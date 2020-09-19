 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Arizona deputies find 89 pounds, almost $4 million worth of meth in a car in Kingman. Now they just have to destroy those 50 pounds   (azfamily.com) divider line
    Kingman, Arizona  
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They'll start destroying those 30 pounds as soon as they put back together all those stereo systems they dismantled.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
seriously. i would love to find a lifetime supply of something good. my god, to have enough coke to last the end of my days. go rock star. get electric, put a silk suit on. mmmmmm
 
