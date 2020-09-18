 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Police finally get around to arresting Real 'Muricans who setup illegal road-blocks around Oregons wild-fires   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: Followup, Police, Law enforcement agencies, Law enforcement agency, Conspiracy theory, unfounded conspiracy theories, Sheriff, suspicious activity, Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

1098 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2020 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The charges will be dropped.

You'll see.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The charges will be dropped.

You'll see.


Maybe not.   It's a state charge, not federal and it's in Multnomah County.  And the state was on fire.  These chucklefarks were blocking and evacuation route.

A nice bonus is that everyone knows who they are now.  Enjoy your "fame" boys.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Road blocks around forest fires? Shoot on sight.

/ How is my Liberal Tough Love(TM)? Call 1-888-fark-TRUMP to see who cares.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Armed?
Just dispatch.
Pretend they aren't white you bug, brave cops
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They could make more looting arrests if they weren't chasing chucklefarks.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The charges will be dropped.

You'll see.


Well, first the back rubs, circle jerks and blowjobs.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The charges will be dropped.

You'll see.

Well, first the back rubs, circle jerks and blowjobs.


FARK isn't your personal fetis... aw hell, it's 2020 and anything goes.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dewey Fidalgo:Multnomah

Do-do, dah-doo-doo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all because of some bullshiat that someone made up and posted on Facebook.  Red hatters are farking idiots who are dragging down this country.
 
Hirightnow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should start a GoFundMe to pay for those heft misdemeanor fines they're facing.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The charges will be dropped.

You'll see.

Well, first the back rubs, circle jerks and blowjobs.


Don't forget reach around arounds. Those are important.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or does "disorderly conduct" seem like a bit of a light charge when you're talking about armed civilians setting up a roadblock? Particularly when the first accounts I read said they were stopping people at gunpoint.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The charges will be dropped.

You'll see.

Well, first the back rubs, circle jerks and blowjobs.

Don't forget reach around arounds. Those are important.


Do the still have lube from the bird sanctuary?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Is it just me or does "disorderly conduct" seem like a bit of a light charge when you're talking about armed civilians setting up a roadblock? Particularly when the first accounts I read said they were stopping people at gunpoint.


Cops hate arresting fellow conservatives.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And all because of some bullshiat that someone made up and posted on Facebook.


Yeah, they're easily-led idiots with guns. Glad they were arrested.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Dewey Fidalgo:Multnomah

Do-do, dah-doo-doo

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Lulz.

And speaking of Multnomah......

If you love whiskey, and find yourself in Portland, check out the Multnomah Whiskey Library....it's heavenly.

/It was on the agenda during a friend's bachelor party.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: LurkerSupreme: Is it just me or does "disorderly conduct" seem like a bit of a light charge when you're talking about armed civilians setting up a roadblock? Particularly when the first accounts I read said they were stopping people at gunpoint.

Cops hate arresting fellow conservatives.


Beyond that, Oregon law enforcement departments have a slight problem with infiltration by white supremacists. Part of the reason why groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer are allowed to operate with almost no consequences.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: LurkerSupreme: Is it just me or does "disorderly conduct" seem like a bit of a light charge when you're talking about armed civilians setting up a roadblock? Particularly when the first accounts I read said they were stopping people at gunpoint.

Cops hate arresting fellow conservatives.


They don't want the competition.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As your situation permits, please donate your time or money to the American Red Cross
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whats the purpose of the blocks?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Glad they are finally arresting the antifa brigades conducting these illegal road blocks.
 
mikek9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Red hatters are farking idiots who are dragging down this country.


No. Extremists on both sides are dragging down this country. A political system that has devolved to pandering to the extremes of two parties is dragging down this country. The idea that we owe nothing to our countrymen and "fark you, me first" is dragging down this country.

Fixing our political system to work for the majority, to not put corporate interests first, to have term limits on congress, to have ranked choice voting, to have fiscally responsible government that actually cares about the nation is a long and arduous process that I am not sure our nation will survive.

This scares the fark out of me. Not for me. But for my daughter.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Whats the purpose of the blocks?


