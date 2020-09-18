 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico. What a cuck   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
this is not a test.
 
Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico. What a cuck

Tropical Storm VHS won't be as severe but will last far longer.
 
The continuing problem is the projections of paths have been pretty off until it literally hits land. Wife and I were hunkering down for Laura in Houston, and we didn't even see a drop of rain as it suddenly turned and decided to hit Louisiana entirely.

This looks like we're right in the path (as of today), but thankfully we're still stocked up from Laura.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coming to Gulf Coast near you.....

I live south of Houston.  Hope this thing either misses us or goes by quick.  Since the fire breathing locusts aren't around these parts yet, I guess this is what 2020 has to work with at this time.

Good thing I didn't dump that 20 gallons of gas I had stored up for Laura in my truck 😜
 
South of Houston? You talkin' Pearland, or further?

Always interesting/cool to know fellow farkers are around.

/Reporting from Missouri City
 
League City......
 
how do we know it's a record when record's only includje recorded histroy
 
Nice! Well you got a fellow farker about 30 miles away!
 
Mike_LowELL: how do we know it's a record when record's only includje recorded histroy


Records are the largest we've ever Recorded - hence the word.
 
And my axe!

/Deer Park
 
No kidding! Wife and I are on a cook team that does the Strawberry Fest and Pasadena Rodeo (well did until this year) as well as a bunch of benefits around there. Her two best friends live in Deer Park (right near the Pasadena convention center).

Crazy small world!
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai: Mike_LowELL: how do we know it's a record when record's only includje recorded histroy

Records are the largest we've ever Recorded - hence the word.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grew up in Seabrook, went to Clear Lake HS.

I mean, as long as Clear Lake/Houston Farkers are talking, I figure I might as well jump in the fray.
 
Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Teddy looks to not quite direct hit Bermuda, preferring to end up as a broken storm on a Halifax pier.
 
I first read that as Tropical Storm Bela. I like mine better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sure am glad we're mainstreaming incel jokes. Yep. This is totally fine. Okay even.
 
Fires, floods, pestilence, and death. Good job 2020.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You all are in the wrong side of I10 as far as tropical weather goes.


/Heights
//close enough to I10 to hit it with a 2iron from my front yard
///three for how many inches of rain I expect
 
Maybe this one can beat Ted Cruz.
 
Xai: Mike_LowELL: how do we know it's a record when record's only includje recorded histroy

Records are the largest we've ever Recorded - hence the word.


I can outrun it

Fark user imageView Full Size


and outdrive it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Voiceofreason01: Sure am glad we're mainstreaming incel jokes. Yep. This is totally fine. Okay even.


Because Fark has always been above lampooning the stupid things reactionaries say.

Checkmate, libs.
 
Is it wrong of me to hope we get to Iota?  I mean, the memes for Theta will be epic enough (Thetans and all), but after this year, we need to give one Iota.
 
A good portion of SE Louisiana still doesn't have power after Laura. They don't need this.
 
Voiceofreason01: Sure am glad we're mainstreaming incel jokes. Yep. This is totally fine. Okay even.


thefilmstage.comView Full Size
 
Voiceofreason01: Sure am glad we're mainstreaming incel jokes. Yep. This is totally fine. Okay even.



You'll get over it.
/Alone
 
