 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Old & Busted: Little Green Men. New Hotness: Big Green Spacecraft (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Unlikely, Liverpool, Unidentified flying object, shocked Liverpool man, large fleet, Liverpool Echo, Flying saucer, stunned Scouser, unexplained aerial phenomenon  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2020 at 10:35 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Up next, we'll discuss the energy efficiency improvements that are possible through the use of double-paned windows.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think it's important that this incident occurred at around 2am. No-one who's up at 2am is sober. Not in Liverpool, anyway.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somebody was throwing candy at them? What were they doing?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just had an epiphany. UFOs are all piloted by Bigfoot. That's why we only see blurry photos of them.
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I just had an epiphany. UFOs are all piloted by Bigfoot. That's why we only see blurry photos of them.


Some people actually believe this.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's the big deal? It's probably just a Betelgeuse trading scout.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I tolled Quidlic that would happen if he filled his ship up on Leaded Plutonium.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.