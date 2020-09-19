 Skip to content
(Axios)   The American diet is making Covid-19 worse
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ya think?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing to worry about.  Not over weight.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vitamin D

If you're not going outside, at it to your diet via supplements.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disease and obesity don't go well together. news at 11
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag in line at the buffet.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told ya, fat f*cks!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't it make everything worst except for fast and junk food providers?

/and no, I do not have a healthy diet.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "american diet" is not healthy, it's not about making covid worse. It makes your health worse.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Obvious tag in line at the buffet.


Are buffets even a thing these Covid days?  They skeebed me out even before the pandemic, excepting one awesome Chinese buffet where the staff were fanatical about keeping things clean and raging on people who weren't sanitary when getting food.

I still cackle at one incident where a staff member lost it at someone who wasn't using the utensils.  YOU USE FINGA! YOU NO USE FINGA YOU USE SPOON!  HERE SPOON!  USE SPOON OH LEEV!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rona kills all the fatties!

Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: The "american diet" is not healthy, it's not about making covid worse. It makes your health worse.


And there it is. Ignore the 200,000 excess deaths because it's the suddenly-more-lethal-for-some-unknown-​reason cormorbidities and not the COVID that are doing the killing.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks that so many shelf stable foods are carbs.

I'm losing the weight I picked up in the first three months of quarantine.  I can now fit into the same waist size I was in high school, but it's tight.  Still got some more to go.  And I finally managed to consistently exercise for a month straight now (at home weights and late night/early morning walks).  I feel for folks trapped in apartments.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread will surely be the one that changes things.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: fark'emfeed'emfish: The "american diet" is not healthy, it's not about making covid worse. It makes your health worse.

And there it is. Ignore the 200,000 excess deaths because it's the suddenly-more-lethal-for-some-unknown-​reason cormorbidities and not the COVID that are doing the killing.


Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Obvious tag in line at the buffet.

Are buffets even a thing these Covid days?  They skeebed me out even before the pandemic, excepting one awesome Chinese buffet where the staff were fanatical about keeping things clean and raging on people who weren't sanitary when getting food.

I still cackle at one incident where a staff member lost it at someone who wasn't using the utensils.  YOU USE FINGA! YOU NO USE FINGA YOU USE SPOON!  HERE SPOON!  USE SPOON OH LEEV!


There's a Mongolian BBQ place I'd visit weekly, but I haven't been there since February because of the pandemic.  I would make this (not great-looking but otherwise delicious) mix of calamari, pork, mushrooms, beansprouts and rice, then spice it up.  I called it Kraken Diablo.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've actually lost weight somehow.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump eats McDonald's and that's just another reason this is all his fault.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Joe Fatmomma aint helpin neither
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Obvious tag in line at the buffet.

Are buffets even a thing these Covid days?  They skeebed me out even before the pandemic, excepting one awesome Chinese buffet where the staff were fanatical about keeping things clean and raging on people who weren't sanitary when getting food.

I still cackle at one incident where a staff member lost it at someone who wasn't using the utensils.  YOU USE FINGA! YOU NO USE FINGA YOU USE SPOON!  HERE SPOON!  USE SPOON OH LEEV!


In Oklahoma, aka the patron saint of health and rational thought, Cici's pizza is open for dine-in.  I think history will teach us that Covid-19 is kinda like AIDS in the sense of you die from underlying health problems rather than the disease itself. I see pics all the time "perfectly healthy" people dying. Being 350 pounds and 5 foot 7 isn't healthy.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Your Momma's so fat when she walks down the street she sets off a 2.0 on the richter scale.

Your Momma's so fat she had to be baptized at sea world.

Your Momma's so fat when she sits around the house, she sits around the house.

Your Momma's so fat her panty size is XXXXXXXXXX XL.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: fark'emfeed'emfish: The "american diet" is not healthy, it's not about making covid worse. It makes your health worse.

And there it is. Ignore the 200,000 excess deaths because it's the suddenly-more-lethal-for-some-unknown-​reason cormorbidities and not the COVID that are doing the killing.


I don't think that's what he said. I read his comment as explaining why it's obvious that Covid is worse in the US than elsewhere. All obesity related illnesses are worse in the US, Covid is just one of them.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jtown: I've actually lost weight somehow.


Yup, more cooking in. You can put pretty much whatever you want into spaghetti and it STILL won't be worse for you than a Big Mac meal. And things like baked chicken can be made 100 different ways for very cheap.
I've lost close to 20 pounds by not eating complete crap.

/Jiggle jiggle
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jtown: I've actually lost weight somehow.


Me too. I know lots of people who have.
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The american lifestyle period makes everything worse.  roughly 20% still smoke, how many more percent drink regularly, tons of us have office/sedentary careers.  Junk food is way cheaper than healthy food.  Its just life nowadays.

Health insurers should give people who go to gyms for so many hours per week a discount, that would be a great incentive for people on the fence about being active.  Its easy to beat nicotine tests, and quitting smoking isnt as simple as saying "you will get tested randomly once a year and if you fail your insurance will go  up".  so I don't know what to do there.  Same with junk food.

Really though, everything starts with getting active.  the more active you are, the more cognizant of what you eat and do you become.  You drink less. You realize how damaging smoking is.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phedex: The american lifestyle period makes everything worse.  roughly 20% still smoke, how many more percent drink regularly, tons of us have office/sedentary careers.  Junk food is way cheaper than healthy food.  Its just life nowadays.

