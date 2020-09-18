 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Arrest made after 80-year-old man refuses to stop during hammer time   (kiro7.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The suspect was arrested without incident a ...

Betty .. . .Betty . . . Betty Grable. nope. Betty ..... Betty ...... Betty Boop?
nope.
Betty something, something, anyway
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect was arrested without incident and was booked into the Pierce County Jail on investigation of first-degree assault.

So one man was hammered and the other was nailed.
 
GasDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article's and subby's headlines made me think the 80-year was the one wielding the hammer
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the time of the assault the old man was heard yammering on about how he just read on Facebook that Joe Biden and the president of China invented the corona virus to make Donald Trump look bad.

I say let the kid go.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: The suspect was arrested without incident a ...

Betty .. . .Betty . . . Betty Grable. nope. Betty ..... Betty ...... Betty Boop?
nope.
Betty something, something, anyway


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
strangeguitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone took Trini Lopez' song as an instruction manuel.

/Or Peter, Paul, and Mary
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They quickly responded to the scene, and found the suspect hiding in bushes.

Almost triggered by this.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomers should never tell millennials that they can't touch this.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now the suspect stands alone, painting testimonial pictures?

/rose and valerie, screaming from the gallery
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - Maxwell's Silver Hammer [Steve Martin] (HD)
Youtube F__uGshlbOo
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really does look like a hammer owned by an 80 year old man.

What should I do today?  Let's paint the tools, that I only use once every ten years, to make them high visibility, and use up this extra can of paint.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red5ish: They quickly responded to the scene, and found the suspect hiding in bushes.

Almost triggered by this.


Stay out da bushes!
Stay out da bushes!
Stay out da bushes!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: At the time of the assault the old man was heard yammering on about how he just read on Facebook that Joe Biden and the president of China invented the corona virus to make Donald Trump look bad.

I say let the kid go.


And this I did for seven long nights-every night just at midnight-but I found the eye always closed; and so it was impossible to do the work; for it was not the old man who vexed me, but his Evil Eye.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Technohead - I Wanna Be A Hippy 1995
Youtube QMkIHLJkirE
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

red5ish: They quickly responded to the scene, and found the suspect hiding in bushes.

Almost triggered by this.


It's technically correct.  Tho I would have preferred shrubberies.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pierce county. Not saying it was meth, but that's a fair bet.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Obligatory.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maxwell Edison, is that you?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What are  you going to do that hammer whipper snapper? hit me?
 
