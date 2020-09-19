 Skip to content
(Guardian)   It's official: "Antifa did it" is the new "the dog ate my homework"   (theguardian.com) divider line
43
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's bad enough the morons of America fall for this bullshiat. How refreshing to know that so many of those morons are cops.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dog is more of a philosophy than an organization.

But all Dogs have the same policy: they want steak.
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yup
If you're don the con or any of his lickspittle lap dogs you'd better be able to sing the words to the company song...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1620: "Twas Witches who doth committed the act!"

2020: "It wuz that thar Antifa who dun did it!"
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For many, this would be a good marker of anecdotal evidence that the same guys tossing pipe bombs in Laurelhurst Park in Portland also started many of these fires with the hopes of blaming ANTIFA.

It turns out that they are private "security" military contractors.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What'd ppl think would happen by giving donny's bloodboy Thiel complete control over the entire intelligence data network?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: For many, this would be a good marker of anecdotal evidence that the same guys tossing pipe bombs in Laurelhurst Park in Portland also started many of these fires with the hopes of blaming ANTIFA.

It turns out that they are private "security" military contractors.


On whose dime?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Experts say that the conspiracy theories being voiced on the ground largely reflect those cooked up earlier in the intelligence arms of federal agencies.

Even more experty experts pointed out that the feds/cops were the ones spreading this shiat on the streets as well as officially.
 
tuxq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd see people openly defending antifa. Kind of a sad state of affairs.

Oh well. I'll be back November 5th when Trump has won to see how you guys are coping.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A lot of people believe that a sky daddy made a woman from a man's rib. That people believe believe in this is no stretch.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"This is all the fault of BLM and Antifa!  They're the real villains!"
"Are they?  Do you feel threatened by them?"
"Yes!  They're attacking everything I stand for!"
"Antifa stands for Anti-fascist.  Are you telling me you're a...fascist?"
"No, I'm American."
"Then you have nothing to worry about since they're only attacking hate groups, not normal Americans."
"But...but...Fox News says..."
"Fox News is a faceless organization funded by well-documented right winged sociopaths.  This has never been disputed and never will.  Maybe they're so worried about being attacked that you are feeling guilty by association, or maybe they're trying to make you implicit in their crimes by saying you are a target."
"But all of that fake news..."
"Who exactly is telling you it's fake?  Did you already take the time to fact-check or are you relying on a source that just tells you things you want to hear?"
"But...riots...and..."
"They were brought about because those in power prefer to cling to lies and want to take down as many of their followers with them as possible.  You are not a mindless sheep. You are a capable thinking person who can make rational decisions despite your pigmentation or gender or carnal preference.  Think for yourself."
"But..."
"THINK.  FOR.  YOURSELF."
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ok. Thinking for myself...and...
Fark user imageView Full Size


You might wanna brush up on history. Hive-mind reactions are predictable and so far the predictions have been correct.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well if those chipmunks weren't such mindless, goosestepping brutes, Antifa wouldn't be forced to burn them out.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: A lot of people believe that a sky daddy made a woman from a man's rib. That people believe believe in this is no stretch.


Based on science, it would be the other way around. A man being made from a woman's rib.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tuxq: Never thought I'd see people openly defending antifa. Kind of a sad state of affairs.

Oh well. I'll be back November 5th when Trump has won to see how you guys are coping.


Oh, so you're one of those people who feel threatened by an imaginary organization. Luckily nobody here will take you seriously, you may want to try 4chan or stormfront - you'll find your kind there.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: Never thought I'd see people openly defending antifa. Kind of a sad state of affairs.

Oh well. I'll be back November 5th when Trump has won to see how you guys are coping.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You suck at this. Maybe try decoupage?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ok. Thinking for myself...and...
[Fark user image 425x596]

You might wanna brush up on history. Hive-mind reactions are predictable and so far the predictions have been correct.


now do 1945.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Antifa is the biggest threat to Trump from a resistance standpoint so what better way to have forces remove them than call them a terrorist organization. Everything can and will be blamed on them for this reason alone.
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I grew up in a stink add small town in Minnesota and as soon as I was done with HS I moved to Minneapolis and I could walk down the street without being hassled by redneck asshomes.
Well somebody burned the beast of south Minneapolis down it was not rednecks. It was drunk young people. You assholes wrecked the only decent place to live between Chicago and Seattle. You impatient assholes are wrecking Portland too. Please stay on your farking campuses and wreck your dorms from now on
 
rjakobi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tuxq: Ok. Thinking for myself...and...
[Fark user image image 425x596]

You might wanna brush up on history. Hive-mind reactions are predictable and so far the predictions have been correct.


