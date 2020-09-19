 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Doctor who advocated for masks dies of Covid, idiots not listening to her   (nbcnews.com) divider line
38
    Sad, Infectious disease, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, Medicine, early weeks, Kentucky, David Shadowen, community of Bowling Green, Medical Center  
•       •       •

GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"A lot of kids think of their parents as heroes. Mine actually was."
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking about this the other day. We absolutely need to remember this. We forgot about 1918 and look where that got us. We need a National Corona Memorial. With all of Donny's tweets and statements correlated with what he knew at the time.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay. She'll just regenerate. I expect a gay black dude this next time. Diversity and all that. I did expect she'd last longer than this though.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unbelievable that we're pouring billions of dollars into vaccines that might (hopefully) be just as effective as wearing a mask.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See how dangerous masks are based on my misinterpretation of an event.

In fact, let me deliberately twist this event to fit my evil narrative and deliberately spread misinformation.

Yours truly, the Right Wing of America.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further proof that this is all a hoax?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
another victim of the the great bowling green massacre.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bowen: Unbelievable that we're pouring billions of dollars into vaccines that might (hopefully) be just as effective as wearing a mask.


For a vaccine to be effective, a person has to be exposed to the virus. Masks are meant to prevent this from happening in the first place. It's an ounce of prevention vs. pound of cure type situation.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Further proof that this is all a hoax?


False flag. Crisis actor. Deeeeeeeeep faaaaaaaake
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Further proof that this is all a hoax?


I am confident this administration will somehow find a way to contort her death into an anti-masking message.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone check her for Novichok.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I really wouldn't mind if this stupidity only killed the chronically stupid, the tragedy is it is a danger to everyone.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I was thinking about this the other day. We absolutely need to remember this. We forgot about 1918 and look where that got us. We need a National Corona Memorial. With all of Donny's tweets and statements correlated with what he knew at the time.


I agree with this 100%
 
Halal_Bacon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First I want to say I'm sorry she died.    So many people say masks will save your life, but they didn't do her any good.  Also, if ordinary surgical masks are so wonderful, why do doctors get the extra special N95 masks?  Yes the virus kills  So do many other things, the flu for example.  But the country never turned into a police state because of the flu.  Before you reply that there are more cases of the virus than the flu, there are incentives for people to inflate the numbers.  Hospitals get extra government money for covid patients.  So do states.  Florida and Tennessee are two states I know of that have inflated the numbers.   Mayors and governors use it as an excuse to play dictator.  Some of you think the martial law declarations are needed to fight the virus.  Think about this.  What if Trump wins in November and his side feels emboldened to issue decrees banning protests?  Governors and mayors have established that it's ok to rule by decree.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Bowen: Unbelievable that we're pouring billions of dollars into vaccines that might (hopefully) be just as effective as wearing a mask.

For a vaccine to be effective, a person has to be exposed to the virus. Masks are meant to prevent this from happening in the first place. It's an ounce of prevention vs. pound of cure type situation.


What?

The vaccine is the exposure to the virus. In order for a vaccine to be effective it has to activate the immune system to fight any future interaction with the virus that fits the strain your T-cells have seen.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: cyberspacedout: Bowen: Unbelievable that we're pouring billions of dollars into vaccines that might (hopefully) be just as effective as wearing a mask.

For a vaccine to be effective, a person has to be exposed to the virus. Masks are meant to prevent this from happening in the first place. It's an ounce of prevention vs. pound of cure type situation.

What?

The vaccine is the exposure to the virus. In order for a vaccine to be effective it has to activate the immune system to fight any future interaction with the virus that fits the strain your T-cells have seen.


The future interaction is what I meant.

Preventing any such interaction is the purpose of masks.
 
gyruss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Halal_Bacon: First I want to say I'm sorry she died.



Bullshiat.

The entirety of the rest of your post cheapens her death for you to make a sad libertarian mewling.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks at pic, looks at thread on obesity and Covid....cracks a beer while sniffling.

Godspeed, doc.

/My oldest friend (as in timewise) is an EMT and RN in NJ and caught it and brought it home and it cost him his daughter's life
//Thought we would lose him as well, he is beyond morbidly obese
///That motherfarker still bravely went to work everyday knowing the risk to him and his.  He's a genuine hero.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: See how dangerous masks are based on my misinterpretation of an event.

In fact, let me deliberately twist this event to fit my evil narrative and deliberately spread misinformation.

Yours truly, the Right Wing of America.


Came in here to say something similar. Just much better than I would have.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My niece worked with her at this hospital.

