(Fox 10 Mobile)   Man puts Bible on front door, prays Hurricane Sally won't flood his Fish River house. Would have been more impressive, less selfish if he prayed to God to disperse cyclone before its landfall   (fox10tv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, well...people like that are selfish
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, well...people like that are selfish


So he's an Evangelical.

If you want prayers for everybody, you need a Pope.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How come we never get stories about the people who prayed and their house was washed away
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess his neighbors aren't worthy of his love.

Also, NIMBY apparently applies to petitioning the lord.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How come we never get stories about the people who prayed and their house was washed away


Cuz that's 100% of the people who prayed yet whose house was washed away anyway?

It's almost as if, and hear me out, as if, I don't know, god hates amputees houses?
 
fugeeface [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do these people just think God forgot about them when He was sending the hurricane in the first place? Like your prayer or Bible on the front step is just a subtle reminder to an all powerful but really busy and therefore forgetful deity?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a driveway full of rocks that keep hurricanes away.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hi there.

I got hit by Hurricane Sally and lost my apartment.  I had a Bible in it.  It survived.

Where the Fark is MY article?
 
JNowe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, he's just lucky there wasn't a football game going on at the same time.  Even an omnipotent being has to set priorities.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who'd a thought she'd grow up to be such a biatch.

Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's called survivorship bias.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it was me, I'd paint the door with lamb's blood.  But maybe that's a little "Jew-y" for this guy.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: If it was me, I'd paint the door with lamb's blood.  But maybe that's a little "Jew-y" for this guy.


He was working with what he had. That approach takes several players and at least one staff that can transform into a snake.
 
