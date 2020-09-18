 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is "National Hug Your Boss Day," which is a great way to either show your appreciation with a gesture of affection, or show your disdain by infecting them with Covid-19   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternative name is national get a referral to HR day followed by attending a seminar on acceptable workplace behavior.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is also National Cheeseburger Day and National Sex Day.

So maybe today should be "National Bang Your Boss and Grab a Couple of Cheeseburgers Day"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Hang Your Boss Day?

Bastille Day?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No it isn't, today is National "Really, so just any random schmuck can just tell you it's a 'day" about something and it means something? OK, then how about national shove a corncob up your ass day" Day.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hell no
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My boss is a jewish carpenter.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll wait for Kick your boss in the crotch so hard their goddamn private parts come flying out of the top of their head Day.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Alternative name is national get a referral to HR day followed by attending a seminar on acceptable workplace behavior.


That's fine, I would rather hug the woman who works in HR
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't think he'd appreciate that plus they'd have to fly me there and back.

Besides, i'm not much of a hugger but I'll give him a hearty "how do you do" in the meeting this afternoon.

/ not really. I'll probably just sit on mute and listen to everyone else interrupt each other for an hour like always.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can I hug my boss with nuclear arms?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: eurotrader: Alternative name is national get a referral to HR day followed by attending a seminar on acceptable workplace behavior.

That's fine, I would rather hug the woman who works in HR


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If anybody tells any of my workers that this is a thing, I will shank them.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not that I hate my direct boss, but I would feel 20% safer hugging a random stranger. I am pretty sure that today would be "get thrown WWE style across the factory floor by your boss day". I don't know him well enough to play grab-ass.

And I would never hug my plant manager. Unless a German suplex counts a hug. Guy can't manage the plant to save his life. Nice car and house though.
 
bsmz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badafuco: My boss is a jewish carpenter.


Unfortunately, the only Jewish carpenter who ran for president recently didn't win.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Alternative name is national get a referral to HR day followed by attending a seminar on acceptable workplace behavior.


I see my work here is not needed.

/Off to class....
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought it said "thug your boss day", so I went all thug-life on his ass.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Badafuco: My boss is a jewish carpenter.


Haim Cohen from Tel Aviv is your boss?
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark that.  I'm the one who needs a hug.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: Fark that.  I'm the one who needs a hug.


::typewritten *hug* from random Internet stranger::
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: Fark that.  I'm the one who needs a hug.


I was going to post something similar, but, that just nails it, honestly. Came here for this, leaving to find an alcoholic beverage after 12:00PM today.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
no it isn't. this internet loser-fueled trend of trying to 'theme' every last inch of drudgery, making a national 'day' for pointlessly-dumb and distracting shiat, and making a geek fandom of wage slavery and crass consumerism is killing us. trump is going to win and start rounding up leftists while drooling, button-mashing consumers are clapping their bloody stumps together because some dumb website says it's Mushy Peas and Piss day.

and no, i'm not fun at parties because they're full of boring market-vector zombie trashpigs who lap this corny shiat up with aplomb while Republicans are openly testing the waters of genocide. fark you, fark your boss and fark your shiatty party.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: bughunter: Fark that.  I'm the one who needs a hug.

::typewritten *hug* from random Internet stranger::


🤗 s back
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My boss is a fat, forty-something father of two. Great guy, but, hard pass.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does this count as a hug?
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: no it isn't. this internet loser-fueled trend of trying to 'theme' every last inch of drudgery, making a national 'day' for pointlessly-dumb and distracting shiat, and making a geek fandom of wage slavery and crass consumerism is killing us. trump is going to win and start rounding up leftists while drooling, button-mashing consumers are clapping their bloody stumps together because some dumb website says it's Mushy Peas and Piss day.

and no, i'm not fun at parties because they're full of boring market-vector zombie trashpigs who lap this corny shiat up with aplomb while Republicans are openly testing the waters of genocide. fark you, fark your boss and fark your shiatty party.


Dad?
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I'm in middle managment, does that mean I get a three-way?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Alternative name is national get a referral to HR day followed by attending a seminar on acceptable workplace behavior.


Yeah... This holiday sounds illegal.
 
