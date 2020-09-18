 Skip to content
"Please RSVP for our wedding. Would you like Roast Chicken or Filet Mignon? Does the value of your wedding gift to us qualify you for the Filet? If not, enjoy the lower tiers"
    Sick, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is that for a wedding or a political fundraising dinner?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That seems, a bit, reasonable. It's shame they can't do door prizes and money balloon drops. well I can but if they charge people for those things that's probably illegal and probably considered gambling.
We have too many laws it's stupid.
 
fireclown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A more fun thread question might be "have you ever seen anything tackier?  If so, what?"
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Take the wedding part off and you have a standard political fundraiser invitation.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How about 'Fark off, we're in a Pandemic you morons. Holding a wedding will kill people. Assholes.'
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is you followed r/trashy on reddit you would have seen this a long time ago.....
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Favour"?  They are either pretentious or Canadian.
Yes, yes, Why not both.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that getting a meal that'll probably be beans and asparagus needs over $1,001 gift.  That had better be the best farking asparagus spear ever.

I mean, clearly relationships are always transactional.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I got a souvenir champagne goblet at prom. Waste of $5 then, let alone $1001 now.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
<quietly circles "reject invitation">
<takes out a can of tuna and some mayo...>
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let's see, I can give a gift worth $3.00 and get a roast chicken dinner?  Score!
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oh, Canadian money, that's like $25 for the chicken then?

/Yes, it's probably been decades since the US dollar was worth much more than the Canadian dollar.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fake.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not gonna go to that wedding. Wouldn't send a gift either. You just KNOW that there's a whole pile of other Kareny shiat that's coming.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

//no, It's at $1.35 to one US dollar now, that's as high as I remember.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Znuh: How about 'Fark off, we're in a Pandemic you morons. Holding a wedding will kill people. Assholes.'


Meh. If a guest doesn't realize this means the B&G are evil. Why care? They all evil then.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

If I followed anything on reddit I would have chucked my laptop out the window a long time ago.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it an open bar? If so I'm drinking my dinner!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't want to go to your Covid breeding pit anyways. Enjoy your 14th toaster!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I can't blame them. Catering is outrageously priced for what it is.
Especially if the word wedding in it.
unfortunately rich people guaranteed that the market can never drive down this ridiculous pricing.
you know they like to say the market controls stupidity not when a certain segment of the market has money to burn and is stupid and irresponsible and needs to be punched in the face.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Not gonna go to that wedding. Wouldn't send a gift either. You just KNOW that there's a whole pile of other Kareny shiat that's coming.


What, you don't want to drop $1001 to have a commemorative glass from someone else's wedding that probably didn't make it five years from now?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

what do you have against sharpies

🤫😉🤭😏😏😏😏
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unsubscribe
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll take the lobster.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

And no, that wasn't an incompetent attempt to unsubscribe from Fark emails.  That's my response to the wedding invitation / catering sales brochure.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm getting me some $3 swordfish!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If I received this, I'd refuse to buy a gift and then handwrite "sign me up for a sandwich, biatches."
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I was very angry the when I arrived at my cousin's wedding reception and looked for the bar. His mother, my aunt, explained that it was a "dry" reception due to The Lord and all. Luckily I found a bar mitzvah happening in the same banquet facility. They let me drink, hang out and have a nice break from my conservative Christian relatives. I had flown across the country for the wedding!
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kosher meal only available at the platinum level? Bit antisemetic.

Plus, swordfish is delicious. Here's a loving couple bucks.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Give them a Snickers bar and get a Roast Chicken dinner? Pretty generous of them.

/Not a fan of Swordfish
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Airline like inviting detected.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i give her a buck and have the swordfish i like swordfish.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  When I got married, we had 3 of everything as we were older and we're merging households. We tried just "come have a good time, we don't need anything", and people acted like we had 3 heads. We eventually registered with stuff all under $100.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is difficult to take seriously.
Poorly formatted, kind of ambiguous too (Is the "Gift" per person or per party?)
If it is real, they're gonna need a lot of chicken and swordfish.

/I've never been asked to pay for my meal at a wedding. Alcohol on the other hand? Oh yeah. Except for the toast of course, that's always on the host.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My only question is how many guests will check the top level and give them a $40 toaster? It's not like they're going to open and appraise the gifts before serving dinner.

Well, maybe they are. They seem tacky enough.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How much to have a few minutes alone with the bride?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Member of Trump family is getting married?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I'll watch the wedding on Zoom, so just mail me the chicken dinner"
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Platinum, please. Your gift is in the mail.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I was thinking the same thing, but then I thought maybe they plan to check the gift registry and compare with dinner requests.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sure, it's a set of wicker baskets from Pier One Imports, but it's a Collector's Edition
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, and $1001+ for a vegetarian or kosher meal? Yeah no...
 
KB202
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Your common sense attitude and refusal to fly off the handle and believe everything you read online proves you are under 30.
 
lennavan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd like to post what I'd totally do if that happened to me but the thing is, it wouldn't.  I don't hang out with assholes that might do this sorta thing.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Man, I feel like missing out on so much.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry. I'll be going to a nice restaurant where I can get any of those things for less than $250. And they'll be higher quality.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why not just invite a few food trucks for your reception?  I'm sure you could get a bunch of them for a $1000 retainer each, and then people can get what they want, on the house, at reasonable prices.  Or if you're an incredibly cheap and annoying person you could give everybody pre-paid food cards.

"Watch out for Fat Tony, he once ate 150 tacos at a high school graduation."
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I'm getting me some $3 swordfishia


theWolfPit has entered the chat
 
