(The Scottish Sun)   Apparently Nessie the Loch Ness Monster has 'escaped' and is now swimming around in the North Sea. (Fuzzy pics offer proof)   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That proves it!!1!
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people continue to use an admitted fake (The Surgeon's Photo) as an example of what the Loch Ness Monster "looks like?"
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't used to believe. I thought it was nonsense. But after seeing the first real picture....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
editorial.designtaxi.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photoshop and Aftereffects are both consumer priced and easy to use so even if these creatures and ghosts and aliens did exist, there would be no real proof.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even a non-existent sea monster is so done with 2020 that's it's all just, "Fark this shiat, I'm outta here!"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A killer whale's dorsal fin collapse  https://www.google.com/search?q=kille​r​+whale+dorsal+fin+collapse&client=fire​fox-b-1-d&sxsrf=ALeKk01LxhTxkQl6mPYUC6​PXDlvw7Kd-aA:1600534853223&source=lnms​&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi8yIH72PXrAh​UXa80KHfv_ANMQ_AUoA3oECA4QBQ&biw=1600&​bih=826
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a periscope. So why is Russia checking out Scotland? I suppose it could be somebody closer but I like the Russia angle better.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
quotesbae.comView Full Size
 
