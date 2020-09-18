 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Fark Ready Headline: NH man seen doing jumping jacks in neighbor's driveway and sniffing shrubs arrested on meth charges   (whdh.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's living free™
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who hasn't sniffed a bush throw the first stone.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't farking a dead dog...
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
New Hampshire is the Florida of New England.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What is going on in New Hampshire that is leading to shrubs being arrested on meth charges?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dimensio: What is going on in New Hampshire that is leading to shrubs being arrested on meth charges?


The Knights who say Ni are causing a lot of anxiety for them.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Merrimack?  I'd have guessed Laconia.  Fortunately, I know this story is fake, because Donald J. Trump assured the people of NH that if they voted for him, this kind of thing wouldn't be happening!  LAW AND ORDER!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Let he who hasn't sniffed a bush throw the first stone.


pleasedon'tbeaeuphemismpleasedon'tbeae​uphemism...
but honestly, if they were juniper bushes, a case could be made for entrapment.
without the jumping jacks, of course.
or the meth.
///
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
11. Thou shalt not sniff thine neighbor's shrub.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess since they started giving Adderall to meth heads in jail they love getting arrested.
 
BgJonson79
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: New Hampshire is the Florida of New England.


You sound like a jealous Masshole.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
oh and also- this guy didn't even hurt/rob anybody.  i want to live in a world where he would get help instead of jail.  how do i vote for that?  how do i find that candidate?  no one runs on the 'free rehab clinics for all' ticket, because 'we' are myopic descendants of  Puritan scummers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If he'd been a black girl knocking on the door they'd been shot.
 
BgJonson79
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If he'd been a black girl knocking on the door they'd been shot.


In NH?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hebjamn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A meth head release on personal recognizance ?

They got some easy goin' justice up there in Cow Hampshire.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you have a better idea of what to do after I finish vacuuming the driveway, I'm all ears.
 
