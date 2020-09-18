 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   Dolphin, trapped nine miles inland after Hurricane Laura, gets lift back to Gulf of Mexico. Give those guys a high-fin   (radio.com) divider line
    Spiffy, Hurricane Katrina, Coast, Louisiana, Reptile, Dolphin, Mexico, Gulf Coast of the United States, Gulf of Mexico  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He couldn't get out of Foxborough?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So long. and thanks for all the fish
 
Dimensio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do not kid yourself, Jimmy. If a dolphin got the chance, he would eat you and everyone you ever cared about.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How do they know it was stranded by the hurricane? Sometimes mammals just want a change of scenery.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Do not kid yourself, Jimmy. If a dolphin got the chance, he would eat you and everyone you ever cared about.


Except for Hank Hill. The dolphin would fark him.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Laces out!
 
