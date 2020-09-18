 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Taiwan scrambles jets as China sends fighters yet again. See, if only they'd been forward-thinking like the US military they could have had pre-scrambled jets like the F-35   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Republic of China, Democratic Progressive Party, Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Diplomacy, China's defence ministry, Chen Shui-bian, line of the Taiwan Strait  
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.


Wait, so the whole F35 program is a reverse Trojan Horse operation to saddle Russia with jets that don't fly?

Genius!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.


Hadnt thought about that but yeah its probably happening.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.


Yes, those famously Arab countries of Israel, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Belgium and Singapore.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
President Xi was relieved to find out that NBA players were just protesting injustices in America.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.


The reality is that it's more likely that Israel would sell it to China.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.


If I had to wager, I'd say the Chinese have had the plans for the F-35 for some time now.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

The reality is that it's more likely that Israel would sell it to China.


Wouldnt surprise me if at some point Israel goes all LOVE ME DADDY with China.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Tom-Servo: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

The reality is that it's more likely that Israel would sell it to China.

Wouldnt surprise me if at some point Israel goes all LOVE ME DADDY with China.


Why would they? They know that their American bread is buttered on both sides, and they know what China's "patronage" actually means. They wouldn't put themselves at the mercy of a power like that.
 
wantingout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lolmao500: Tom-Servo: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

The reality is that it's more likely that Israel would sell it to China.

Wouldnt surprise me if at some point Israel goes all LOVE ME DADDY with China.

only if china has something they can exploit.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

toraque: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

Wait, so the whole F35 program is a reverse Trojan Horse operation to saddle Russia with jets that don't fly?

Genius!


Nah. Knowing the Russians, they'll just take the design, cut out all the cool stuff, replace it with SU-27 parts, and sell a plane 80% as effective for 20% the price.

A lot of the issues with the F-35 have been related to 1) VTOL capabilities that they won't need, and 2) electronics integration specific to US war doctrine that they won't need. The basic airframe is probably pretty ok, looks cool, and it's even sort of stealthy.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The joke is F35s are scrambled on the ground
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If China really wanted to invade Taiwan the battle wouldn't last very long. They don't want to invade it, they just want them to give in. F*ck... so much money wasted because they can't figure out how to settle old scores. It's stupid. Taiwan is going to have to cede some kind of ownership at some point. China will just keep getting more powerful every year and they won't have anyone to trade with.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.


Notable Arab countries that were early partners and countries who have purchased the F35.

UK
Italy
Holland
Australia
Canadia
Denmark
Norway
Singapore

To name a few.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dv-ous: toraque: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

Wait, so the whole F35 program is a reverse Trojan Horse operation to saddle Russia with jets that don't fly?

Genius!

Nah. Knowing the Russians, they'll just take the design, cut out all the cool stuff, replace it with SU-27 parts, and sell a plane 80% as effective for 20% the price.

A lot of the issues with the F-35 have been related to 1) VTOL capabilities that they won't need, and 2) electronics integration specific to US war doctrine that they won't need. The basic airframe is probably pretty ok, looks cool, and it's even sort of stealthy.


So, worth every penny.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope we made sure the F35 software has lots of hidden backdoors we can use if China copies it verbatim. It'd be fun to turn an adversary's assets against them. "Uh sir, we're being attacked by our own fighters..."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I hope we made sure the F35 software has lots of hidden backdoors we can use if China copies it verbatim. It'd be fun to turn an adversary's assets against them. "Uh sir, we're being attacked by our own fighters..."


Far more likely the CPUs contain Chinese backdoors.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

If I had to wager, I'd say the Chinese have had the plans for the F-35 for some time now.


Exactly, they already stole the complete plans out of Northrup in Palmdale.  The only benefit of an actual model would be examining the materials used to improve their version of the F-35, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shenyan​g​_FC-31

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

The reality is that it's more likely that Israel would sell it to China.


Well hell, then we should have sold the Saudis boats that don't float.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Littora​l​_combat_ship

https://fark.com/goto/10956021/www.st​r​ipes.com/news/pacific/americans-not-fu​lly-conscious-of-chinese-military-thre​at-to-us-commande
 
Gollie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Nick Nostril: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

If I had to wager, I'd say the Chinese have had the plans for the F-35 for some time now.

Exactly, they already stole the complete plans out of Northrup in Palmdale.  The only benefit of an actual model would be examining the materials used to improve their version of the F-35, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shenyang​_FC-31

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x478]


Didn't they dump the whole VTOL/STOVL feature in their copy for improved performance?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
idk globaltimes had this to say:

PLA Friday drills not warning, but rehearsal for Taiwan takeover: Global Times editorial.

not the usual wording. might be going into a cuban missile like event imo.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why don't we follow our Middle East strategy? Sell F-35s to every single country in the region. Because an armed society is a polite society, right? It will, with 100% certainty, end well.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
China is like a big baby, waaaa, waaaa, a US diplomat visited, waaaa, waaaaa.
 
g.fro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brizzle365: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

Notable Arab countries that were early partners and countries who have purchased the F35.

