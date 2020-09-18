 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1846, the Donner party sent out for food, and by "sent out" we don't mean "asked Jed to come back behind the wagon to look at something for a second"   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, members of the ill-fated Donner Party, Lansford Hastings, Sierra Nevada, shorter route, California, Donner Pass, Hastings' claim, California Trail  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Indifferent Stars Above is a great historical look at the Donner Party.

The Hunger is a great horror story about it.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CSB:

I'm friends with a direct descendant of the Donner party. The Donner surname name was actually altered slightly by one of his ancestors, though, because of the notoriety associated with it.

/CSB

/was also childhood friends with a Hatfield from Hatfield-McCoy fame
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would rather not........................
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And thus the donner kebab was born...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hiked up that pass in summer.  I can't imagine with a couple feet of snow and wagons.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One always wonders if Donner Party jokes are in good taste...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Donner, party of 12.
Donner, party of 10.
Donner, party of 8.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Donner Party: What Really Happened?
Youtube O5xMpsYdzgg
 
boozehat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ate lunch here last month.

And yes, it is sorta creepy eating a salami sandwich at the Donner Camp historical site.  :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It wouldn't have happened if they let the Rudolph party join them.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Donner party menu sucked.  Cold cuts and lady fingers, blech.
 
scalpod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cannibal! The Musical - You're Doomed Quote
Youtube IzHJ_IorlwQ
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jed still better tasting and more nutritious than Subway.
 
scalpod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x463]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why not enjoy a Döner with your Donner.
 
scalpod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That'd really make it a party.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Donner party menu sucked.  Cold cuts and lady fingers, blech.


Yes, but the Rump Roast was to die for!
 
biglew99
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scalpod: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x463]

[Fark user image 463x316]

Why not enjoy a Döner with your Donner.


You'd need a willing donor, I suspect...


/blinks
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
