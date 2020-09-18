 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Old malls increasingly being repurposed as doctors' offices. Keeping the Cinnabon running helps ensure future patients   (cnn.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a former '90s mallrat I want them to be turned into residences so that I can finally complete what I did then by living at the mall full-time.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Alright.. let's keep it moving. Head on down to the food court, and the lab will check you in..."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: As a former '90s mallrat I want them to be turned into residences so that I can finally complete what I did then by living at the mall full-time.


Dibs on the Orange Julius bathtub
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: As a former '90s mallrat I want them to be turned into residences so that I can finally complete what I did then by living at the mall full-time.


Got stupid money?  You can live at the Natick Mall in Natick Mass.  Shop till you drop!  *hair flip*

Some malls have been repurposed as government offices.  That's what they did with New Castle Square Mall (né Triangle Mall?) in New Castle, Delaware, and Shepherd Mall in Oklahoma City.
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: As a former '90s mallrat I want them to be turned into residences so that I can finally complete what I did then by living at the mall full-time.


I would totally live in one. especially if I could have a big metal grate I could shut at the end of the day at the front.

that would be sweet.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My orthodontist works in an old strip mall. A building is a building.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or turn them into one of the "Dreamland Parks".

/Would love to see that turn into a movie. Including the sequels.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good.  We need more of this.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