UK
Italy
Holland
Australia
Canadia
Denmark
Norway
Singapore

To name a few.


and
Belgium
Israel
Japan
Poland
South Korea


That's a lot of countries buying a plane that doesn't work.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If China really wanted to invade Taiwan the battle wouldn't last very long. They don't want to invade it, they just want them to give in. F*ck... so much money wasted because they can't figure out how to settle old scores. It's stupid. Taiwan is going to have to cede some kind of ownership at some point. China will just keep getting more powerful every year and they won't have anyone to trade with.


They, Taiwan, don't have to cede anything.  What are you getting your news from China News Daily?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

If I had to wager, I'd say the Chinese have had the plans for the F-35 for some time now.


I doubt it. We don't even have the plans for the F-35. The Technical Orders are probably loaded with blank pages for developments promised but not existing yet.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The fact that the assistant undersecretary has the last name of Destro would have lent itself to a much more G.I. Joe centric headline. Something like, "Destro's visit to Taiwan angers China, G.I. Joe". I am dissapoint.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If China really wanted to invade Taiwan the battle wouldn't last very long. They don't want to invade it, they just want them to give in. F*ck... so much money wasted because they can't figure out how to settle old scores. It's stupid. Taiwan is going to have to cede some kind of ownership at some point. China will just keep getting more powerful every year and they won't have anyone to trade with.


Absolutely disagree. If his statistics and numbers are to be believed, two of Binkov's Battlegrounds videos on YouTube lay out a protracted siege that might end with a Mainland China victory, but at significant costs in treasure, military assets, and manpower.

It makes sense. Invasion beaches are highly limited in number, and almost certainly (after 70 years for preparation) trapped to a fare-thee-well. The mudflats along the western coast of Taiwan's main island are a literal quagmire for vehicles of any sort, mush less heavy armor. And unsupported paratroop landings in force would be mass suicide.

Add to the above that outlying Taiwanese islands are fortified, and would have to be reduced, invaded, and held first. Also add that - though some of these islands are at best just a mile or two from mainland - the main island of Taiwan is 100 miles away over open ocean. (Distance from England to Normandy on D-Day was comparable, but with not nearly the number and decent placement of invasion beaches.)

Even without US involvement it will be an expensive and slow slog.

Ignore the annoying frog imagery and fake-sounding Russian accent and see for yourself.

Can China invade Taiwan within a year? Part 1/2: Balance of air/naval power (with US being neutral)
Youtube z67BZ1T0ehU


Part Two here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kr0s2​t​9uG5A
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the age of cord cutters former cable pirates now sell jet descramblers?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: China is like a big baby, waaaa, waaaa, a US diplomat visited, waaaa, waaaaa.


Shush now, the adults are talking.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gollie: Daedalus27: Nick Nostril: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

If I had to wager, I'd say the Chinese have had the plans for the F-35 for some time now.

Exactly, they already stole the complete plans out of Northrup in Palmdale.  The only benefit of an actual model would be examining the materials used to improve their version of the F-35, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shenyang​_FC-31

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x478]

Didn't they dump the whole VTOL/STOVL feature in their copy for improved performance?


They didn't copy the F-35B because their Marines don't appear to operate fixed-wing aircraft at this point, and China's heavily focused their true Carrier program, which is why the FC-31 is a lot like an F-35C.

Their Type 075 amphibious assault ships are brand-spanking new, so China may very well trot out an STOVL aircraft to bulk up its air wing, like Japan's planning to do with its Izumos. (and potentially Hyūgas).
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

g.fro: brizzle365: oldernell: We only sell the F35 to donnies Arab buddies. They then probably sell or loan them to Russia who reverse engineers them.

Notable Arab countries that were early partners and countries who have purchased the F35.

UK
Italy
Holland
Australia
Canadia
Denmark
Norway
Singapore

To name a few.

and
Belgium
Israel
Japan
Poland
South Korea


That's a lot of countries buying a plane that doesn't work.


And Taiwan keeps begging to be allowed to buy the F-35.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: NewportBarGuy: If China really wanted to invade Taiwan the battle wouldn't last very long. They don't want to invade it, they just want them to give in. F*ck... so much money wasted because they can't figure out how to settle old scores. It's stupid. Taiwan is going to have to cede some kind of ownership at some point. China will just keep getting more powerful every year and they won't have anyone to trade with.

They, Taiwan, don't have to cede anything.  What are you getting your news from China News Daily?


China wants Taiwan... they will never ever give in. Eventually they will make life miserable for Taiwan and no one will complain because of how important China is to the world economy.

I'm not happy about people not being able to to their own thing as a free country, but I'm just realistic that China is going to eventually own them one way or another.
 
