This year, Rosh Hashanah is also Talk Like a Pirate Day.
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oyyyyrrrrgggh
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Belay the treif, ye scurvy gonif.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Geh kaken afen yam, ya buncha meschugge putzes!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arrr, gevalt!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy New Yarrrrr
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd talk like a Somali pirate and bring the whole shindig down.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrr
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one expects the Spanish Inquisition would produce privateers who just want to mess with Spain.   Arrgh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shanarrrrr tovarrrrrr!
 
HairBolus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Um, there were a bunch of Jewish pirates. They mostly attacked Spanish shipping because Spain forced them to convert or be expelled and confiscated their property. Jews helped Britain wrest Jamaica from Spain.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jewish_​p​irates
https://www.jpost.com/magazine/jewish​-​pirates-of-the-caribbean-447397
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well that is certainly a fun multicultural combination.  I'm stocking up on matzoh crackers and rum. My parrot will be reciting Hebrew before it's over.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Um, there were a bunch of Jewish pirates. They mostly attacked Spanish shipping because Spain forced them to convert or be expelled and confiscated their property. Jews helped Britain wrest Jamaica from Spain.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jewish_p​irates
https://www.jpost.com/magazine/jewish-​pirates-of-the-caribbean-447397


Huh. That is fascinating, surprising and edifying. *thumbs up*. Never would have guessed
 
