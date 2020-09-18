 Skip to content
(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Possible rare seven-armed octopus washes up on beach, no doubt going for the even rarer moss-covered three-handled family gredunza   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Octopus, Puget Sound, North Pacific Giant Octopus, Smithsonian Institution, Island County, Washington, rare seven-armed octopus, Admirals Cove resident Ron Newberry, Washington  
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, those wrestling threads were fun. I admit I quit watching after CM Punk retired. He was the best.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't that be a septapus then?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, maybe a heptapus, not septapus.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Males appear to have just seven arms, but there is one more tucked up inside in a sac near its eye. It's used for breeding.

Then it's not an arm, it's a dick.  Jeez, don't these scientists know anything about reproduction?
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: Males appear to have just seven arms, but there is one more tucked up inside in a sac near its eye. It's used for breeding.

Then it's not an arm, it's a dick.  Jeez, don't these scientists know anything about reproduction?


Dicktopus.

I guess we aren't doing phrasing anymore.
 
radarlove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's DOCTOR Septapus, tyvm.  He didn't spent eight seven years in a medical/marine biology school (and many more in supervillan prison) just to be called Septapus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most octopuses have seven arms.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's odd.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIP Hank
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey!
I saw one of these on the beach back on NYE 2019!

It spoke to me in a salty low pitched moan as if from the bottom of the ocean and said
"To the sea
You shall return me
Or else a cursed year
Shall fall upon thee"

I had no idea what the fu*k it was talking about so I just peed on it and went back inside.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Wouldn't that be a septapus then?


Worst

James Bond

Movie

evah
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Or, maybe a heptapus, not septapus.


As opposed to the not-so-rare hepati-pus, available wherever your local hookers congregate.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Males appear to have just seven arms, but there is one more tucked up inside in a sac near its eye. It's used for breeding.

Then it's not an arm, it's a dick.  Jeez, don't these scientists know anything about reproduction?


Some other species have all 8 arms, but one of them also has the sperm in it.  So they tear it off and throw it at the female before running away like a middle schooler with the grossest crush ever.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've seen enough hentai to know where this is going...
 
ajgeek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: Hey!
I saw one of these on the beach back on NYE 2019!

It spoke to me in a salty low pitched moan as if from the bottom of the ocean and said
"To the sea
You shall return me
Or else a cursed year
Shall fall upon thee"

I had no idea what the fu*k it was talking about so I just peed on it and went back inside.


Goddamnit, Moon Moon!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: Most octopuses have seven arms.


They also have a wife and squids.
 
Slypork
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: skyotter: Most octopuses have seven arms.

They also have a wife and squids.


Sucker!
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Huh, we already have a one brain celled Farker from there.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: [Fark user image 850x850]RIP Hank


SUCK IT, BIPEDS!!!!
 
