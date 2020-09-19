 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "Hey, watch this" woman suffers a near-miss from Darwin (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whar video, whar?
I hope Rob finds it for " Rediculuosness. "
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bob and Ruthie,
Side by side,
Went out for an auto ride.
Bob hit a bump,
Ruth hit a tree,
And Bob kept driving, Ruthlessly.

/ Shamelessly stolen from a book of morbid poems I read, roughly 50 years ago
// Been waiting a long time to use it
/// Still makes me giggle
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hanging out the window
Going down the M25
She fell out
Amazingly, she's alive
BURMA SHAVE
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruisin' down the motorway
Got my girl by my side
Take a selfie video
On pavement she'll slide
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't watch, no video.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she not see the video of the topless chick getting ripped out of a car when she domed a lamp post?
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I won't click it nope......I'm not gonna click Accept never get me to do so...
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why the fark didn't they arrest her?  No seat belt laws in the UK?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway"

It's 2020. You should be expecting the unexpected at any time.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway"

It's 2020. You should be expecting the unexpected at any time.


"Human bodies on the freeway" isn't even in the Top 15 Dreadful Things I half-expect at any given moment anymore.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another added: "The worst thing about this is that had she been hit - the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life.

Difficulty: "Snapchat fanatic"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway"

It's 2020. You should be expecting the unexpected at any time.

"Human bodies on the freeway" isn't even in the Top 15 Dreadful Things I half-expect at any given moment anymore.


CSB...

A couple years ago, near the bar I used to frequent, I noticed a crap load of police and firetrucks all screaming past me.  Curious, I did a little research while enjoying my first pint.

Somebody did a swandive off a nearby bridge onto the highway 13 stories below.  By some fluke, he starfished directly onto the hood of some poor woman doing about 120km/hr.  Needless to say, he splashed, and she needed a serious drink and a change of underwear.

Turns out the jumper had murdered his wife and kids in a nearby apartment building, and this was his endgame.

/CSB
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No video, but judging from the pictures, it's clear that the problem was that the car in question had the passenger side in the wrong place.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
women have more bounce to the ounce

Zapp & Roger - More Bounce to the Ounce
Youtube r_IPV2zeDIc
 
