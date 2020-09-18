 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Gender reveal party fire claims its first victim   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
23
    More: Asinine, United States Department of Commerce, Pepper spray, Woman, Police, United States Forest Service, El Dorado, Pyrotechnics, Labor Day  
•       •       •

390 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 7:20 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are gender reveal parties worse than the Holocaust or just equal to the Holocaust?
 
Dryad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thats not a gender reveal - article never revealed the gender of the dead person
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"You killed a boy!"
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Charges upgraded from arson to manslaughter
 
shinji3i
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: Are gender reveal parties worse than the Holocaust or just equal to the Holocaust?


I'd put them at about 2.833 (repeating of course) 9/11's.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: Are gender reveal parties worse than the Holocaust or just equal to the Holocaust?


Well, I am betting that more than a 1/3 of people under 25 believe that gender parties exist at any rate
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good luck finding a homeowners insurance carrier willing to carry them on their new residence. Or even renters insurance.
 
Corvus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey should we infringe on people's freedoms of doing things that light forests on fire and kill people?

Seems like it's their right to do whatever they want no matter how it hurts others or damages others.

People shouldn't have to be responsible about other people's safety!!!

(Now see how stupid this sounds? It's just as stupid when you say it for wearing mask or social distancing)
 
Paleorific
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why is it important to the reporter that this was a gender reveal party? Sounds just like a regular party of stupid that ended in tragedy me.
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

shinji3i: (repeating of course)


igotthatreference dot jay pegg

God DAMN it, Leroy!
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If enough people of the opposite gender from the baby get burned, it foretells a sex change in their future.

/There can never be enough
//The flames always hunger
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The first few minutes after the firecracker went off, I wonder what the people there were thinking about the fire they ignited. Surely it started small. I wonder if they tried to pour beer on it or stomp it out.

A little more effort right there at the very start of this calamity could have probably saved this life as well as the acres and acres of land.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Paleorific: Why is it important to the reporter that this was a gender reveal party? Sounds just like a regular party of stupid that ended in tragedy me.


It's a special feature of gender reveal parties that they use colored fireworks as the highlight of the evening. A regular party doesn't necessarily have a big fire-based performance as its centerpiece.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Paleorific: Why is it important to the reporter that this was a gender reveal party? Sounds just like a regular party of stupid that ended in tragedy me.

It's a special feature of gender reveal parties that they use colored fireworks as the highlight of the evening. A regular party doesn't necessarily have a big fire-based performance as its centerpiece.


Used to just be a cake doused in food coloring. But no, everyone's gotta one-up everyone else. Everyone wants to go viral. Well, these idiots went viral. Hope they're farking happy.
 
Dryad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Paleorific: Why is it important to the reporter that this was a gender reveal party? Sounds just like a regular party of stupid that ended in tragedy me.


um, regular parties are not regularly not based around literal high explosive charges and/or large firework displays?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus fark RBG dead...
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the first victim is the unborn child, knowing these are the parents it's stuck with.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's gonna suck if that dead firefighter gets reincarnated as the baby who was the cause of this fire.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The first few minutes after the firecracker went off, I wonder what the people there were thinking about the fire they ignited. Surely it started small. I wonder if they tried to pour beer on it or stomp it out.

A little more effort right there at the very start of this calamity could have probably saved this life as well as the acres and acres of land.


Dude, it was Milwaukee's Best!
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Corvus: Hey should we infringe on people's freedoms of doing things that light forests on fire and kill people?

Seems like it's their right to do whatever they want no matter how it hurts others or damages others.

People shouldn't have to be responsible about other people's safety!!!

(Now see how stupid this sounds? It's just as stupid when you say it for wearing mask or social distancing)


If you want to refrain from lighting small explosives in a tinder-dry forest nobody is stopping you.
 
The Rest Are Bait [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they get the gender of the dead fire fighter right at the reveal?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fear the Clam: "You killed a boy!"


I feel so bad for laughing at that dark comedy, Kudos
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.