They were making smores, singing campfire songs, and revealing their genders.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NikolaiFarkoff: Dewey Fidalgo:Multnomah

Do-do, dah-doo-doo

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Lulz.

And speaking of Multnomah......

If you love whiskey, and find yourself in Portland, check out the Multnomah Whiskey Library....it's heavenly.

/It was on the agenda during a friend's bachelor party.


Library?

What's the lending policy?
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They were looking for the Antifa who started the fires.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The charges will be dropped.

You'll see.

Maybe not.   It's a state charge, not federal and it's in Multnomah County.  And the state was on fire.  These chucklefarks were blocking and evacuation route.

A nice bonus is that everyone knows who they are now.  Enjoy your "fame" boys.


I thought it was Clackamas but now I see there where multiple asholes. I think I read something about them worried about antifa looters because twitter said so (there were looters but they were meth heads and I do not place them on either side of the spectrum).
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikek9: NM Volunteer: Red hatters are farking idiots who are dragging down this country.

No. Extremists on both sides are dragging down this country.


LUL both sides ;)
Da!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The_Sponge: NikolaiFarkoff: Dewey Fidalgo:Multnomah

Do-do, dah-doo-doo

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Lulz.

And speaking of Multnomah......

If you love whiskey, and find yourself in Portland, check out the Multnomah Whiskey Library....it's heavenly.

/It was on the agenda during a friend's bachelor party.

Library?

What's the lending policy?


I LOL'd.

https://mwlpdx.com/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Whats the purpose of the blocks?


To stop imaginary antifa looters.

Some of our rural sheriffs were actually encouraging this shiat.
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Glad they are finally arresting the antifa brigades conducting these illegal road blocks.


Dipshiat
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: They could make more looting arrests if they weren't chasing chucklefarks.


Yeah, but do you really expect them to arrest the cops who are looting and rioting?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't block roads.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: LurkerSupreme: Is it just me or does "disorderly conduct" seem like a bit of a light charge when you're talking about armed civilians setting up a roadblock? Particularly when the first accounts I read said they were stopping people at gunpoint.

Cops hate arresting fellow conservatives.


You misspelled "Fascists"
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Glad they are finally arresting the antifa brigades conducting these illegal road blocks.


Odd was to spell Fascist.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't own a gun and don't intend to. What should I do on November 4th  when the red hats try to kill my democratic family?

Suggestions?
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you see this activity or are stopped by a civilian, call 911, and a deputy will respond and investigate.

Getting victims to call for their aggressor's backup? That's a hard pass.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Is it just me or does "disorderly conduct" seem like a bit of a light charge when you're talking about armed civilians setting up a roadblock? Particularly when the first accounts I read said they were stopping people at gunpoint.


Ever heard of Antifa or BLM?
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abox: Don't block roads.


So you think you should be able to kill a person over a short term minor inconvenience?


/you bother me, I resent that you live on this planet, prepare to die
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NikolaiFarkoff: Dewey Fidalgo:Multnomah

Do-do, dah-doo-doo

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Lulz.

And speaking of Multnomah......

If you love whiskey, and find yourself in Portland, check out the Multnomah Whiskey Library....it's heavenly.

/It was on the agenda during a friend's bachelor party.


Thanks for the tip. I'll check it out next time I'm in Portland.

If things ever get back to normal.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Abox: Don't block roads.

So you think you should be able to kill a person over a short term minor inconvenience?


/you bother me, I resent that you live on this planet, prepare to die


Sadly you slashy is an all to common thought.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Road blocks around forest fires? Shoot on sight.

/ How is my Liberal Tough Love(TM)? Call 1-888-fark-TRUMP to see who cares.


Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Puffy McBooze: Abox: Don't block roads.

So you think you should be able to kill a person over a short term minor inconvenience?


/you bother me, I resent that you live on this planet, prepare to die

Sadly you slashy is an all to common thought.


OkieDookie, I am prepared to make this original.  Fark Abox in the neck, twice daily, until I die or get tired(I wont), and then set him on fire..
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Puffy McBooze: Abox: Don't block roads.

So you think you should be able to kill a person over a short term minor inconvenience?


I think exactly what I said there.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.