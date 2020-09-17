 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Just in case you needed more proof that nurses are some of the best folks on Earth   (cnn.com) divider line
    Scott Sullivan of Somerset, Hospital, 50-year-old Sullivan, son's first football game, Jerree Humphrey of Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Dr. Denny Brummett  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yep
/but really, yep
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a trumper nurse I know that is also anti mask.  I don't know what to think of him, but hero isn't it.  He is almost certainly the exception.
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, just by reading the title of the article made me cry.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of nurses in my family.. or was.  Most are dead or retired now.. except one cousin, who is against flu shots, and wants to reopen everything now.  I'm a bit worried about her..
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I could have told you that, subby. My mom was a nurse and she's the greatest person on Earth, therefore all nurses are the greatest person on Earth.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i like nurses that are overweight, and smoke. they deal in reality.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nursing is really hard, I know from experience, but my ex made 80,00K a year. Working those hours it is hard. There is a lot of stress.
 
