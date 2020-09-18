 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man caught stealing from school construction site shot by homeowner. We can only hope the construction paper is okay   (kiro7.com) divider line
68
    More: Scary, Real estate, first aid, Owner-occupier, The Police, The Devil Went Down to Georgia, person, Michael Jackson, Right-wing politics  
•       •       •

1106 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2020 at 12:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's what I predict will happen.

DA is going to have to lean very heavily on that private citizen, who wasn't on his own property, and went over to make for a confrontation while armed.  Private citizen will undoubtedly have to hire a lawyer on his own dime, and may see charges that may or may not be ultimately dismissed.  Complicating this, private citizen appears to have brought a firearm on to school grounds, which generally is a no-no for anyone that isn't law enforcement and doesn't have written authorization from the school district.  Even if he avoids prosecution for the shooting, I expect he'll face prosecution for bringing a gun onto school grounds.

The thief will, of course, be prosecuted for his various theft and weapons crimes.

The thief will sue the private citizen for shooting him, and because the confrontation wasn't on the private citizen's property and wasn't the case of the thief confronting him in a form of banditry or mugging, it's not an unsound argument that the private citizen himself escalated the situation.  The confrontation would not have happened if the guy hadn't introduced himself and his firearm into what was going on.  Even if the private citizen wins, it will cost him five figures to win.

In this situation, the proper response would have been to call the police or the school distict's own security.  Going out of one's way to confront a possible criminal that isn't engaged in violence will only result in high personal cost.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Here's what I predict will happen.

DA is going to have to lean very heavily on that private citizen, who wasn't on his own property, and went over to make for a confrontation while armed.  Private citizen will undoubtedly have to hire a lawyer on his own dime, and may see charges that may or may not be ultimately dismissed.  Complicating this, private citizen appears to have brought a firearm on to school grounds, which generally is a no-no for anyone that isn't law enforcement and doesn't have written authorization from the school district.  Even if he avoids prosecution for the shooting, I expect he'll face prosecution for bringing a gun onto school grounds.

The thief will, of course, be prosecuted for his various theft and weapons crimes.

The thief will sue the private citizen for shooting him, and because the confrontation wasn't on the private citizen's property and wasn't the case of the thief confronting him in a form of banditry or mugging, it's not an unsound argument that the private citizen himself escalated the situation.  The confrontation would not have happened if the guy hadn't introduced himself and his firearm into what was going on.  Even if the private citizen wins, it will cost him five figures to win.

In this situation, the proper response would have been to call the police or the school distict's own security.  Going out of one's way to confront a possible criminal that isn't engaged in violence will only result in high personal cost.



Nice assessment. I'm "cautiously pro-2nd," but this is way overstepping in the case where there was no imminent danger to anyone involved. I can't imagine any scenario where this is acceptable, even if the person had just committed a crime against you (elsewhere) and you found him later.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can shoot suspected criminals now? Politicians better double up on guards.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this guy initiated an armed confrontation and shot a guy to protect some lumber?

He needs to go to jail.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what well-regulated militia the shooter was part of.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stole six cinderblocks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most important part of the article.

"The homeowner that did the shooting feared for his life. The person was armed and, once he went down, he rendered first aid to the person he shot and called the police and he was cooperative," said Troyer.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does it say bother to say home-owner?  Because they can afford to buy instead of rent, is the DA going to treat it differently?

There's also a weird implication from it, that the school building site was on a persons private residential land.  I get that people are homeschooling due to covid, but dial it back.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So this guy initiated an armed confrontation and shot a guy to protect some lumber?

He needs to go to jail.


It doesn't say he initiated armed conflict.  He initiated a conflict with a suspected thief.  It doesn't say which tried to use their weapons first.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So this guy initiated an armed confrontation and shot a guy to protect some lumber?

He needs to go to jail.


No, he didn't.  He went to see what the thief was doing.  The criminal, who was carrying weapons, escalated the situation and got shot.  But oh, that poor criminal.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: The most important part of the article.

"The homeowner that did the shooting feared for his life. The person was armed and, once he went down, he rendered first aid to the person he shot and called the police and he was cooperative," said Troyer.


It would be important if it was not total bullshiat.

