(Rolling Stone)   Not to be outdone by all those smelly stoners, the refined, genteel buttonheads who partake of magic mushrooms now have their own holiday   (rollingstone.com) divider line
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melania hates 'Toad Day'.
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I always thought it was June 15.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Central Florida used to have these on the cow poop .
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When are we getting Cheesing Day?

South Park - Kenny is cheesing
Youtube KItYnaM60nw
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice article subs! It's really unfortunate I will be unable to celebrate this holiday of the shrooms I was unaware of due to lack of the sacrament.
Ozric Tentacles Technicians of the Sacred 2015, Full Album
Youtube CpzTC5fOeZU
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When 9/20 falls on a Friday, I put mushrooms in my Pasta.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: When are we getting Cheesing Day?

[YouTube video: South Park - Kenny is cheesing]


I have a cat and I still don't celebrate it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
4/20 is Hitler's birthday, 9/20 is Sany Abacha's birthday.

Maybe try to pick a day that isn't an evil dictator's birthday for the next dope holiday.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Melania hates 'Toad Day'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Also, a quart of tequila, a quart of rum, a case of beer, a pint of raw ether, and two dozen amyls. Not that we needed all that for the trip, but once you get into a serious drug collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can. The only thing that really worried me was the ether." - Hunter S. Thompson, 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas'
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB
This one time, I did shrooms.....................
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Central Florida used to have these on the cow poop .


Texas still does.... or so I' ..what was that???? oooooooh shiny
 