Health insurers should give people who go to gyms for so many hours per week a discount, that would be a great incentive for people on the fence about being active.  Its easy to beat nicotine tests, and quitting smoking isnt as simple as saying "you will get tested randomly once a year and if you fail your insurance will go  up".  so I don't know what to do there.  Same with junk food.

Really though, everything starts with getting active.  the more active you are, the more cognizant of what you eat and do you become.  You drink less. You realize how damaging smoking is.


Your drive everywhere culture doesn't help, but is hard to fix.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Obvious tag in line at the buffet.

Are buffets even a thing these Covid days?  They skeebed me out even before the pandemic, excepting one awesome Chinese buffet where the staff were fanatical about keeping things clean and raging on people who weren't sanitary when getting food.

I still cackle at one incident where a staff member lost it at someone who wasn't using the utensils.  YOU USE FINGA! YOU NO USE FINGA YOU USE SPOON!  HERE SPOON!  USE SPOON OH LEEV!


Most of the buffets around here switched to takeout by the end of March.  Pretty easy transition.  At the end of July, the cheap 'murrican buffet switched to table service where diners tell their server what they want heaped on their plate.  I assume the servers are the same people who clear the 'rona-tainted dishes between courses.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How much vitamin D is in a White Russian?

/the sun is about to hide behind the clouds till mid-April
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've lost around 16lbs. I want to lose about 4-5lbs to be happy. I'm going to talk to a doctor Monday to make sure I'm set to add some exercises with my diet change. And thats what I've been doing.  I've changed my diet. I'm eating around 1250-1300 calories a day. Eating very few obvious carbs like bread as well. So mainly fruits, veggies, dairy and lean protein.  I've actually discovered a lot while changing my diet these last three months and the number one thing is yes, our diets are absolutely awful.  So many things are slattered in fat and sugar, and then our portion sizes are insane! The most surprising discovery I made was that dipping sauces and salad dressing can be calorie bombs. For instance, chi fil a nuggets, 8 count is around 250 calories.  Their chic fil a sauce, one measly container, is 140 calories. The nuggets are actually healthier then the dipping sauce! Anyway, I'm hoping to keep the weight off. I finally look good in clothes again.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why no fat chicks..........but I'm okay with fat chicks! Come at me big momma!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: common sense is an oxymoron: fark'emfeed'emfish: The "american diet" is not healthy, it's not about making covid worse. It makes your health worse.

And there it is. Ignore the 200,000 excess deaths because it's the suddenly-more-lethal-for-some-unknown-​reason cormorbidities and not the COVID that are doing the killing.

I don't think that's what he said. I read his comment as explaining why it's obvious that Covid is worse in the US than elsewhere. All obesity related illnesses are worse in the US, Covid is just one of them.


Maybe. I was in the process of commenting on the article itself and the conflation of cormorbidities with COVID when I refreshed and saw a comment from someone I've farked as "covidiot," so I may have been predisposed to interpret their comment that way. And your interpretation could also be used to rationalize the lack of protective measures the US has taken ("it's not the lack of masks/social distancing, it's the diet"), which comes back to what I was originally going to say.
 
The Reverend Smith
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who cares? When Biden get elected and we get a national healthcare system and it won't cost a thing to take care of those fat farks that choose not to take care of themselves.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: jtown: I've actually lost weight somehow.

Yup, more cooking in. You can put pretty much whatever you want into spaghetti and it STILL won't be worse for you than a Big Mac meal. And things like baked chicken can be made 100 different ways for very cheap.
I've lost close to 20 pounds by not eating complete crap.

/Jiggle jiggle


Also the food you cook at home won't be engineered, intentionally, to be loaded with chemicals and hormones that block your stomach's "okay we're full" signals, the way garbage food is.
 
Artist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jus' waiting' for the "no fat shaming" nonsense. Yes, it is a shame that you've chosen to eat yourself to death. Yes, it is a shame that you have bought into the life style trope of no restraint is ok. Yes, it is a shame that skeletal joints are compromised by the excessive weight they're carrying. Yes, you should get into therapy or some kind of logical assessment of the motivators of you over eating-plenty of online sites that are pretty good at this.
Here are a few suggestions, heaven forfend for offering that of what was not asked for. One less can of sugar water. Every day. Walk 10 more steps, every day. One less "snack" (that bag of chemical food processing engineering of carbs 'n salt 'n sugar product) every day. A glass of plain water, once a day-more would be nice. When dinner is done, no more eating. No snacking.
Which is how I lost, and have kept off, for years, 50 pounds. But, hey, whut do I know? Sharp knees, attention whore and whut nots.......
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: common sense is an oxymoron: fark'emfeed'emfish: The "american diet" is not healthy, it's not about making covid worse. It makes your health worse.

And there it is. Ignore the 200,000 excess deaths because it's the suddenly-more-lethal-for-some-unknown-​reason cormorbidities and not the COVID that are doing the killing.

I don't think that's what he said. I read his comment as explaining why it's obvious that Covid is worse in the US than elsewhere. All obesity related illnesses are worse in the US, Covid is just one of them.


sorry, you're at least closer. Covid isn't an obesity related illness any more than influenza is, but your likelihood of surviving either, or any other illness is diminished if you're not healthy to begin with.

and here's a more appropriate perspective on whether covid is worse in the US than elsewhere.

https://covid19.who.int/

try the total per 1 million population option. we're behind SPain and the UK these are in order
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My weight has fluctuated during the pandemic but I've been moving my body regularly and broke my arm in early June so the gym has been out of the equation.

/are a burger for lunch
//now going for a walk
///to the liquor store. Oof.
 