If he feared for his life what was he doing out there in the middle of the night playing Billy Bad Ass with his pistol?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It doesn't say he initiated armed conflict.


He left his home with a loaded firearm and confronted a man.

That is the definition of "initiated".
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: He went to see what the thief was doing.


Doesnt sound scared to me.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squegeebooo: Why does it say bother to say home-owner?  Because they can afford to buy instead of rent, is the DA going to treat it differently?

There's also a weird implication from it, that the school building site was on a persons private residential land.  I get that people are homeschooling due to covid, but dial it back.


Homeowners are more important than renters.
Know your place.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: madgonad: The most important part of the article.

"The homeowner that did the shooting feared for his life. The person was armed and, once he went down, he rendered first aid to the person he shot and called the police and he was cooperative," said Troyer.

It would be important if it was not total bullshiat.

If he feared for his life what was he doing out there in the middle of the night playing Billy Bad Ass with his pistol?


FTFA: Around 8:30 Tuesday night, a man was shot next to Artondale Elementary School in Gig Harbor.

That's the middle of the night?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So this guy initiated an armed confrontation and shot a guy to protect some lumber?

He needs to go to jail.


It's not clear who escalated the situation.  If the guy kept his gun concealed and the crook broke out his baton and brass knuckles and threatened the shooter, he may have a pretty solid self defense case.

If the shooter charged at the criminal with his gun pointed at his head, then his case is a lot less solid.
 
goatleggedfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious use of the title "homeowner" in that article.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dothemath: So this guy initiated an armed confrontation and shot a guy to protect some lumber?

He needs to go to jail.

It doesn't say he initiated armed conflict.  He initiated a conflict with a suspected thief.  It doesn't say which tried to use their weapons first.


While armed.... so he initiated an armed confrontation.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not his home being broken into. The fact that he's a homeowner is irrelevant. This is flat-out vigilante justice.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't he just call the cops?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrugs*  Oh well.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moral of the story, don't take shiat that isn't yours.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the headline includes "Homeowner" as if that means anything in this situation.

My next favorite (/s) is that the first thing he should have done was the last thing he actually did.

Otherwise, he probably did feel threatened and probably did need to use his gun to prevent injury.  Probably avoidable, probably won't be charged
 
goatleggedfellow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: Wonder what well-regulated militia the shooter was part of.


Is there a singular version of the word militia? Maybe we should use that?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It doesn't say he initiated armed conflict.

He left his home with a loaded firearm and confronted a man.

That is the definition of "initiated".


No it's not.  he could have had it under his shirt or even holstered.  If the criminal decides to attack him then dumbass started the armed conflict.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It doesn't say he initiated armed conflict.

He left his home with a loaded firearm and confronted a man.

That is the definition of "initiated".


Umm, I literally just looked up the definition of initiated. What you said may be an example, but it is not the definition.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: It's not clear who escalated the situation.


Id say its the guy who picked up the gun, left his safe home and walked off of his property to confront the other guy.
 
nijika
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh look another snap decision deputy.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the guy was stealing school construction supplies, they should have just let him go.  The Curse of Glitter Getting EveryfarkingWhere would be its own punishment.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

goatleggedfellow: Pin Fiften Clob: Wonder what well-regulated militia the shooter was part of.

Is there a singular version of the word militia? Maybe we should use that?


Militant?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: dothemath: madgonad: The most important part of the article.

"The homeowner that did the shooting feared for his life. The person was armed and, once he went down, he rendered first aid to the person he shot and called the police and he was cooperative," said Troyer.

It would be important if it was not total bullshiat.

If he feared for his life what was he doing out there in the middle of the night playing Billy Bad Ass with his pistol?

FTFA: Around 8:30 Tuesday night, a man was shot next to Artondale Elementary School in Gig Harbor.

That's the middle of the night?


It is in Gig Harbor

dothemath: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It doesn't say he initiated armed conflict.

He left his home with a loaded firearm and confronted a man.

That is the definition of "initiated".


The actual law is that if while in commission of a crime, anyone injured is the responsibility of the criminal. Fark liberals somehow twist that into, if you interfere with a crime in any way, whatever happens is your fault.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dothemath: So this guy initiated an armed confrontation and shot a guy to protect some lumber?

He needs to go to jail.