This isn't about frredom or politics;
it's about a virus, whose only goal is to replicate itself.

People who wear masks are actually trying to keep YOU safe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gyruss: Halal_Bacon: First I want to say I'm sorry she died.


Bullshiat.

The entirety of the rest of your post cheapens her death for you to make a sad libertarian mewling.


Well then, fark her, I guess
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Halal_Bacon:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Halal_Bacon: First I want to say I'm sorry she died.    So many people say masks will save your life, but they didn't do her any good.  Also, if ordinary surgical masks are so wonderful, why do doctors get the extra special N95 masks?  Yes the virus kills  So do many other things, the flu for example.  But the country never turned into a police state because of the flu.  Before you reply that there are more cases of the virus than the flu, there are incentives for people to inflate the numbers.  Hospitals get extra government money for covid patients.  So do states.  Florida and Tennessee are two states I know of that have inflated the numbers.   Mayors and governors use it as an excuse to play dictator.  Some of you think the martial law declarations are needed to fight the virus.  Think about this.  What if Trump wins in November and his side feels emboldened to issue decrees banning protests?  Governors and mayors have established that it's ok to rule by decree.


If by this time you keep spewing nonsense like this why bother? Science and critical thinkers that follow the science at least understand statistics and that masks help even if not 100%. No one in the thinking camp will bother to read your screed than to laugh at you.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Halal_Bacon: First I want to say I'm sorry she died.    So many people say masks will save your life, but they didn't do her any good.  Also, if ordinary surgical masks are so wonderful, why do doctors get the extra special N95 masks?  Yes the virus kills  So do many other things, the flu for example.  But the country never turned into a police state because of the flu.  Before you reply that there are more cases of the virus than the flu, there are incentives for people to inflate the numbers.  Hospitals get extra government money for covid patients.  So do states.  Florida and Tennessee are two states I know of that have inflated the numbers.   Mayors and governors use it as an excuse to play dictator.  Some of you think the martial law declarations are needed to fight the virus.  Think about this.  What if Trump wins in November and his side feels emboldened to issue decrees banning protests?  Governors and mayors have established that it's ok to rule by decree.


What color is the sky on your planet?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Halal_Bacon: First I want to say I'm sorry she died.    So many people say masks will save your life, but they didn't do her any good.  Also, if ordinary surgical masks are so wonderful, why do doctors get the extra special N95 masks?  Yes the virus kills  So do many other things, the flu for example.  But the country never turned into a police state because of the flu.  Before you reply that there are more cases of the virus than the flu, there are incentives for people to inflate the numbers.  Hospitals get extra government money for covid patients.  So do states.  Florida and Tennessee are two states I know of that have inflated the numbers.   Mayors and governors use it as an excuse to play dictator.  Some of you think the martial law declarations are needed to fight the virus.  Think about this.  What if Trump wins in November and his side feels emboldened to issue decrees banning protests?  Governors and mayors have established that it's ok to rule by decree.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dear Mask-holes:

Even if the masks only help 1% (we have evidence that suggests that it's more than 1%)....1% is more than 0%.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And another one murdered by sheer selfishness of her fellow citizens.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image image 400x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size


(Not mine, now forever in my files).
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Halal_Bacon: First I want to say I'm sorry she died.    So many people say masks will save your life, but they didn't do her any good.  Also, if ordinary surgical masks are so wonderful, why do doctors get the extra special N95 masks?  Yes the virus kills  So do many other things, the flu for example.  But the country never turned into a police state because of the flu.  Before you reply that there are more cases of the virus than the flu, there are incentives for people to inflate the numbers.  Hospitals get extra government money for covid patients.  So do states.  Florida and Tennessee are two states I know of that have inflated the numbers.   Mayors and governors use it as an excuse to play dictator.  Some of you think the martial law declarations are needed to fight the virus.  Think about this.  What if Trump wins in November and his side feels emboldened to issue decrees banning protests?  Governors and mayors have established that it's ok to rule by decree.

What color is the sky on your planet?


