(Fox 32 Chicago)   Hershey rolls out interactive map for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween with project Hershey Highway   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Phil Stanley, The Hershey Company, Hershey Company, Hershey, Pennsylvania, Milton S. Hershey, Hersheypark, global chief sales officer, Hershey's Chocolate World  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that map is accurate, every point you click on will just pop a small box that says, "Nope!"
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a candy company has a more comprehensive plan on how to deal with this pandemic than the 'authorities'?

I did not Hershey that coming...
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have maps to where you can get real chocolate from, instead of Hershey's chocolate flavored wax?
 
Zero Exponent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby I hate you for directing me to that useless autoplaying  Fox website.
That is all.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could someone just summarize what the Hershey Company is deeming "safe" and "unsafe?" Is it Covid-19? Smoke contamination? Or are they just warning us not to visit attractive and successful neighborhoods?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1. Stay home

What the fark? Live in a red zone, no problem, it is safe for you to go to a green zone. Anyone else see the problem?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Exponent: Subby I hate you for directing me to that useless autoplaying  Fox website.
That is all.


Here's the actual site
https://www.halloween2020.org/
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SimonElectric: Step 1. Stay home

What the fark? Live in a red zone, no problem, it is safe for you to go to a green zone. Anyone else see the problem?


Yeah, the green zones are for loading and unloading only.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not safe anywhere. Just stay the fark home!
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not planning to give out treats this year, pretty sure my town not going do it anyway and consider how many times I seen kids wipe those nose/mouths with their hands I think I'll pass this year
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hershey's, the vomit chocolate.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not link to the Hershey site and not the stinkin news site?  HERE IT IS !

Bad subby, you are bad and should feel bad !
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah, what's up with that hair?  Was I transported back to 1984?  Boy, those folks aren't going to believe it when I tell them what's going to happen in 2020.  Maybe I'll start with 92-94, not much happened then.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It conveniently points out all the liberal pizza parlors where children are abducted and held in the basements for raping and Antifa indoctrination, but the advertisement on the page is for George Soros' Halloween Crisis Actors.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always butt stuff
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hershey's map is worse than I imagined.  Resolution is only county level.  For an extreme example:

Los Angeles County: 10.6 million
Combined population of VT, NH, ME, MA: 10.2 million
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: It conveniently points out all the liberal pizza parlors where children are abducted and held in the basements for raping and Antifa indoctrination, but the advertisement on the page is for George Soros' Halloween Crisis Actors.


Know people up in Hershey that would believe this.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News ladys hair does not go with her face.

Seems off
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have to give them credit for trying. There were some good suggestions there. I mean, they're obviously just trying to sell candy, but again, at least they're trying to offer some safer suggestions.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Step 1. Stay home

What the fark? Live in a red zone, no problem, it is safe for you to go to a green zone. Anyone else see the problem?


Yes stay home and off the roads! It's too dangerous in the world. We will let you know when the planet is safe.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Halloween is one of the only times some people will willingly wear masks. Maybe there should be a line of scary and funny facemasks that will stop the rona that look like those from Halloween and stores should give out small pieces of candy to anyone wearing them as a bribe.

Also, stay the fark home. Halloween is on a Saturday with DLS time ending that night. Idiots will be packing bars that night and spreading it... just in time for it to spread to Thanksgiving family get togethers!
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: SimonElectric: Step 1. Stay home

What the fark? Live in a red zone, no problem, it is safe for you to go to a green zone. Anyone else see the problem?

Yeah, the green zones are for loading and unloading only.


No the white zone is for loading and unloading. The green zone is for leaving your recycling behind. (It's also to leave your friends behind. If they don't dance)
 