It doesn't say he initiated armed conflict.  He initiated a conflict with a suspected thief.  It doesn't say which tried to use their weapons first.

While armed.... so he initiated an armed confrontation.


being armed doesn't mean an armed conflict.  Using or brandishing said weapon makes it armed.  You get in a fist fight with a knife in your pocket doesn't make it an armed conflict.

It said both were armed.  Who ever decided to use their weapon first turned it into an armed conflict.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

goatleggedfellow: Curious use of the title "homeowner" in that article.


Probably still waiting on a statement from the HOA.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: Why does it say bother to say home-owner?  Because they can afford to buy instead of rent, is the DA going to treat it differently?

There's also a weird implication from it, that the school building site was on a persons private residential land.  I get that people are homeschooling due to covid, but dial it back.


I know it's a foreign concept to many people but some people like to buy nice things and keep them nice.

In this instance someone bought a dwelling that they could call their own.  They likely worked hard and saved money to be able to afford this dwelling.  They have an interest in keeping their dwelling nice as well as the community it resides in.  Going along with this, they would like to keep the area free criminal behavior.

Again, this is likely a foreign concept to many of you though and a cause of much political discourse in this country since many of you dont believe in individual ownership or accountability for one's behavior and actions.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Jeebus Saves: dothemath: madgonad: The most important part of the article.

"The homeowner that did the shooting feared for his life. The person was armed and, once he went down, he rendered first aid to the person he shot and called the police and he was cooperative," said Troyer.

It would be important if it was not total bullshiat.

If he feared for his life what was he doing out there in the middle of the night playing Billy Bad Ass with his pistol?

FTFA: Around 8:30 Tuesday night, a man was shot next to Artondale Elementary School in Gig Harbor.

That's the middle of the night?

It is in Gig Harbor

dothemath: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It doesn't say he initiated armed conflict.

He left his home with a loaded firearm and confronted a man.

That is the definition of "initiated".

The actual law is that if while in commission of a crime, anyone injured is the responsibility of the criminal. Fark liberals somehow twist that into, if you interfere with a crime in any way, whatever happens is your fault.


Ive had a CHL in Texas most of my adult life. The most embarrassing thing about being involved in the gun culture is being associated with redneck idiots who lay in bed at night fantasizing about adding inches to their dick by killing someone.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

madgonad: The most important part of the article.

"The homeowner that did the shooting feared for his life. The person was armed and, once he went down, he rendered first aid to the person he shot and called the police and he was cooperative," said Troyer.


That's the cop helping out one of his buddies who likes playing vigilante.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: Here's what I predict will happen.

DA is going to have to lean very heavily on that private citizen, who wasn't on his own property, and went over to make for a confrontation while armed.  Private citizen will undoubtedly have to hire a lawyer on his own dime, and may see charges that may or may not be ultimately dismissed.  Complicating this, private citizen appears to have brought a firearm on to school grounds, which generally is a no-no for anyone that isn't law enforcement and doesn't have written authorization from the school district.  Even if he avoids prosecution for the shooting, I expect he'll face prosecution for bringing a gun onto school grounds.

The thief will, of course, be prosecuted for his various theft and weapons crimes.

The thief will sue the private citizen for shooting him, and because the confrontation wasn't on the private citizen's property and wasn't the case of the thief confronting him in a form of banditry or mugging, it's not an unsound argument that the private citizen himself escalated the situation.  The confrontation would not have happened if the guy hadn't introduced himself and his firearm into what was going on.  Even if the private citizen wins, it will cost him five figures to win.

In this situation, the proper response would have been to call the police or the school distict's own security.  Going out of one's way to confront a possible criminal that isn't engaged in violence will only result in high personal cost.


The article does not say the homeowner left his property. He could have of course, but the article implies the school borders his property.

The idiot was playing loud music while stealing, "got mouthy" which I assume means threatening, had weapons, it's unclear if he brandished them.

Getting shot in the leg is a small price to pay for his level of dumbassery.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The article does not say the homeowner left his property. He could have of course, but the article implies the school borders his property.

The idiot was playing loud music while stealing, "got mouthy" which I assume means threatening, had weapons, it's unclear if he brandished them.

