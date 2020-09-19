 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Only 1/2 of all school employees are at risk of contracting COVID every day. So get your lazy asses back in the classrooms you lazy slackers. PS: help wanted   (foxnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, High school, Household, Risk, half of schoolemployees, Teacher, Hypertension, College, Employment  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2020 at 10:23 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
badcommand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Teachers are essential workers, just like those in the medical field. They need to start acting like it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm an optimist, so I'll say that the glass of deadly virus is half empty!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

badcommand: Teachers are essential workers, just like those in the medical field. They need to start acting like it.


What is that even supposed to mean?

This is the wrong thread to start slamming teachers.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

badcommand: Teachers are essential workers, just like those in the medical field. They need to start acting like it.


Baby siting other peoples crouch fruit so they can go back to work is not a "essential worker".
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

badcommand: Teachers are essential workers, just like those in the medical field. They need to start acting like it.


static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
devilskware
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm apparently an essential worker. Haven't missed a day in years. Out of 50 or so employees, no one has gotten sick. And no one knows anyone who has gotten sick. I guess we are just really lucky.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

devilskware: I'm apparently an essential worker. Haven't missed a day in years. Out of 50 or so employees, no one has gotten sick. And no one knows anyone who has gotten sick. I guess we are just really lucky.


Oh, I can think of another possibility, Bro.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

badcommand: Teachers are essential workers, just like those in the medical field. They need to start acting like it.


So pay us like nurses.  And let us unionize like nurses.  I've been teaching for almost 20 years.  I make what a beginning nurse makes, or less, and I have a Masters.  My state outlawed unions for teachers, and I can be fired and lose my certification for even mentioning unionizing.  My district promised us this summer that we would return remotely for the rest of the calendar year, and after starting back with digital learning, changed their minds and now we have to work with face-to-face infection vectors.  If there is an outbreak, the sick and exposed are just quarantined and the school doesn't close.  We were given minimal, ineffective PPE and it won't be replaced.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better odds than Vegas!
 
skyshooter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Started to read the comments , it was all "why are we hiring fat, lazy teachers?" "They must be commie democrats" "Teachers are just lazy people that only take the job to get a 3 month vacation every year", then realized it was on Fox News. FML those people are delusional and scary, no wonder we are where we are today in regards to this virus. If only someone had taken it seriously at the beginning we may have only been locked down for a few weeks or a month at worst. Yet here we are seven months in with no signs of letting up.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skyshooter: Started to read the comments , it was all "why are we hiring fat, lazy teachers?" "They must be commie democrats" "Teachers are just lazy people that only take the job to get a 3 month vacation every year", then realized it was on Fox News. FML those people are delusional and scary, no wonder we are where we are today in regards to this virus. If only someone had taken it seriously at the beginning we may have only been locked down for a few weeks or a month at worst. Yet here we are seven months in with no signs of letting up.


The funny thing is these are the same people who admitted defeat trying to manage teaching their own kids and have a hard on to get their kids out of their house back into school.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This shiat is insane.

I have managed a waste to energy power plant, a packaging plant/chemical processing plant and for the last 12 years worked on ships operating AUVs/ROVs. I have seen compliance letters and administrative fines levied because of missing documentation for respirator fit test, fork lift drivers certs being out of date, paid a $500 fine for a belt guard not being installed on a machine that was mounted 18' in the air that couldn't physically be accessed when the machine was running, you would have had to remove the safety guard from the outer section of the machine, crawled through the moving parts which would have cut you to small pieces to access the belt drive on the back side of the machine, which is most likely why the engineers did not bother with a guard when they built it. Some of the 1 chance in million of someone getting hurt bullshiat that OSHA and other work safety organizations has put us through to "assure a safe work environment" over the years could fill a book.

But here we are with government agencies forcing employees to roll the dice with their physical health with high probability of illness, a good chance at hospitalization and a 3% of death. Farking criminal in every sense.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
American Taliban: Education bad!

Also American Taliban: Open the school in the name of the Dollar Almighty!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the proud conservatives that insisted they ain't need no fancy book learnin?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skyshooter: Started to read the comments , it was all "why are we hiring fat, lazy teachers?" "They must be commie democrats" "Teachers are just lazy people that only take the job to get a 3 month vacation every year", then realized it was on Fox News. FML those people are delusional and scary, no wonder we are where we are today in regards to this virus. If only someone had taken it seriously at the beginning we may have only been locked down for a few weeks or a month at worst. Yet here we are seven months in with no signs of letting up.


Didn't you know, teaching is not "a real job" say like driving a truck, or so landscaping. It is for those liberal elitist that go to them commie indoctrination centers. Did you know liberals pay people to brain wash them into believing slavery was a bad thing?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

devilskware: I'm apparently an essential worker. Haven't missed a day in years. Out of 50 or so employees, no one has gotten sick. And no one knows anyone who has gotten sick. I guess we are just really lucky.


You are lucky. My parents know two people that have died from it, and I found out yesterday that one of my nieces is sick with it.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think the American public has seen behind the curtain of public school and realized "This is it?"
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.