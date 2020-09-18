 Skip to content
(KATV Little Rock)   Fortunately I was dressed and only getting a cup of coffee when my daughter's online classroom teacher called on me (bonus: I got the answer right)   (katv.com) divider line
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I had a father, no shirt drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning,"

OK, which of you Farkers got a late start?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Boca, what did you expect?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids have been home from school since March. Who wouldn't be drinking?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Those joints be as big as cigars. Oh yeah, we've seen it all."

"Today's word children is 'Blunt'. Can you say Blunt?  Very good children. I knew you could."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  My home, so fark you.

If I am in my drawers, having a smoke and a drink after working all night...  well, again, my home, not yours.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I had a father, no shirt drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning," another teacher said.

F*CK you lady.  Sometimes I'm stuck covering the night shift, so your 11:45AM is my 9:45PM.  Or would you prefer I drink before my shift because that's a more reasonable time for you?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rick42: "I had a father, no shirt drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning,"

OK, which of you Farkers got a late start?


Why does the time of day have any bearing on anything except making nosie and waking people up.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boca Raton Elementary teacher Edith Pride:
"Those joints be as big as cigars."

English, motherfarker, do you teach it?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You!  Winston Smith!  What's that in your hand?"
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Boca Raton Elementary teacher Edith Pride:
"Those joints be as big as cigars."

English, motherfarker, do you teach it?


She clearly be teaching maths, dude.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rick42: "I had a father, no shirt drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning,"

OK, which of you Farkers got a late start?


Also, that's lunch time.  What's wrong with a beer with lunch?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rick42: "I had a father, no shirt drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning,"

OK, which of you Farkers got a late start?


11:45 AM? Amateur
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To teach my kids there is nothing wrong with the human body I like to walk around naked. Deal with it.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: "I had a father, no shirt drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning," another teacher said.

F*CK you lady.  Sometimes I'm stuck covering the night shift, so your 11:45AM is my 9:45PM.  Or would you prefer I drink before my shift because that's a more reasonable time for you?


I work 1am to somewhere between 9am and 11am. I often have a drink before noon. The offshift people are rare but we exist!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: "I had a father, no shirt drinking a beer at 11:45 in the morning," another teacher said.

F*CK you lady.  Sometimes I'm stuck covering the night shift, so your 11:45AM is my 9:45PM.  Or would you prefer I drink before my shift because that's a more reasonable time for you?


Look, I've been working graveyard shifts (and their equivalents) for a long damn time. If you can't adapt to the way it goes, it's not everybody else's fault, or problem. Suck it up and get over it.

We'd all love to work M-F 9-5 but...no. And if some turdburglar gives you the stink-eye for buying a case of beer at eight in the morning, too bad. Over it.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: To teach my kids there is nothing wrong with the human body I like to walk around naked. Deal with it.


Username not checking out.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Solution: KidKubicle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got called on while in my boxers and it was a question about helicopters. Still waiting for the cops. I should probably put on some sweatpants or something before they arrive.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Solution: KidKubicle

[Fark user image image 634x845]


How to develop crippling back and shoulder problems before you're twenty.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oak: stuffy: To teach my kids there is nothing wrong with the human body I like to walk around naked. Deal with it.

Username not checking out.


Maybe it does?
"It's getting stuffy in here..."
*unzip*
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just walk by and crop dust the kid for an amazing reaction.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby got the answer right because the question was "Who farted?"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Solution: KidKubicle

[Fark user image image 634x845]


Nice idea.
Kid is adorable.

/might want to raise the laptop to hand/eye height so the kid doesn't end up with back posture of a shrimp. Small side/coffee table should be enough when sitting on the ground.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: LordOfThePings: Solution: KidKubicle

[Fark user image image 634x845]

How to develop crippling back and shoulder problems before you're twenty.


Or I should have just scrolled down two posts.

Anyhoo, my CSB:
We had a work seminar recently (nice optional one) and when I noticed the reminder on the phone I joined on said phone but with video off and sound muted. figured I'll just show them my face username.
Anyhoo, guest speaker comes on, starts talking about his topic and this interesting question pops up in my mind and I type it into the chat, figured it's a question to the topic, relevant to me, and again, can't hurt to show that I'm a team player. So I type the question into the chat and wait for the answer. I think mine was the first question, based on what followed.
Host says "here is an interesting question from RM that can also serve into a segue into our next topic," which made me feel good to get feedback and validation on my question, and the host continues "RM, can you please turn on your mic and directly ask the question our guest?"
So guess where I was at that moment...yup. Toilet.
Luckily I had just washed my hands and was walking out when that happened to I did a bit of a skip out of the door and turned in the mic and coolly asked my question. A minute ago or two would have made a huge difference, especially with a noisy bathroom fan.
Why say you'll be taking questions in chat if you'll just have people repeat them on the mic?!!

/end CSB
 
MrHormel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.