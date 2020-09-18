 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Israel, France and Spain are now locking down due to a second wave of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the US is still waiting for its first wave to go away on its own like a certain president promised   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
35
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't have a second wave if the first wave never goes away.

/insert guy pointing to head pic
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The global cooling wave that's coming will wipe it right out.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean science has never heard of weather before.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arizona FINALLY Decided to use police to enforce masks in public. After 6 months and thousands of infections and 2,000 Covid related deaths.
I guess Trump's buddy Republican Gov. Ducey figured the virus has killed off enough Native Americans, black and Hispanics they can start acting like they care about whoever is left.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Godscrack: Arizona FINALLY Decided to use police to enforce masks in public. After 6 months and thousands of infections and 2,000 Covid related deaths.
I guess Trump's buddy Republican Gov. Ducey figured the virus has killed off enough Native Americans, black and Hispanics they can start acting like they care about whoever is left.


All of Arizona, or just Tucson?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One day, Trump will just be gone. Like a miracle. Believe me.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Can't have a second wave if the first wave never goes away.

/insert guy pointing to head pic


Damn if this wasn't the exact thing I was thinking!
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: One day, Trump will just be gone. Like a miracle. Believe me.


ok-cleek.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks paywall
 
theToadMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is entering it's second wave as well. It is entering at a far higher starting point than everybody
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: One day, Trump will just be gone. Like a miracle. Believe me.


Seriously? We need his leadership until this pandemic is cured. As long as Corona is here, Trump will be too!


/not srs.
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I can't wait for it to go away on its own once the weather warms up. Bless our emperor jesus king Trump. MAGA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will go away in April....with the heat.

April 2024
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in New Mexico, the governor said yesterday in a press conference that, although our numbers look better than Colorado, we still need to be cautious about schools because this state is very poor and our hospitals and clinics suck.  Plus too much diabetes out there.
 
Birnone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think enough time has passed that economists should start providing charts showing how economies have done in proactive countries, countries that have done the shutdown/reopen/shutdown cycle, and countries that have just farked up since day one. I'm curious about which approach makes more economic sense as shown by months of data. Also, what is the relative difference between approaches? I figure that by now there should be enough data to show some preliminary trends.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Elect Biden, national lockdown by March 2021, book it done.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chaos. Reigns.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: It will go away in April....with the heat.

April 2024


Nope, but the USS is at a level that is acceptable to most. No one really even talks about it anymore.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: Elect Biden, national lockdown by March 2021, book it done.


Does the President have that authority?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Godscrack: Arizona FINALLY Decided to use police to enforce masks in public. After 6 months and thousands of infections and 2,000 Covid related deaths.
I guess Trump's buddy Republican Gov. Ducey figured the virus has killed off enough Native Americans, black and Hispanics they can start acting like they care about whoever is left.

All of Arizona, or just Tucson?


Did AZ ever get a statewide mask mandate, or did Ducey pass the buck to the mayors?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bfh0417: whidbey: Elect Biden, national lockdown by March 2021, book it done.

Does the President have that authority?


If the president can force immigrants to have hysterectomies and can ban TikTok, then the president can order a national lockdown.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: Elect Biden, national lockdown by March 2021, book it done.


But according to the latest Trump TV ad, that means Small Businesses and Middle Class Workers are doomed. DOOMED.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Can't have a second wave if the first wave never goes away.

/insert guy pointing to head pic


You kidding?
Toots and Jimmy Cliff were still playing when Specials and Madness, eta al came around.

But anyway.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/because we all need giggle late on a friday.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cagey B: One day, Trump will just be gone. Like a miracle. Believe me.


And COVID-19 will still be around.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bfh0417: whidbey: Elect Biden, national lockdown by March 2021, book it done.

Does the President have that authority?


On the one hand, this Administration has proven asking that question in response to anything they do is pointless since it doesn't matter.

However, if we're looking at this from an academic point of view, the President will need to get creative in order to accomplish that.  As a practical matter, any nation-wide lockdown would require (1) direct payments to all affected individuals to compensate for lost wages; (2) increased testing capacity and turn-around times for all necessary workers; and (3) financing (be it grants, loans, or otherwise) to businesses for any lost revenue.  We frankly have needed all three of these things since March, but that's another matter altogether.

Enforcement of a nationwide lockdown would be tricky.  The federal government can regulate things like interstate travel and also regulate matters within certain parameters (e.g. borders, federal property, etc.), but typically States are the ones who have the power to oversee health-related matters like quarantines.  This is the sort of thing that would require all 50 states to comply with any proposed rules/requirements, so you would need to have some sort of carrot/stick legislation set up where States could obtain financing directly from the federal government in exchange for enacting lockdowns via legislation and enforcement.  The problem is, there will be holdout States (as we saw with Medicaid expansion), even if the lockdown package includes giving each State a unicorn that shiats gold.  There will also be States that will try to take funding and do jack shiat to enforce any regulations they put on the books.  The Supreme Court has also been really hesitant to allow the federal government to coerce States in lots of other circumstances, so it's not like States could be forced to accept these requirements.  That's not even taking into account how to handle the non-compliant plague rats.

So, I could see it being explored, but I also think that there would be a huge holdout problem if it were ever implemented.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: bfh0417: whidbey: Elect Biden, national lockdown by March 2021, book it done.

Does the President have that authority?

On the one hand, this Administration has proven asking that question in response to anything they do is pointless since it doesn't matter.

However, if we're looking at this from an academic point of view, the President will need to get creative in order to accomplish that.  As a practical matter, any nation-wide lockdown would require (1) direct payments to all affected individuals to compensate for lost wages; (2) increased testing capacity and turn-around times for all necessary workers; and (3) financing (be it grants, loans, or otherwise) to businesses for any lost revenue.  We frankly have needed all three of these things since March, but that's another matter altogether.

