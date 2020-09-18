 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Good deed punished. But he got hired right away by an employer who values integrity over policy   (wcax.com) divider line
    20-year-old Essex resident, Hannaford supermarket, part-time volunteer firefighter  
Arlinsope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The dude is lucky he didn't get shot.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah, part time firefighter. You couldn't out run him.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope the new job is better than the old one. I'm tired of evil winning these days.

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil Bad is for good law abiding men to do nothing.

there fix it for you since we are talking about stealing a purse.
 
