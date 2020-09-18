 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Billings Gazette)   Driving drunk with 28 kids on the school bus gets you 28 DUI charges   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, High school, College, Keith Adam Jones, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley, Middle school, Timothy Whalen, Blood alcohol content, legal limit  
•       •       •

890 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 1:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't drive a bus of 30 screaming kids sober.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duly noted
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? Over kill much? JFCWAFTDAFW!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good guy bus driver brings enough for the whole class
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I couldn't drive a bus of 30 screaming kids sober.


I know I never did.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Student? ::checks article:: Yep, First Student.

I will be deeply surprised if this is the driver's first DUI/DWI.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whalen gave a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.118 percent, well above the state legal limit of 0.04 percent for commercial drivers."

So if you're a bus driver, stick to the session IPAs and go for a mild, longstanding buzz and ditch the high ABV doubles.  They all suck anyway.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
several students "reported erratic and unsafe driving behavior"

Guess which kids have never been to a city
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so I guess 'cruel and unusual' is the new normal?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: "Whalen gave a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.118 percent, well above the state legal limit of 0.04 percent for commercial drivers."

So if you're a bus driver, stick to the session IPAs and go for a mild, longstanding buzz and ditch the high ABV doubles.  They all suck anyway.


So, if you so much as look at a bottle of cough syrup or mouthwash the wrong way, you're getting a DUI.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else are bus drivers supposed to do all  day?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Really? Over kill much? JFCWAFTDAFW!


The article doesn't clearly say but I wonder if it isn't so much 28 DUI charges as it is one DUI and 28 Endangering the Welfare of a Child (or however that state terms it) charges- one for each child he endangered.

Not a lawyer, just used to work for some.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: "Whalen gave a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.118 percent, well above the state legal limit of 0.04 percent for commercial drivers."

So if you're a bus driver, stick to the session IPAs and go for a mild, longstanding buzz and ditch the high ABV doubles.  They all suck anyway.


.04 percent? You can get just by talking to someone with booze on their breath.


I'd trust someone with   .1 over someone going through withdrawals.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: fark account name: "Whalen gave a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.118 percent, well above the state legal limit of 0.04 percent for commercial drivers."

So if you're a bus driver, stick to the session IPAs and go for a mild, longstanding buzz and ditch the high ABV doubles.  They all suck anyway.

So, if you so much as look at a bottle of cough syrup or mouthwash the wrong way, you're getting a DUI.


Even Utah gives you 0.05. Montana must make Flanders look like a teen atheist.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In America's case, Trump is the drunken bus driver, the Senate is passed out in the seat behind him, and we citizens are the kids helplessly screaming in back.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 DUI and 28 criminal endangerments.  I was this close to going down to the airport, stealing a full 747 and driving it down I-70.  300 DUIs? No one could top that.  Plus, I'd probably get the passengers to Indianapolis faster than flying.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stamped human bacon: In America's case, Trump is the drunken bus driver, the Senate is passed out in the seat behind him, and we citizens are the kids helplessly screaming in back.


Hey there, can you get your mommy or daddy back on the line?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We had a local school driver do something similar but it was on opiates
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: What else are bus drivers supposed to do all  day?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No it doesn't, FTA: "28 felony charges for criminal endangerment and a DUI charge"

I never heard of people being charged that way before but I like it, driver should always get a count of criminal endangerment for each passenger when charged with DUI, or even other very risky behaviour at the wheel.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: wildcardjack: What else are bus drivers supposed to do all  day?

[Fark user image 354x520] [View Full Size image _x_]


Don't know if you could really pull that off ALL day
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And apparently I just skimmed the article instead of actually reading the very first line of it ... Can I blame 2020? Is this a viable use of that escape clause?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: waxbeans: Really? Over kill much? JFCWAFTDAFW!

The article doesn't clearly say but I wonder if it isn't so much 28 DUI charges as it is one DUI and 28 Endangering the Welfare of a Child (or however that state terms it) charges- one for each child he endangered.

Not a lawyer, just used to work for some.


I'm guessing this is it, and it certainly fits the statue.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: waxbeans: Really? Over kill much? JFCWAFTDAFW!

The article doesn't clearly say but I wonder if it isn't so much 28 DUI charges as it is one DUI and 28 Endangering the Welfare of a Child (or however that state terms it) charges- one for each child he endangered.

Not a lawyer, just used to work for some.


Spot on; FTA (first sentence): "28 felony charges for criminal endangerment and a DUI charge"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Dr Jack Badofsky: fark account name: "Whalen gave a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.118 percent, well above the state legal limit of 0.04 percent for commercial drivers."

So if you're a bus driver, stick to the session IPAs and go for a mild, longstanding buzz and ditch the high ABV doubles.  They all suck anyway.

So, if you so much as look at a bottle of cough syrup or mouthwash the wrong way, you're getting a DUI.

Even Utah gives you 0.05. Montana must make Flanders look like a teen atheist.


For commercial drivers.  For non-commercial drivers, it's probably the nationwide standard of 0.08.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I read that article earlier and I'm pretty sure he was on drugs, not drunk.


The drunk part is about an earlier Inc dent with the same company, but a different driver
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: gameshowhost: wildcardjack: What else are bus drivers supposed to do all  day?

[Fark user image 354x520] [View Full Size image _x_]

Don't know if you could really pull that off ALL day


Yeah, that looks like it could turn chafe-y pretty quick. Also, probably an entirely new set of charges for using it on the school bus.
 
lennavan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Killing 28 people gets you 28 homicide charges.

This and more shocking revelations at 6.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The only defense against a drunk bus driver is 28 drunk kids. You have to have enough to share with everyone.
 
LuckyBastid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: UltimaCS: Dr Jack Badofsky: fark account name: "Whalen gave a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.118 percent, well above the state legal limit of 0.04 percent for commercial drivers."

So if you're a bus driver, stick to the session IPAs and go for a mild, longstanding buzz and ditch the high ABV doubles.  They all suck anyway.

So, if you so much as look at a bottle of cough syrup or mouthwash the wrong way, you're getting a DUI.

Even Utah gives you 0.05. Montana must make Flanders look like a teen atheist.

For commercial drivers.  For non-commercial drivers, it's probably the nationwide standard of 0.08.


This.  In many states the penalties are doubled and the DUI limit is lower for commercial or chauffeur licenses.
 
Brofar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good!
 
OhioFark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TIMMY !!!! sit down now which one of three yellow houses is yours?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If found guilty, expect concurrent sentencing or the appeals courts will be busy for a while.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did the driver shoot the bunny?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: waxbeans: Really? Over kill much? JFCWAFTDAFW!

The article doesn't clearly say...


It's sorta in the first sentence:

"A Billings man faces 28 felony charges for criminal endangerment and a DUI charge after police arrested him for allegedly driving a school bus while under the influence of drugs."
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wantingout: so I guess 'cruel and unusual' is the new normal?


No.  Its always been and still is "play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Whats changed, though, is there are substantially more morons in society who then empathize with each others' poor decision making and view these punishments as being "way harsh, man" rather than reasonable punishments for people making awful and preventable decisions that endanger others.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.