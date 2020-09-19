 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   It's sexy time for spiders, big spiders   (krqe.com) divider line
27
    More: Giggity, New Mexico, LOS ALAMOS, Tarantula, National Park Service, Spider bite, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Stinger, tarantula season  
•       •       •

821 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2020 at 8:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the shotgun.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHERE DA MAMMALIAN WOMEN AT?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help them cross the road.
What if they are just as tired of 2020 as the rest of us, and just trying to end it?
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I like spiders. Especially salticidae. When I watched "Beyond the Aquila Rift" on Love, Death, Robots, my first thought was that Thom over-reacted and "Greta" just wanted a FRIEND, for fark's sake, because she was just as farked as anyone else... she's just extremely long-lived and we're not.

Stupid arachnophobe, could have worked with big spood to at least let people know exactly what happens when they miss a jump.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're pretty easy to cheese, but the snarly and glowing red eyes are disturbing.

/been playing Grounded pre-release
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's wild to read about how some spiders reproduce.  Jack off onto the ground, and then scoop up the semen and push it into a lady spider.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: [Fark user image 375x250]

WHERE DA MAMMALIAN WOMEN AT?


That reminds me, I once saw a pic of a lady person with a huge bush, but it turned out to be baby spiders.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Spiders need love too
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth Damon knows how to handle tarantula lovers of all ages.
 
solcofn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Ooh la la.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkIN SPIDERS!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NOPE.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image 250x413] [View Full Size image _x_][Fark user image 498x292] [View Full Size image _x_]
Oblig


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ladies, if spiders turn you on, my scrotal ridge looks almost exactly like this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Arachnohornia?
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
scienceabc.comView Full Size
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BRB, booking a flight to New Mexico.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Ladies, if spiders turn you on, my scrotal ridge looks almost exactly like this...


Scrotal ridge?
Pubic mound?

This is what happens when you let geographers write anatomy texts.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Ladies, if spiders turn you on, my scrotal ridge looks almost exactly like this...

[Fark user image image 304x264]


Scrotal ridge?
 
invictus2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Jacksons - Torture (Official Video)
Youtube DxSfQeCoFUM
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Article fails without pictures of spider sex.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: NOPE.


I'm not sure spiders care about consent.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: eddie_irvine: NOPE.

I'm not sure spiders care about consent.


Bed bugs don't care about consent.  Spiders do fancy mating dances to attract female spiders.
 
invictus2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Get the shotgun.


Eight Legged Freaks - Trailer #f2
Youtube V7mOxwoZIXw
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.