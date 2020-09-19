 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Some days a guy just can't get arrested (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Fail, Crime, police station, Criminal justice, Akram Uddin, Prison, Lewisham police station, court hearing yesterday, Judge Charles Gratwicke  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2020 at 12:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escaped prisoner tries to give himself up seven times, but police say no

"Id like to turn myself in"
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
metamax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some way to identify a person and correlate said identification to their corresponding record.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metamax: If only there were some way to identify a person and correlate said identification to their corresponding record.


That of course requires people to fill out the paperwork they need to fill out.  Assuming the system is operating as it should without errors.  And assuming people aren't trying to cover for their own mistakes.  He could be making it all up, but I could also see how his story would be true.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's an open prison why not just walk back in?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justice is blind
 
starsrift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is quite a lovely story. Prisoner escapes to see to his family, and once assured they are well, attempts to re-enter the system. "Look, I see I've done badly, and I don't mind doing my time, but I've got to check on me mum."
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a story I. the news a out some old woman whom walked away from her prison and was o. the lamb for like 50 years or so??????


Crime & payback for me is a I ain't got that kinda time.....I'll pass or flee to another non extradition country......
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.