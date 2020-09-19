 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Investigation shows that schoolgirl faked a brain tumour so she could meet celebrities and go to Disneyland and then died of something else. There's also a lot of missing money   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well...is Gumbel2Gumbel coming back or not?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Karma.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is exactly the kind of story Fark was made for.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2018? How is this not already a Lifetime movie?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Well...is Gumbel2Gumbel coming back or not?


Does she have superfluous pepperoni nipples?
tvmedia.ign.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you fake a brain tumor?

Actually that would be an interesting MRI -Photoshop contest.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WOBBLE GIRL DUBSTEP EDITION
Youtube XG4zvYyNpUU
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heart failure at 23?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"...Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé and Ed Sheeran,.."


This music kills.
 
smunns
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
White people......
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Since this came from the Daily Fail I now doubt the existence of tumors, girls and brains.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: WOBBLE GIRL DUBSTEP EDITION]


WTF
 
