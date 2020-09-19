 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Was that wrong? Should I not have done that? I tell you, I gotta plead ignorance on this thing   (sfgate.com) divider line
Sid Deuces
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I dunno
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe people should imagine that?
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mrs Babbitt and I are reading the article in in the Iowa city Press Citizen, and scratching our heads.  I keep having the zimbardo prison experiment go through my head when I hear about re-enactments. I think assignments that require an IRB should be considered very carefully if considered at all.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe people should imagine that?


Wouldn't do any good.  The problem children would be imagining happy dancing and singing subservients like it was Song of the South returned to save them from admitting they're pricks.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'pretend you are a slave an unemployed teacher assignment'

idjut
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The kids could not really understand the horror of slavery unless they apply black shoe polish to their faces. Glad I could help.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My son likes to pretend he is a robot.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: waxbeans: Maybe people should imagine that?

Wouldn't do any good.  The problem children would be imagining happy dancing and singing subservients like it was Song of the South returned to save them from admitting they're pricks.


Or the teacher couldf discuss the challenges they faced and lead a discussion to surface ideas about how they could and would have needed to band together, the value of the courts in.  securing rights whether the 2nd amendment is actually useful or harmful, It could be a springboard to explore a lot of issues and history around civil rights.

But best in group discussions, with individual assignments coming later
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine the United States in the year 2020 with a racist President and a bunch of idiots that adore him.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe this assignment is tone deaf.  But I can also see how it can make students think about, on a practical level, how difficult life was post Civil War for freed slaves.  some of these kids may think that the slaves were freed and all was fine in the world.  Force them to think about a world that is far from their modern comfort zone.
 
crozzo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't see anything wrong with the assignment. Putting yourself in someone else's place, big deal. I can imagine a lot of terrible things. I can imagine being a Jew in Auschwitz, or being a native American and seeing the first ships sailing in, or being an immigrant American in 2020. I can even imagine being the White House silverware on the day Donnie has to move out - what will become of me? Where the hell will I end up? He can't let anyone know he's got me. Am I going to be melted down and turned into a toilet handle? How dreadfully gauche, a gold toilet with a silver handle. Enough to make you lose your lunch.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: My son likes to pretend he is a robot.


Stop being transistorphobic.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I run into large numbers of people who are totally clueless about the world outside their little bubble or otherwise tone deaf.  I'm astonished that they can function in society at all.
 
