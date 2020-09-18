 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Dumbass Detroit driver arrested after successfully jumping over drawbridge. Cool Tag to spend entire weekend hungover in jail   (coasttocoastam.com) divider line
19
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's got a cop motor, a four hundred and forty cubic inch plant. It's got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters, so it'll run good on regular gas. What do you say? Is it the new Bluesmobile or what?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drawbridge operator Andre Locke, who watched the wild scene unfold, recalled that "I looked, I said, 'no, he ain't.'"

I love it when a late 70s movie comes to life.  Well done, sir, I'd be proud to hold your beer anytime
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A) where is that reporter from?  Not in a bad way, but where is his accent from?
B) where is that reporter from?  Not in a bad way, but kids have been doing whippits forever.
C) where is that reporter from?  Not in a bad way, but he's really never seen good video editing?
D) where is that reporter from?  Not in a bad way, but he was never trained to find video of the actual incident or a photo of the suspect?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CLARKSON!!!
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got a great story to tell for the rest of his life.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say authorities initially became suspicious when they paused mid-flight for a commercial break...
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whippets...Apparently youngsters nowadays can sniff the gas and get high."

Uh, yeah, my friends were doing whippets back in the 80s, and I am pretty sure older kids were doing before then.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Awesome. Who hasn't been stuck at a drawbridge and thought about jumping it. I know I have.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love it when Fark imitates Fark and the Blues Brothers every couple of days.

/repost
//rinse
///repeat
 
TheLopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: It's got a cop motor, a four hundred and forty cubic inch plant. It's got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters, so it'll run good on regular gas. What do you say? Is it the new Bluesmobile or what?


Fix the lighter.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude did it a second time? Rock on.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Whippets...Apparently youngsters nowadays can sniff the gas and get high."

Uh, yeah, my friends were doing whippets back in the 80s, and I am pretty sure older kids were doing before then.


No no no - it's always "Kids today!" while willfully ignoring the "Shiat you did when you were younger." elephant in the room.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whaddaya know, the cops *did* have SCMODS.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: It's got a cop motor, a four hundred and forty cubic inch plant. It's got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters, so it'll run good on regular gas. What do you say? Is it the new Bluesmobile or what?


Does it hate Illinois nazis?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Whippets...Apparently youngsters nowadays can sniff the gas and get high."

Uh, yeah, my friends were doing whippets back in the 80s, and I am pretty sure older kids were doing before then.


Your friends were doing whippets back in the '80s?  I hope you mean racing them.

One of the comments about this story on FoxNews  said the driver was  "smelling whippets".  Really, someone actually wrote that and it wasn't me.

I've heard they call it "hippy crack".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I love it when Fark imitates Fark and the Blues Brothers every couple of days.

/repost
//rinse
///repeat


Fark needs a Blues Brothers tab, with this pic in the banner:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mock26: "Whippets...Apparently youngsters nowadays can sniff the gas and get high."

Uh, yeah, my friends were doing whippets back in the 80s, and I am pretty sure older kids were doing before then.

No no no - it's always "Kids today!" while willfully ignoring the "Shiat you did when you were younger." elephant in the room.


But when they did it it was safe and innocent!

Kids in the 70's: unprotected rampant sex, smoking regular cigs and weed in school, hitchhiking, etc. "Whatever, man!"

Those same people 45 years later: "How dare my grandkids have (protected) sex, vape away from other people, and always with their phones that mean I can contact them at any time and use to call for rides!"
 
