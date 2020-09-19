 Skip to content
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
this story's a gold mine. "As this re-enactment shows, the headless golf club - suspected to be a four-wood - played its part in vanquishing the marauding serpent." also, "Coolalinga woman," tee hee.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that a rubber re-enactment snake?  Because for all her talk of snake handling (heh, heh) she's holding that snake too far backwards herself.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I especially liked the part where they're arguing over the proper way to hold a snake.  The snake decides to join in by trying to bite both of them.

And the dog slept through the whole thing.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the snake a member of the ASPca, or was it non-union?  Because there are rules about biting!
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So Jason picked it up behind the head with his glove on and tossed it out into the bush." snicker.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia. Man, I just don't know.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ABC Radio Darwin.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ranger.gamebanana.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And that is not...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
..
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She seems fun.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm more afraid of the kelpie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: She seems fun.


I'd bite that brown eye.

/reaching way too hard
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Snakes are beautiful creatures, but their smell makes me nauseated, so I am averse to being around them. No snakes on Maui! Yay!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Women only wear hairclips to bed if they intend to pleasure their mates. I feel bad for this guy that it wasn't a hairclip.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"You call that a hairclip, this is a hairclip!"

"That's not a hairclip, it's a snake."

"...I see you've played Hairclip/Snakey before!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's a Coolalinga?

>search search search<

Oh, 'Straya... Shoulda known.
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wear a hair clip only when my Mullet is laying on my back whilst I'm working in the garden......No snakes in my bed....other than my pet Lizard that I have to drain ever 2 hours if I drink too much beer...
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let me get a good look at that thing...
 
