge

/move the damn post button out from under the keyboard, fark

Who is Vossiewulf? Are we all supposed to know what it means? I even googled him (?) and I still am not sure who this is.

Vossiewulf is a fellow Farker.


OK. It wasn't bolded, like we sometimes do on Fark. Thanks for clarifying :)
 
Gubbo
8 minutes ago  
Being Irish, I get drunk at weddings. It's traditional.

But, let's see. I was best man for my best friend. Bride is 45 minutes late to the church. Doesn't tell us. None of the bridesmaids tell us. everyone just standing around in the church bored. No emergency or anything, she just wanted to be late.

We had some whiskey for later and responsibly passed the time.

And a friend had a wedding in Philly. I get drunk, which is fine. Get back to my hotel and crash a different wedding in the bar. Still convinced those guys were mobsters. I mean who else has hair that big
 
mochunk
7 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I was an usher at my older brother's wedding. We were all in rental tuxedos, and had rental shoes to go with them. But an error had been made in the sizing. The shoes I received were too small. However, I didn't realize this because I had never worn a tux before and just expected it to be uncomfortable to begin with, and so I wedged my feet into them as best I could and got on with things.

Anyway, I'm hobbling around the church before the wedding, trying my best to run through the practice and do my part as usher, when someone realizes I can barely walk. And once the problem is revealed as the shoes being the wrong size, someone (I believe it was my mother) pointed out that I wouldn't be able to do the job of usher wearing them.

As there was no time to go back to the shop and get a correctly sized set, and after a consultation with my brother and his bride-to-be, it was decided that I should just wear my own shoes instead.

My own shoes at that time were a pair of black n' white leopard-print VANS low-top slip-on sneakers with neon confetti. And so, as the wedding commenced, that was what I wore. Tuxedo and leopard print sneakers. With neon confetti.

Afterward, the entire wedding party were set up to pose for photos, and as an Usher, I was included in that.

Later, after the photos were developed, the studio that had handled them noticed my sneakers, and asked if they should be retouched out, and made to look like normal black shiny tuxedo shoes.

"Don't you DARE." is what he was reportedly told.

And so, to this day, in the official wedding portrait which still hangs on the living room wall of my brother's home, there I am. In Tuxedo and leopard print sneakers. With confetti.

It's a look.


I wore regular black and white checkboard Vans at my bros first wedding at their insistence, it went with the tux.
 
GRCooper
6 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: GRCooper: GRCooper: I was in Vossiewulf's wedding. A groomsman. It was an episcopal wedding. The preacher (or whatever they're called) asked me, very concerned, if I'd been baptised. I hadn't. I lied. What the hell, it doesn't matter to me. Why should I put a roadb

lock.

Lots of kneeling and standing in the ceremony. In kneel one, the tux pants popped the hold. My knees and thighs instantly locked together and we're the only thing that kept my pants on until I waddled out of the chapel. Jesus had his revenge

/move the damn post button out from under the keyboard, fark

Who is Vossiewulf? Are we all supposed to know what it means? I even googled him (?) and I still am not sure who this is.


Don't Fark before caffeine. I'm sure a few seconds of thought would have solved that gordian knot for you.

It wasn't rocket surgery, Grumpy Cat
 
Yellow Beard
6 minutes ago  
At my wedding reception, my then boss wanted to chug drinks with me. He asked what I was drinking and I told him double vodkas. It was actually just water. He matched me drink for drink with double scotches for 6 drinks in a matter of about 15 minutes. Yes, he was beyond hammered long before the party was over. When I got back from my honey moon he asked how the hell I was able to hold my liquor so well. I just told him he was a lightweight and I wasn't. To this day he doesn't know.
 
cyberbenali
1 minute ago  
My mom and step-father (eventually becomes adoptive dad, but I digress) had one of those weddings, but it was the couple that got the better of their guests.

Dad said he wanted a date he could remember so they settled on Halloween because it fell on a Saturday that year. Now, his side of the family are a bunch of characters and, upon the announcement of their chosen date, were eagerly wringing their hands thinking about all the hijinks they could cook up. Knowing them, my soon-to-be step-brother called each of them, pleading with them not to disrupt their special day with crazy costumes and such so as not to upset my mother. He manages to get them to abide and he has fulfilled his duty as step-son.

Flash forward to the ceremony - everything goes well and the newly married couple heads off to a side room in the church to sign the papers. My sisters, my step-brother and I are standing at the front of the church in front of everyone. All of a sudden, the organist interrupts the quiet chatting of the assembled guests with the familiar titular song from the Phantom of the Opera. My parents burst through the door in capes and masks and my dad lets out his trademark spooky laugh (he was really good at this) that carries loudly through the church. Needless to say, everyone was shocked, no one more than my poor brother as he realized that he had been had. Over all the cheering, the family pulls out whatever props they could smuggle in unnoticed, which included numerous sets of fake vampire teeth.

The reception was held at a hotel where everyone stayed the night. Some of the same family members (I believe it was his siblings) approached my parents the next morning at breakfast to ask them how their night had gone. My dad responds coyly that they slept very well because they had returned to their house for the night. They become quite serious as they ask who ended up sleeping in that room. "Oh, [my mother's] parents." Their glee vanishes as they realize that have pranked the room my mom's parents were staying in. Turns out his siblings had pranked the room they were supposed to spend the night in, something about saran wrapping the toilet and making the bed unusable among others. Again, their best laid plans were foiled, and this time they felt quite embarrassed about who got stuck on the receiving end of the prank.

/Should also mention that my grandmother was undergoing chemo treatments for ovarian cancer at the time, which added to the embarrassment
//I can't quite remember if my grandparents were able to get another room or if they got substantial help with the cleanup
 
mochunk
1 minute ago  
My wife and I had a small family service with a close friend officiating. It was in a beautiful overlook spot in one of our local forest preserves. Buy of course has a parking lot, in which an ice cream truck pulled in just as my bride was walking in with her dad's (bio and step) in arms. And my young nephew tries to run away to go get ice cream, and someone cracked a joke about her choice of music to walk in to.

So yeah, her wedding song wasn't really The Path by Haken, it was the ice cream truck's jingle.
 
