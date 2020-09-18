 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Lawn furniture upended in Los Angeles area   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: News, San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles, Earthquake, California, Southern California, Greater Los Angeles Area, San Gabriel Mountains  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want Snake Plissken?

Because that's how you get Snake Plissken.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never Remember!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WE WILL REBUILD!
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what?
 
listernine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See you down in Arizona Bay!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mom's gonna fix it all soon.
 
alicechaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yawn...  4.5
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That was your only warning. Get out now.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I didn't know they wrote internet articles about such weak quakes out there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: WE WILL REBUILD!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone who lives between the San Andreas fault and the long inactive Hayward fault, I found this quake amusing.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: I didn't know they wrote internet articles about such weak quakes out there.


Anytime it rains here, weather.gov has a "hazardous weather statement" link on the forecast page.  Any little thing that happens nowadays is a crisis or emergency.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Mom's gonna fix it all soon.


It wasn't nice to fool her, anyway.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

camarugala: So what?


So let's dance!
 
Horizon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alicechaos: Yawn...  4.5


Uhhh with how 2020 is going it could very well be a tremor foreshock before some 9.4 magnitude quake annihilates LA.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