The term is groupthink and how dare you Godwin my argument.
 
tuxq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: tuxq: Never thought I'd see people openly defending antifa. Kind of a sad state of affairs.

Oh well. I'll be back November 5th when Trump has won to see how you guys are coping.

Oh, so you're one of those people who feel threatened by an imaginary organization. Luckily nobody here will take you seriously, you may want to try 4chan or stormfront - you'll find your kind there.


"One of those people"

Nah. But I see you're one of those people who think so simply that you frame people in predefined boxes. Then you try to make yourself sound above it. Bruh, you're just a hypocrite on the other side of the fence than the people you don't agree with. You're the same level of trash with a different flavor of syrup.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was Marinus van der Lubbe's great grandson
 
bthom37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MinnesotaJack: I grew up in a stink add small town in Minnesota and as soon as I was done with HS I moved to Minneapolis and I could walk down the street without being hassled by redneck asshomes.
Well somebody burned the beast of south Minneapolis down it was not rednecks. It was drunk young people. You assholes wrecked the only decent place to live between Chicago and Seattle. You impatient assholes are wrecking Portland too. Please stay on your farking campuses and wreck your dorms from now on


Damn, you sound old.

How's your lawn doing?  I bet there's an Antifa supersoldier on it right now!  You should go tell them what for!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
don't tell anyone, but i am the antifa leader.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now now. We need to be certain here.

Are the trees Nazis?
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bthom37: MinnesotaJack: I grew up in a stink add small town in Minnesota and as soon as I was done with HS I moved to Minneapolis and I could walk down the street without being hassled by redneck asshomes.
Well somebody burned the beast of south Minneapolis down it was not rednecks. It was drunk young people. You assholes wrecked the only decent place to live between Chicago and Seattle. You impatient assholes are wrecking Portland too. Please stay on your farking campuses and wreck your dorms from now on

Damn, you sound old.

How's your lawn doing?  I bet there's an Antifa supersoldier on it right now!  You should go tell them what for!


I'm old enough to remember living in South Minneapolis when it was called Murderapolis
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tuxq: eddie_irvine: tuxq: Never thought I'd see people openly defending antifa. Kind of a sad state of affairs.

Oh well. I'll be back November 5th when Trump has won to see how you guys are coping.

Oh, so you're one of those people who feel threatened by an imaginary organization. Luckily nobody here will take you seriously, you may want to try 4chan or stormfront - you'll find your kind there.

"Blah blah blah"

Blah. Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah


Nazi
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We have always been at war with East Antifa.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Now now. We need to be certain here.

Are the trees Nazis?


They might be Lebanese.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
tuxq:

Fark user imageView Full Size


DUUUUUURRRR... yOu'Re TrAsH! aLL hAIL tRuMp!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: 1620: "Twas Witches who doth committed the act!"

2020: "It wuz that thar Antifa who dun did it!"


Clearly it's the fault of republicans.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Antifa doesn't exist.  Anyone who claims to be Antifa is a white supremacist.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: "Blah blah blah"

Blah. Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah

Nazi


Dude, we've all been over this.  Just because someone disagrees with you doesn't make them a Nazi.  At worse, they probably have a few Nazi friends.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ANTIFA
From the latin "anti-" meaning in front of
and "facie" meaning face

It means "masked", sheeple. Everyone wearing a mask has been antifaied!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Ishkur: Now now. We need to be certain here.

Are the trees Nazis?

They might be Lebanese.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 640x427]


I don't think Antifa cares if they're gay or not.
 
TommyStiletto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wasn't "antifa" the whole point of World War II?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: It's bad enough the morons of America fall for this bullshiat. How refreshing to know that so many of those morons are cops.


Stupid is as stupid does.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

paygun: Antifa doesn't exist.  Anyone who claims to be Antifa is a white supremacist.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

paygun: Antifa doesn't exist.  Anyone who claims to be Antifa is a white supremacist.


Stop helping.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x596]

You might wanna brush up on history. Hive-mind reactions are predictable and so far the predictions have been correct.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You know, you could have just posted this and it would mean the same thing.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tuxq: Never thought I'd see people openly defending antifa. Kind of a sad state of affairs.

Oh well. I'll be back November 5th when Trump has won to see how you guys are coping.


You don't have to wait until November 5th. You can just f*ck off now.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We do not rake the forests and that makes them susceptible to fire.
We do not rake the forests because the fascist trees are, well fascist.
We do not rake the forests and that makes them susceptible to fire.
It is a vicious cycle.
 
