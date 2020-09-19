 Skip to content
(CNN)   From the Romero Institute for COVID Studies comes not one, but two groundbreaking reports that coronavirus can spread on airline flights. Two reports, ah ah ah   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, Epidemiology, Infectious disease, Infection, business class, AIDS, likely route of transmission, Infectious diseases, COVID-19 clusters of substantial size  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Holmes, his bowels constipated.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't they be skybreaking?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Wouldn't they be skybreaking?


They did the study on Boeing 737s.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A co-worker flew to New Orleans for her birthday this past weekend (came home early thanks to Sally), but she went through a COVID infection over 2 months ago.  I think that would be the only way I would voluntarily get on a plane right now.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was unexpected.  Who could have predicted that a respiratory virus would spread when you cram as many people as possible into a sealed metal tube for hours?  It must be witchcraft.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares anymore?
I don't.
Let them spread this virus to the four corners of what was once a great nation.
The only thing keeping me here is that I must take care of my elderly mother.
I have told my wife that after mom dies I will move to another country.
With her or without her.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they need to open the windows on the flights to let in more sunshine. Heard that kills the virus. Beautiful sunshine.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Maybe they need to open the windows on the flights to let in more sunshine. Heard that kills the virus. Beautiful sunshine.


Well.  Getting sucked out of an airplane does eradicate the concern of acquiring a virus.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mr. Holmes, his bowels constipated.


Yo dawg, I know you like memes....
 
Fivekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the obvious tag have an obvious tag?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.


I flew three weeks ago. I'm still here.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The critical piece that the No Shiat Sherlock Journalism for Geniuses at CNN forgot to mention was this was at the start of the pandemic when NOBODY was taking ANY precautions such as masking, cleaning down surfaces, increased distancing and limited and controlled in flight services.  So this piece of literary dysentery basically says, "Hey, if we don't take precautions, we'll catch the COVID".

Hopefully some Booker nominations on the back of this work...
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.


Username is...unfortunate.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: A co-worker flew to New Orleans for her birthday this past weekend (came home early thanks to Sally), but she went through a COVID infection over 2 months ago.  I think that would be the only way I would voluntarily get on a plane right now.


Reinfections happen--there are variations, you're not always protected against other variations.  (Yes, this is going to be a big problem for the vaccine makers.)
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.


Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?


He's a pilot.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone that has any farking idea of how aerosol viruses spread: Do not gather in groups in confined spaces, stay 2m away from each other!

Airplanes: Cram as many people into the smallest space possible.

People: But, but what about my trip to Cancun?!!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?


Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

He's a pilot.


Oh how I wish.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

I flew three weeks ago. I'm still here.


*Fist Bump*
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.


Selfish. Got it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.

Selfish. Got it.


Why am I the bad guy if I am following the rules?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.

Selfish. Got it.

Why am I the bad guy if I am following the rules?


Not just you in particular. No flights should be up and running now unless it is a god damn emergency. We've screwed the pooch on our virus response so very badly already, and now is definitely not the time to be moving around the country just for the fark of it.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since CNN is reporting incidents from before facemasks were required on flights, I can deduce that there have been no incidents of the virus spreading on flights after facemasks were required!
 
AirForbes1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ric Romero became a meme on Fark not for reporting for the obvious but for reporting about trends that had started eons ago. Yes, there is some overlap there, but such distinctions can still be made.

Ric Romero would have reported a story like this: "Have you heard of this novel coronavirus from China? I hear it causes an awful respiratory disease!"
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.

Selfish. Got it.

Why am I the bad guy if I am following the rules?


There will be a constant ratcheting of "the rules," authoritarians always have room to blame.
 
shaggai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmmm...enclosed tube with recirculated air and a filtration system that makes putting tissue paper over your mouth and nose seem like a HEPA filter in comparison. Nope, no reason that an airborne sickness would pass from person to person. Please continue to fly so that they won't have to beg the government for money.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.

Selfish. Got it.

Why am I the bad guy if I am following the rules?

Not just you in particular. No flights should be up and running now unless it is a god damn emergency. We've screwed the pooch on our virus response so very badly already, and now is definitely not the time to be moving around the country just for the fark of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.

Selfish. Got it.

Why am I the bad guy if I am following the rules?

Not just you in particular. No flights should be up and running now unless it is a god damn emergency. We've screwed the pooch on our virus response so very badly already, and now is definitely not the time to be moving around the country just for the fark of it.

[Fark user image image 425x316]


Why yes, intelligent people do tend to look down upon those who are selfish.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.

Selfish. Got it.

Why am I the bad guy if I am following the rules?

Not just you in particular. No flights should be up and running now unless it is a god damn emergency. We've screwed the pooch on our virus response so very badly already, and now is definitely not the time to be moving around the country just for the fark of it.

[Fark user image image 425x316]

Why yes, intelligent people do tend to look down upon those who are selfish.


We're all selfish to some degree.

And how much long are we supposed to live like shut-ins?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.

Selfish. Got it.

Why am I the bad guy if I am following the rules?

Not just you in particular. No flights should be up and running now unless it is a god damn emergency. We've screwed the pooch on our virus response so very badly already, and now is definitely not the time to be moving around the country just for the fark of it.

[Fark user image image 425x316]

Why yes, intelligent people do tend to look down upon those who are selfish.

We're all selfish to some degree.

And how much long are we supposed to live like shut-ins?


Until there is a vaccine. Like everyone with more than 3 brain cells has been saying for months. These half-assed measures we've taken have only made our problems worse.

Forgive me. My town is currently a hot spot due to selfish people and I am a bit frustrated.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: The_Sponge: I'm taking my first flight since January 1st today, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

Why? What is so important that you required to fly at this time?

Why is it any of your business?

I'm not doing anything illegal under current COVID regulations, and I will abide with all mask rules.

Selfish. Got it.

Why am I the bad guy if I am following the rules?

Not just you in particular. No flights should be up and running now unless it is a god damn emergency. We've screwed the pooch on our virus response so very badly already, and now is definitely not the time to be moving around the country just for the fark of it.

[Fark user image image 425x316]

Why yes, intelligent people do tend to look down upon those who are selfish.

We're all selfish to some degree.

And how much long are we supposed to live like shut-ins?

Until there is a vaccine. Like everyone with more than 3 brain cells has been saying for months. These half-assed measures we've taken have only made our problems worse.

Forgive me. My town is currently a hot spot due to selfish people and I am a bit frustrated.


Also when this is all over I still owe you some non-fruity Maine IPAs.
 
