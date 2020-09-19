 Skip to content
 
(Fox 59)   Bakery will have really hot buns   (fox59.com) divider line
    Strange, HVAC, Taylor's Bakery, Air conditioning  
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if they were big Reznor fans...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They didn't steal the system, they gutted it.  Metal thieves.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I wonder if they were big Reznor fans...

[Fark user image 422x750]


That really is a product of Trent Reznor's family business, though they sold it years ago.
 
invictus2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How to Play "Hot Cross Buns" - Recorder Karate White Belt
Youtube d8Q9MMEtuJo
 
Delawhat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not cool, man, not cool.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Question: Why steal an HVAC system?

For real, I assume there's an answer.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Question: Why steal an HVAC system?

For real, I assume there's an answer.


Your name is Halifax, and the TPB have taught you nothing?
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Question: Why steal an HVAC system?

For real, I assume there's an answer.


Cheaper than buying?
 
