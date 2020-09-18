 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Good advice can come from unexpected places, and in this case, we have a warning from Bruce Campbell himself   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1356 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 5:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
meanwhile in Florida...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is my BOOMSTICK.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's always the classics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

enry: There's always the classics.

[Fark user image 425x331]


Get a brain Moran....Avenue.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Depends on if you break it up after the k or the s.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Big Bone Lick
Big Beaver Lick
KY of course.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

serfdood: [Fark user image 504x327]


Whoa... I know someone who lives on a Lizard Lick Lane.
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Big Bone Lick
Beaverlick.
KY of course.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Surprised it's not next door to Nachodoches.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
spacechecker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [nydailynews.com image 850x738]


Damn I snort laughed at this. 1 Smert AND 1 Funny vote for you!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/my local favorite
 
Tman144
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I once got banned from a mobile game (one of those war games where you attack each others settlements) by naming all my settlements after civil war battles.

/Ball's Bluff
//Deep Bottom
///Cockle Creek
 
coont4
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Surgical Strike against rapist
Youtube IsfmCsKP85M
 
coont4
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

coont4: [YouTube video: Surgical Strike against rapist]


Oh, uh....NSFW ^^^
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As long as you stay away from Batman, this is rarely a problem.  It is known.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We have Knob Lick and Tightwad here in Missouri.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: As long as you stay away from Batman, this is rarely a problem.  It is known.

[external-preview.redd.it image 610x458]


Didn't some Trump shiat head shoot his balls recently while holding a gun to his balls?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image 425x238]
/my local favorite


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dont Shoot A Guy In The Dick
Youtube qBCDY5XhZng
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just learned last night there is a Knockemstiff. Ohio I think.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nsstick: Big Bone Lick
Big Beaver Lick
KY of course.


I never see French Lick, IN on lists of naughty place names.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In Nutwood IL.  There is Gobblers Knob Rd. ... Not far from Copperhead Hollow (!!)
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In Germany the town of farking is just a short ride from Fingering
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: meanwhile in Florida...

[Fark user image image 530x435]


Better than Lake Titicaca.

/Unless you are into scat play
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Always relevant:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.