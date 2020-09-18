 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes) China has a bigger navy than the United States
    Scary, Nuclear weapon, Cold War, World War II, Adm. Charles Richard, Nuclear proliferation, nuclear weapon, Nuclear strategy, Nuclear warfare  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What he's trying to say is that we should just give defense contractors all our money.  No need to be afraid, unless it helps part us from our filthy lucre, of course.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And they have more people, too. Like a bazillion more!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What he's trying to say is that we should just give defense contractors all our money.  No need to be afraid, unless it helps part us from our filthy lucre, of course.


Exactly.  It may actually be true, but they always say this type of thing, and it usually turns out to be bullshiat, going all the way back to JFK's missile gap at least.

Actually, I just remembered Truman having to "scare the hell" out of the American people
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Naido: Marcus Aurelius: What he's trying to say is that we should just give defense contractors all our money.  No need to be afraid, unless it helps part us from our filthy lucre, of course.

Exactly.  It may actually be true, but they always say this type of thing, and it usually turns out to be bullshiat, going all the way back to JFK's missile gap at least.

Actually, I just remembered Truman having to "scare the hell" out of the American people


The first President that wanted to get onto the global stage to be 'noticed as a power' was Teddy Roosevelt. He built a navy to sail around the world to show off. I don't remember if it was in response to the Kaiser in Germany threatening Venezuela or not.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just because those takeout boxes float doesn't mean they count as naval assets.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have like 50-60 submarines.

Not worried.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm more afraid of our lackluster cyberwarfare capabilities and complete inability to defend our electrical grid, businesses intellectual property, bank/government private data, and election security than I am about China deciding to start a land war on the U.S. and using their large navy to logistically make it happen.
 
freidog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We can not afford a missile ship gap!
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
good thing the Stars and Stripes was saved
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

exqqqme: We have like 50-60 submarines.

Not worried.


Yeah, we're both members of the nuclear club with boomer subs, after that everything else in a head to head conflict is superfluous.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who's approving these headlines?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Americans do not understand the severity of the military threats posed by China, particularly its ability to strike the U.S. mainland with a nuclear weapon, a top U.S. commander said Monday."

Oh fark off. MAD applies just like it has since the beginning - China's just making sure that they've got a big enough chip pile to be a serious player at the table.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not the size of the ship, it's the motion of the ocean.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hell, they used to call Teddy Roosevelt's birthday "Navy Day" until the 1970s.

Throughout his life, Roosevelt acted as one of the Navy's greatest promoters. His first book, The Naval War of 1812, demonstrated the importance of the Navy to the defense of the United States. As Assistant Secretary of the Navy, he was instrumental in the U.S. Navy's victories in the Spanish-American War; and as President, he oversaw the build-up of the battle fleet and ordered the world cruise of the Great White Fleet.

https://usnhistory.navylive.dodlive.m​i​l/2017/10/23/theodore-roosevelt-and-na​vy-day/

The idea of sending the new battle fleet around the world was the brainchild of the energetic "Teddy" Roosevelt, former colonel of the Rough Riders and one-time assistant secretary of the Navy. Assuming the presidency after the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901, Roosevelt brought to the White House a deep conviction that only through a strong navy could a nation project its power and prestige abroad.

https://www.history.navy.mil/research​/​library/online-reading-room/title-list​-alphabetically/c/cruise-great-white-f​leet-mckinley.html
 
surlyjason [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm so tired of winning.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stars and Stripes says I have four articles left. Presumably, before Trump shuts down the whole publication as liberal propaganda.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What this means is that under no circumstances can we afford to improve the lives of average Americans because we cannot afford doomsday gap.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why would China care about destroying the United States when Dipshiat Donnie is it doing it for them with 40% of the country backing him?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ less than a minute ago  
China's Navy has no real experience in a shooting war. Their tactics are not based  on real world actions.
Might be bigger, but they have no real idea wtf they are doing.  

Not that it would be a easy fight...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Every man, woman and child needs to own a military watercraft.
 