Getting shot in the leg is a small price to pay for his level of dumbassery.


That's all saying that you 100% believe the line that the "home-owner" said.  I cry BS on a lot of his story.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive had a CHL in Texas most of my adult life. The most embarrassing thing about being involved in the gun culture is being associated with redneck idiots who lay in bed at night fantasizing about adding inches to their dick by killing someone.


I get that. There is also no reason to assume that's what happened in this case.

Its the same thing that really bugged me in all the discussions around the Travon Martin case: the concept that George Zimmerman had no right to see what was going on in his own neighborhood and by initiating that confrontation, he was somehow responsible for everything that happened afterword, even the felony assault that got him acquitted.

The citizenry has no responsibility to allow criminals to commit crimes in peace. You can either say that ACAB, and we don't need them, or people need to hide in their homes and let criminals do whatever they want while you wait for the cops.

You can't have both.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

toraque: If the guy was stealing school construction supplies, they should have just let him go.  The Curse of Glitter Getting EveryfarkingWhere would be its own punishment.


Ahhh! The herpes of arts and crafts supplies: you can never quite get rid of it!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stand your schoolground?
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Welcome to fark where the term "homeowner" is triggering and community policing is viewed as vigilantism.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
defund the police and get neighborhood protection.
death is the penalty for stealing, and carrying a baton, and brass knuckles, and oh yaa, a gun.
make me fear for my life and die.

the cops could have told him put the weapon down and that would have been it.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Magnanimous_J: Jeebus Saves: dothemath: madgonad: The most important part of the article.

"The homeowner that did the shooting feared for his life. The person was armed and, once he went down, he rendered first aid to the person he shot and called the police and he was cooperative," said Troyer.

It would be important if it was not total bullshiat.

If he feared for his life what was he doing out there in the middle of the night playing Billy Bad Ass with his pistol?

FTFA: Around 8:30 Tuesday night, a man was shot next to Artondale Elementary School in Gig Harbor.

That's the middle of the night?

It is in Gig Harbor

dothemath: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It doesn't say he initiated armed conflict.

He left his home with a loaded firearm and confronted a man.

That is the definition of "initiated".

The actual law is that if while in commission of a crime, anyone injured is the responsibility of the criminal. Fark liberals somehow twist that into, if you interfere with a crime in any way, whatever happens is your fault.

Ive had a CHL in Texas most of my adult life. The most embarrassing thing about being involved in the gun culture is being associated with redneck idiots who lay in bed at night fantasizing about adding inches to their dick by killing someone.


And yet you're projecting this motive on a guy you know nothing about.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: You can either say that ACAB, and we don't need them, or people need to hide in their homes and let criminals do whatever they want while you wait for the cops.

You can't have both.


To those people Id say here is a link to a fine organization where you will be provided food, lodging, transportation to the evil doers and all the guns you want...

https://www.marines.mil/

Or do you guys prefer fighting people who cant shoot back?

(we know the answer)
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I see the Fark Lawyers Making AssumptionsTM brigade is out in force as expected.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Defending the life of that lumber. A true 'murican hero.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: big pig peaches: The article does not say the homeowner left his property. He could have of course, but the article implies the school borders his property.

The idiot was playing loud music while stealing, "got mouthy" which I assume means threatening, had weapons, it's unclear if he brandished them.

Getting shot in the leg is a small price to pay for his level of dumbassery.

That's all saying that you 100% believe the line that the "home-owner" said.  I cry BS on a lot of his story.


You prefer to believe the criminal?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: big pig peaches: The article does not say the homeowner left his property. He could have of course, but the article implies the school borders his property.

The idiot was playing loud music while stealing, "got mouthy" which I assume means threatening, had weapons, it's unclear if he brandished them.

Getting shot in the leg is a small price to pay for his level of dumbassery.

That's all saying that you 100% believe the line that the "home-owner" said.  I cry BS on a lot of his story.


Well, considering there a video of the entire altercation, guess you won't need to speculate. What exactly are you calling BS on? The guy who got shot was definitely stealing from the construction site, was armed, had drugs on him, and warrants out. Are you alleging that the homeowner rushed outside, yelled at the guy then just shot him once for fun? You really going to side with the guy that got shot here? JFC you farkers love criminals.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.