Enforcement of a nationwide lockdown would be tricky.  The federal government can regulate things like interstate travel and also regulate matters within certain parameters (e.g. borders, federal property, etc.), but typically States are the ones who have the power to oversee health-related matters like quarantines.  This is the sort of thing that would require all 50 states to comply with any proposed rules/requirements, so you would need to have some sort of carrot/stick legislation set up where States could obtain financing directly from the federal government in exchange for enacting lockdowns via legislation and enforcement.  The problem is, there will be holdout States (as we saw with Medicaid expansion), even if the lockdown package includes giving each State a unicorn that shiats gold.  There will also be States that will try to take funding and do jack shiat to enforce any regulations they put on the books.  The Supreme Court has also been really hesitant to allow the federal government to coerce States in lots of other circumstances, so it's not like States could be forced to accept these requirements.  That's not even taking into account how to handle the non-compliant plague rats.

So, I could see it being explored, but I also think that there would be a huge holdout problem if it were ever implemented.


Simple solution.

Pass COVID federal relief package with funding for state and local governments conditioned on taking appropriate measures.  No masks? No money.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Can't have a second wave if the first wave never goes away.

/insert guy pointing to head pic


Ever been to a beach? The second wave just rolls in on top of the first - but it's definitely coming in waves.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Simple solution.

Pass COVID federal relief package with funding for state and local governments conditioned on taking appropriate measures.  No masks? No money.


We did the same thing with Medicaid expansion back when the Affordable Care Act passed.  12 States still have not accepted it, despite significant funding that was provided by the federal government.

This is something that needs to be explored if Biden wins, but there are way too many state and local politicians who would rather have thousands more deaths on their hands because of stigginit.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Does the President have that authority? [...]

On the one hand, this Administration has proven asking that question in response to anything they do is pointless since it doesn't matter.

However, if we're looking at this from an academic point of view, the President will need to get creative in order to accomplish that.  As a practical matter, any nation-wide lockdown would require (1) direct payments to all affected individuals to compensate for lost wages; (2) increased testing capacity and turn-around times for all necessary workers; and (3) financing (be it grants, loans, or otherwise) to businesses for any lost revenue.  We frankly have needed all three of these things since March, but that's another matter altogether.

Enforcement of a nationwide lockdown would be tricky.  The federal government can regulate things like interstate travel and also regulate matters within certain parameters (e.g. borders, federal property, etc.), but typically States are the ones who have the power to oversee health-related matters like quarantines.  This is the sort of thing that would require all 50 states to comply with any proposed rules/requirements, so you would need to have some sort of carrot/stick legislation set up where States could obtain financing directly from the federal government in exchange for enacting lockdowns via legislation and enforcement.  The problem is, there will be holdout States (as we saw with Medicaid expansion), even if the lockdown package includes giving each State a unicorn that shiats gold.  There will also be States that will try to take funding and do jack shiat to enforce any regulations they put on the books.  The Supreme Court has also been really hesitant to allow the federal government to coerce States in lots of other circumstances, so it's not like States could be forced to accept these requirements.  That's not even taking into account how to handle the non-com ...


I suspect Trump sh*t the bed hard enough that Biden frankly has few options other than try to ramp up test/trace and use the bully pulpit until a vaccine gets approved (though even then, I'm not sure a lot of Americans really trust the Feds on anything right now--or will ever regain any of that trust for that matter).

One thing I can see happening is all passports being invalidated and vaccinations being required to regain them (once a vaccine comes out, of course). That would at least allow the rest of the world to lift their bans on Americans, anyway, possibly without visa or quarantine requirements--which would be a morale boost and might give Biden some political capital to work with. However, I can see this move being extremely controversial given the lack of trust as previously mentioned.

Speaking of travel, having the TSA require proof of vaccination to get past security would also get a fair number of domestic travelers w/o passports. That plus direct vaccination of the highest risk categories would probably drastically reduce the infection/death rate without having to go draconian.

/full herd immunity--if possible--will unfortunately come down to time.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: whidbey: Elect Biden, national lockdown by March 2021, book it done.

But according to the latest Trump TV ad, that means Small Businesses and Middle Class Workers are doomed. DOOMED.


It's also what the goobers on the (WA Governor) Jay Inslee FB page are derping about.

Hard.
 
NEDM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: Elect Biden, national lockdown by March 2021, book it done.


Yeah!  Let's get rid of the most dictator-like president in almost 100 years who massively increased the power of the executive, so we can cheer on his replacement FULLY becoming a dictator and running roughshod over the rest of the government!  "Separation of Powers"?!  More like "Holding Back Progress"!
Look, Biden doing that is farking stupid and he is not going to.  The president does not have that kind of unilateral power over the entire country, and Trump shows just how important it is that the office doesn't.  Biden knows this.  I'm not naive enough to think he's some kind of total saint, (his public views on criminal justice and the drug war are pretty well known, and I don't think there's any real evidence he's changed them), but I also don't think he's some kind of Secret Hitler chomping at the bit to continue the consolidation of power into one person.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Okay, we've stomped it down, it's pretty well under control, now we can open up some and just be basically responsible for another year or so, keep ourselves in this holding pattern, and we'll have a...

... Oh Christ on a cracker you fuchking idiots. Okay, lockdown again it is."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Cagey B: One day, Trump will just be gone. Like a miracle. Believe me.

And COVID-19 will still be around.


Nah. It'll go away as an issue if Biden is elected.
 
