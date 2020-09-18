 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin Statesman)   Deputies who used excessive force punished by receiving Logans Steakhouse giftcards   (statesman.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, Police, good uses of force, steakhouse gift cards, Texas Rangers, former deputy Christopher Pisa, Williamson County sheriff's office leaders, gift cards, use of force  
•       •       •

883 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 9:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would willingly eat at a Logan's? Seriously. Who?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disgusting. Disgraceful.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can't beat our meat!"
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a Logan's Steakhouse?  Is it anything like Logan's Roadhouse?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why the 2nd amendment exists.
So you can shoot the government when they abuse you.
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: What is a Logan's Steakhouse?  Is it anything like Logan's Roadhouse?


They are one and the same. I don't know if the one near you is like the one here, but the tables are always dirty, the food takes forver, and shows up cold. Meat rests too long, so unless you say 'extra rare', by the time you get it, its 'extra well done'. Basically, its the "walmart" of steakhouses here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff's Departments are where people apply when they can't pass the test to be a real cop.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

overthinker: UNC_Samurai: What is a Logan's Steakhouse?  Is it anything like Logan's Roadhouse?

They are one and the same. I don't know if the one near you is like the one here, but the tables are always dirty, the food takes forver, and shows up cold. Meat rests too long, so unless you say 'extra rare', by the time you get it, its 'extra well done'. Basically, its the "walmart" of steakhouses here.


In college we ate at the local franchise plenty. Nothing wrong with it, in fact it was light-years better than applebees.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gift cards, the gift that says, "I don't know what you like and I don't care."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: What is a Logan's Steakhouse?  Is it anything like Logan's Roadhouse?


I was hoping it might be like Logan's Run.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: This is why the 2nd amendment exists.
So you can shoot the government when they abuse you.


Right. That works in real life.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: overthinker: UNC_Samurai: What is a Logan's Steakhouse?  Is it anything like Logan's Roadhouse?

They are one and the same. I don't know if the one near you is like the one here, but the tables are always dirty, the food takes forver, and shows up cold. Meat rests too long, so unless you say 'extra rare', by the time you get it, its 'extra well done'. Basically, its the "walmart" of steakhouses here.

In college we ate at the local franchise plenty. Nothing wrong with it, in fact it was light-years better than applebees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't figure out why I'm not filled with surprise.

/the "tip of the iceberg" metaphor comes to mind...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: overthinker: UNC_Samurai: What is a Logan's Steakhouse?  Is it anything like Logan's Roadhouse?

They are one and the same. I don't know if the one near you is like the one here, but the tables are always dirty, the food takes forver, and shows up cold. Meat rests too long, so unless you say 'extra rare', by the time you get it, its 'extra well done'. Basically, its the "walmart" of steakhouses here.

In college we ate at the local franchise plenty. Nothing wrong with it, in fact it was light-years better than applebees.


The crusty cheese on a 3 day old Dominos box is better than Applesleeze
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Logans Steakhouse gives me the runs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: overthinker: UNC_Samurai: What is a Logan's Steakhouse?  Is it anything like Logan's Roadhouse?

They are one and the same. I don't know if the one near you is like the one here, but the tables are always dirty, the food takes forver, and shows up cold. Meat rests too long, so unless you say 'extra rare', by the time you get it, its 'extra well done'. Basically, its the "walmart" of steakhouses here.

In college we ate at the local franchise plenty. Nothing wrong with it, in fact it was light-years better than applebees.


I recall a steakhouse franchise that had regular a la carte menus for the steak/fish/shrimp, but the appetizers/salads and their desserts were buffet style.
Might have been Panderosa.

/huh. Apparently there's one not too far from me.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any similar organization would get a RICO charge these farkers get rewards. Defund them. ACAB.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: UNC_Samurai: overthinker: UNC_Samurai: What is a Logan's Steakhouse?  Is it anything like Logan's Roadhouse?

They are one and the same. I don't know if the one near you is like the one here, but the tables are always dirty, the food takes forver, and shows up cold. Meat rests too long, so unless you say 'extra rare', by the time you get it, its 'extra well done'. Basically, its the "walmart" of steakhouses here.

In college we ate at the local franchise plenty. Nothing wrong with it, in fact it was light-years better than applebees.

I recall a steakhouse franchise that had regular a la carte menus for the steak/fish/shrimp, but the appetizers/salads and their desserts were buffet style.
Might have been Panderosa.

/huh. Apparently there's one not too far from me.


and the Sizzler's now an Auto Zone
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Sheriff's Departments are where people apply when they can't pass the test to be a real cop.


That explains a lot about the LASD
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: overthinker: UNC_Samurai: What is a Logan's Steakhouse?  Is it anything like Logan's Roadhouse?

They are one and the same. I don't know if the one near you is like the one here, but the tables are always dirty, the food takes forver, and shows up cold. Meat rests too long, so unless you say 'extra rare', by the time you get it, its 'extra well done'. Basically, its the "walmart" of steakhouses here.

In college we ate at the local franchise plenty. Nothing wrong with it, in fact it was light-years better than applebees.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My last time in a Logan's Roadhouse was 22 years ago.  They had this thing called a Texas Tea, that was basically a Long Island.  I got pretty hammered.  It didn't help that we smoked a joint on the way there.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Logans Steakhouse gives me the runs.

[Fark user image 618x488]


Dammit!  You beat me to that by 16 minutes...
 
nitropissering
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: nitropissering: Logans Steakhouse gives me the runs.

[Fark user image 618x488]

Dammit!  You beat me to that by 16 minutes...


It's ok, they beat me to that 5 minutes before I posted. So, do your thing anyway.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
last time I ate at a Logan's I ordered the Salmon and got the Escolar.  Escolar, the fish for when you can't find the ex-lax
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.