 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   After their community was abandoned by all governmental fire agencies, residents work together to save town of 9,000 from a massive wildfire   (reuters.com) divider line
24
    More: Hero, Blaze, Firefighter, Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure, fire line, Hillbilly Brigade, Riverside fire, Terry Price, Nicole West  
•       •       •

726 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2020 at 8:37 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow, amazing story, well done all.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's almost like there's a lesson there...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Which could have just as easily ended with, "And they all died horribly, because the fire took a bad turn and torched them."  Glad it did not, but all this pluck and can do attitude crap really manages to skirt around that basic issue.  They got lucky.  Yeah, they worked hard, and came up with some good stuff to do, it was an amazing effort.  And they still could have just as easily ended up dead.  Houses/property are expensive.  Ressurection is out of anybody's financial means not matter what.  Think accordingly.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The picture's a bit dark, but is she smoking hot?

(Not because of the fires).
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Wow, amazing story, well done all.


Took the words out of my mouth.

/and, indeed, it doesn't hurt that the bulldozer driver is quite hot
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Salmon: The picture's a bit dark, but is she smoking hot?

(Not because of the fires).


She looks like an extra for an Evil Dead scene.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Salmon: The picture's a bit dark, but is she smoking hot?

(Not because of the fires).

She looks like an extra for an Evil Dead scene.


so... yes.
 
chewd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Which could have just as easily ended with, "And they all died horribly, because the fire took a bad turn and torched them."  Glad it did not, but all this pluck and can do attitude crap really manages to skirt around that basic issue.  They got lucky.  Yeah, they worked hard, and came up with some good stuff to do, it was an amazing effort.  And they still could have just as easily ended up dead.  Houses/property are expensive.  Ressurection is out of anybody's financial means not matter what.  Think accordingly.


It seems they thought it out beforehand and then acted of their own accord in a manner that accomplished the task safely. 1200 volunteers, no fatalities. If the town of 9,000 would have burned there is a very real possibility that fatalities could have occurred.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross
 
dryknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was expecting for charges to be filed against all of them because of reasons.
 
Fissile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chewd: [Fark user image 700x700]


Fight fires?  No they are setting up roadblocks to keep not real Muricans from escaping the flames.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/18/us/ore​g​on-wildfires-roadblock-trnd/index.html​
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Which could have just as easily ended with, "And they all died horribly, because the fire took a bad turn and torched them."  Glad it did not, but all this pluck and can do attitude crap really manages to skirt around that basic issue.  They got lucky.  Yeah, they worked hard, and came up with some good stuff to do, it was an amazing effort.  And they still could have just as easily ended up dead.  Houses/property are expensive.  Ressurection is out of anybody's financial means not matter what.  Think accordingly.


Creating fire breaks isn't rocket science, especially if you have heavy equipment and know how to operate it. Woodland firefighters aren't some mythical figures with mysterious wisdom of some magical craft. Many are volunteers with regular day jobs and unfortunately, there are far to few of them so they can't be everywhere.

The people of this town knew the risk and decided it was worth the risk. They organized, acted smart and did the job. A lot of communities can learn a lot from them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vigildantes?
 
way south
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't worry. The cops will be along shortly to arrest them for doing what the state couldn't do.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

way south: Don't worry. The cops will be along shortly to arrest them for doing what the state couldn't do.


Depends.  Is it a majority white town?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: The picture's a bit dark, but is she smoking hot?

(Not because of the fires).


No
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Which could have just as easily ended with, "And they all died horribly, because the fire took a bad turn and torched them."  Glad it did not, but all this pluck and can do attitude crap really manages to skirt around that basic issue.  They got lucky.  Yeah, they worked hard, and came up with some good stuff to do, it was an amazing effort.  And they still could have just as easily ended up dead.  Houses/property are expensive.  Ressurection is out of anybody's financial means not matter what.  Think accordingly.

Creating fire breaks isn't rocket science, especially if you have heavy equipment and know how to operate it. Woodland firefighters aren't some mythical figures with mysterious wisdom of some magical craft. Many are volunteers with regular day jobs and unfortunately, there are far to few of them so they can't be everywhere.

The people of this town knew the risk and decided it was worth the risk. They organized, acted smart and did the job. A lot of communities can learn a lot from them.


Sigh.  No - fire fighters are real figures with the mysterious wisdom of having a shiatload of people, gear, and air support to deploy.  They also DO have the mysterious experience to be able to tell a lot better what a fire's doing, and when it's hopeless and staying = dying.  Plus continuously updated info on what else is going on nearby.  Plus many, many years in actually fighting fires.  But you know, all that's not really needed right?  People should just wing it if in their estimation its' a good risk - WTF do firefighters know about this shiat anyway?
 
Fox10456
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fissile: chewd: [Fark user image 700x700]

Fight fires?  No they are setting up roadblocks to keep not real Muricans from escaping the flames.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/18/us/oreg​on-wildfires-roadblock-trnd/index.html​


That was a different red scare.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fissile: way south: Don't worry. The cops will be along shortly to arrest them for doing what the state couldn't do.

Depends.  Is it a majority white town?


What do you think?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Though with all the ash and smoke they're all wearing blackface now. I hope they don't shoot one another.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Which could have just as easily ended with, "And they all died horribly, because the fire took a bad turn and torched them."  Glad it did not, but all this pluck and can do attitude crap really manages to skirt around that basic issue.  They got lucky.  Yeah, they worked hard, and came up with some good stuff to do, it was an amazing effort.  And they still could have just as easily ended up dead.  Houses/property are expensive.  Ressurection is out of anybody's financial means not matter what.  Think accordingly.


That's the American Dream. Work hard and get lucky. Succeed and we'll put you on a pedestal. Work hard and fail anyway and we'll ignore you at best or deride you for being lazy and take away any social help because you don't deserve it. Actually, we'll just take away social benefits either way.
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Fissile: way south: Don't worry. The cops will be along shortly to arrest them for doing what the state couldn't do.

Depends.  Is it a majority white town?

What do you think?
[Fark user image image 425x274]
Though with all the ash and smoke they're all wearing blackface now. I hope they don't shoot one another.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"abandoned by all government agencies"

"forced to evacuate"

this is written like these plucky, rural,"hillbilly", white folk triumphed over the big, bad government (which remember, is led by the god emperor trump) which just wanted to fiddle while their town burned down, then laugh that they were all homeless. and the biggest, bestest hero was the woman with a bulldozer AND a nice rack.

well, i'm very happy their town is still there -for now- and they are all unhurt.

but this is a matter of luck, not skill, not "pluck".

if the winds had had suddenly shifted and the fire started to outrun their trucks and dozers this article would be about a bunch of DEAD "hillbillies" who died horribly.

people who "refuse to run" from fires and hurricanes are not "real american heroes", they're morons. usually morons who think god will save them because of their very special "pluck".........
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.