That question doesn't work so well in 2020.
e3.365dm.comView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Halal_Bacon: First I want to say I'm sorry she died.    So many people say masks will save your life, but they didn't do her any good.  Also, if ordinary surgical masks are so wonderful, why do doctors get the extra special N95 masks?  Yes the virus kills  So do many other things, the flu for example.  But the country never turned into a police state because of the flu.  Before you reply that there are more cases of the virus than the flu, there are incentives for people to inflate the numbers.  Hospitals get extra government money for covid patients.  So do states.  Florida and Tennessee are two states I know of that have inflated the numbers.   Mayors and governors use it as an excuse to play dictator.  Some of you think the martial law declarations are needed to fight the virus.  Think about this.  What if Trump wins in November and his side feels emboldened to issue decrees banning protests?  Governors and mayors have established that it's ok to rule by decree.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Halal_Bacon: First I want to say I'm sorry she died.    So many people say masks will save your life, but they didn't do her any good.  Also, if ordinary surgical masks are so wonderful, why do doctors get the extra special N95 masks?  Yes the virus kills  So do many other things, the flu for example.  But the country never turned into a police state because of the flu.  Before you reply that there are more cases of the virus than the flu, there are incentives for people to inflate the numbers.  Hospitals get extra government money for covid patients.  So do states.  Florida and Tennessee are two states I know of that have inflated the numbers.   Mayors and governors use it as an excuse to play dictator.  Some of you think the martial law declarations are needed to fight the virus.  Think about this.  What if Trump wins in November and his side feels emboldened to issue decrees banning protests?  Governors and mayors have established that it's ok to rule by decree.


Let me say something to you as an RN, fark off!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Theres still less death than last year. Nothing to do with the virus.  People do die.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Theres still less death than last year. Nothing to do with the virus.  People do die.


You should just leave before you humiliate yourself even more.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bowen: Unbelievable that we're pouring billions of dollars into vaccines that might (hopefully) be just as effective as wearing a mask.


Fortunately they are additive.  Also, they are better at protecting you directly, where a mask is better at protected others around you (roughly 80% you-20% others vs 20% you-80% others with masks) so you are somewhat better protected form dumbasses.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Bowen: Unbelievable that we're pouring billions of dollars into vaccines that might (hopefully) be just as effective as wearing a mask.

Fortunately they are additive.  Also, they are better at protecting you directly, where a mask is better at protected others around you (roughly 80% you-20% others vs 20% you-80% others with masks) so you are somewhat better protected form dumbasses.


Masks are pretty universal where I live. Once a vaccine is available I'm afraid people will take it as an excuse to toss their masks.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Bowen: Unbelievable that we're pouring billions of dollars into vaccines that might (hopefully) be just as effective as wearing a mask.

For a vaccine to be effective, a person has to be exposed to the virus. Masks are meant to prevent this from happening in the first place. It's an ounce of prevention vs. pound of cure type situation.


New study is out (maybe you missed the thread here) that masks, the majority of them are not N95, so don't fully block the virus. But as getting sick needs a certain viral load to overcome the body's defenses, what is happening is that people are getting infected with small amounts of the virus and overcoming them, hence, building their own immunity, getting inoculated through those mini doses.

At least, that's what that study proposes. With all things Covid, it's still not 100% clear or sure.

/heck, we aren't even sure if survivors actually develop a long-lasting immunity you this, or can get sick again
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Halal_Bacon: First I want to say I'm sorry she died.    So many people say masks will save your life, but they didn't do her any good.  Also, if ordinary surgical masks are so wonderful, why do doctors get the extra special N95 masks?  Yes the virus kills  So do many other things, the flu for example.  But the country never turned into a police state because of the flu.  Before you reply that there are more cases of the virus than the flu, there are incentives for people to inflate the numbers.  Hospitals get extra government money for covid patients.  So do states.  Florida and Tennessee are two states I know of that have inflated the numbers.   Mayors and governors use it as an excuse to play dictator.  Some of you think the martial law declarations are needed to fight the virus.  Think about this.  What if Trump wins in November and his side feels emboldened to issue decrees banning protests?  Governors and mayors have established that it's ok to rule by decree.


Allow me to correct some of your regurgitation, just for the sake of others who may start thinking you have a point.

Cloth\procedure masks provide limited protection to the wearer. Their main use is to protect others from your excretions. Doctors wear N95s to protect themselves from infection.

The virus does not exist in a vacuum. All those other things, PLUS COVID, strains our resources.

The US did, and still does mandate actions in the case of pandemics. See the 1918 flu, and TB.

Numbers of COVID cases are severely underreported. See asymptomatic carriers, and people with mild cases just going about their day.

Cite sources for inflated numbers. Trust me, the cost COVID hospital care well outpaces what reimbursement happens.

Political nonsense is nonsense, enough said.

Anywho, time to return to studying. This old cook has hung up his chef's knives, and grabbed the books. Time to get my paramedicine degree, and get out there helping people.
 
