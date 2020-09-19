 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Leftovers for birthday meal? This guy has a problem with that   (local21news.com)
29
    Dumbass, Lancaster County man accused, woman, leftovers, birthday  
•       •       •

29 Comments
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First world problems.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cook your own birthday meal you lazy fark.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire "article" is that one sentence.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, she didn't make leftovers, she reheated them, maybe.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author put as much effort into that article as the woman who made dinner. Who knows, maybe it was the same person.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: First world problems.


No, this is Lancaster County, PA
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was leftover pizza. Its always pizza.

Anti-spousal Abuse Ad from 1990s (kid on stairs)
Youtube pSe40tX-oTA
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame him.  When I was a child, grams always made lasagna for my birthday.

What?  He's fifty seven?  What a child.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I don't blame him.  When I was a child, grams always made lasagna for my birthday.

What?  He's fifty seven?  What a child.


My kids are in college and still ask for my wife to make dulce de leche cake for their birthdays.  I don't THINK it would get physical if she ever said no.
/it's a pretty good cake though
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hoffman is charged with harassment. "

He hit a woman.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like one of those days finally came
Bang Zoom ...You're Going to the Moon!
Youtube 98qw86DsdZ0
/one window seat ticket, please
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the next cold dish the woman serves him will be...revenge.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
JFC, who beats someone because that person gave them leftovers?

Don't like what you get on your birthday? Get yourself a present, show that person what you believe a real present looks like, and shame them that way. Don't farking beat them, you asshole.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ironically, the guy sounds like he's got a temper like a microwave, push the wrong button and he's instantly hot, albeit a little uneven.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Joke's on him.
He also missed out on sloppy seconds by getting arrested.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I bet it was leftover pizza. Its always pizza.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pSe40tX-​oTA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I am so glad I wasn't the only one to think of that PSA.  I never understood it; I mean, who doesn't want pizza for dinner?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pizza Hut's Thin 'N' Crispy Meat Lovers is a mediocre pizza at best when hot, but is somehow transformed into something magical when cold the next day. Like, so unbelievably delicious that they should consider selling it cold in vending machines.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Last Husband
Youtube 75YgucPAjk0


"Loves her kids, killed her last husband. I say last husband because.. you don't get another one after that. They take you out of the husband wish book at that point. Because it's a hard personal ad to get answered; wanted, loving caring man who can take a bullet!"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God dammit Lancaster, stop making the Fark Main page.

/Lancaster resident.
//At least the $1 million dollar bail news for protestors from the other day got knocked down.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Birthday meal?
I'm Eating My Placenta!: Part 1
Youtube rgirZLCo5lk
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ha ha, spousal abuse is very funny.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sigh...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Ha ha, spousal abuse is very funny.


Article doesn't say they were married.

/technically correct
//the best kind
///cheesedip Leonardo
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: First world problems.


Hmm. I suspect that non-first world families still have celebratory meals, and women still get beat. The men probably get in trouble less often though, so I guess that's the first world problem you speak of?

:)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What kind of leftovers? I mean, lasagna and Chinese food are actually better the next day.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The author put as much effort into that article as the woman who made dinner. Who knows, maybe it was the same person.


Hahahahaha.  Well done.

She sucks, and he REALLY SUCKS for being an abusive asshole.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kbronsito: What kind of leftovers? I mean, lasagna and Chinese food are actually better the next day.


How so?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kbronsito: What kind of leftovers? I mean, lasagna and Chinese food are actually better the next day.


Chinese food?  Meh.

But lasagne or other pastas?  Oh yeah.  If I cook up a bunch of pasta with marinara sauce and Italian sausage, it is so damn good the next day....and I usually eat it cold.

My Mom became a fan of cold pasta after I told her to try it a while back.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

