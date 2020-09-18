 Skip to content
(NPR) NewsFlash RIP to Notorious RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87   (npr.org)
81
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
F*ck
 
Riothamus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
fark.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Heeeere we go.
 
FlatFoot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here we go.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We are now officially doomed.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sh*t
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 1 minute ago  
fark!
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, fark.

For a lot of reasons.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who will Biden appoint?
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
F*ck
 
herzogian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NO
 
devnul73
‘’ 1 minute ago  
fark
 
Nature Spirals
‘’ 1 minute ago  
2020 can huff my shorts.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GDI
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GOD FARKING DAMMIT
 
HarleyMarlboro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark 2020
 
Herman Borrach
‘’ 1 minute ago  
fark
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
fark CANCER!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, this is a bit of a sticky wicket.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hold on to your butts.

/scared
 
CalvinMorallis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well.

Sorry. All I got.  Tried to make a flippant comment. Don't have one.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Goddamnitsomuch
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 minute ago  
RIP.
 
Kazan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hope you're happy farking third party traitors.  You just let trump fark us for two generations.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
TWENTY GODDAMN TWENTY!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
G*DD*MNIT.
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark. That is bad.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are we allowed to shoot McConnell yet?
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And democracy died with her.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thats EXACTLY what I said.

I'm sure the senate majority leader will honor his previous commitment to not seat new justices on an election years.    :\

farking 2020 is the goddamned worst.
 
Clownish Brown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Fark Independents™ are going to be insufferable.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh my f*ck.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
While I disagreed with many of her positions and opinions, it is a terrible loss for the country. I hope this doesn't create a constitutional crisis with Trump ramming an appointment through and a potential Biden administration expanding the court.
 
kunf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
McConnell said: "Oh, we'd fill it."
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, now we know why Trump made that list for no reason.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am about to really hate the state of kentucky and all of the vile sack of shiats that live there.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
f*ck
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GODDAMNITSOFARKINGMUCH FARK YOU 2020!!!!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

duckpoopy: Who will Biden appoint?


Oh you're so cute.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well.

shiat.
 
MFK
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well that's the court for a generation. I bet Trump nominates someone awful tonight.
 
incidentmanager [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope that's shepherd's pie in my knickers.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I look forward to seeing who gets nominated and appointed in the next week.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well guys, it was a nice Republic while it lasted. It has been lost.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is going to get incredibly stupid

RIP
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh no! No farking way!
This is going to be a shiatshow in every which way.
Everything will be lost before we even get to the election.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She tried so hard to hang on for us.

RIP ma'am and Godspeed.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Goddammitsomuch
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.