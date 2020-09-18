 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   As it turns out, there's a real conspiracy to remove the conspiracy-theorist mayor of Sequim. I always knew those shiny little things were up to no good by the way they got everywhere   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Strange, English-language films, Donald Trump, Flying Spaghetti Monster, Human trafficking, QAnon conspiracy theory, Ivana Trump, President Donald Trump, Jesse Ventura  
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit.  I was seriously considering retiring there.  Lower cost of living (compared to Seattle), quiet, lavender fields everywhere.  Perfect for an old woman.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: Dammit.  I was seriously considering retiring there.  Lower cost of living (compared to Seattle), quiet, lavender fields everywhere.  Perfect for an old woman.


how do you feel about pizza?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No, Quim! QUIM!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"QAnon is a truth movement that encourages you to think for yourself," Armacost said.

We show our independent thinking by hanging on the words of an anonymous white supremacist that gets most of his ideas from shiatty sci-fi movies, and then sending the same memes back and forth to each other.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's an essential oil to cure that.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is all I know if Sequim.

Pretty cool actually, guy is rebuilding an old wooden boat.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: Dammit.  I was seriously considering retiring there.  Lower cost of living (compared to Seattle), quiet, lavender fields everywhere.  Perfect for an old woman.


Are pool boys in high demand there?
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the seattle mayor is far worse in every way
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: Dammit.  I was seriously considering retiring there.  Lower cost of living (compared to Seattle), quiet, lavender fields everywhere.  Perfect for an old woman.


If youre angling for a place thats free of idiots youre gonna need to expand your search parameters beyond the borders of the United States.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: Dammit.  I was seriously considering retiring there.  Lower cost of living (compared to Seattle), quiet, lavender fields everywhere.  Perfect for an old woman.


You and me both. Bonus, cooler in Summer, warmer in winter than King County. Always a breeze. Just far enough away from Seattle to not be a suburb for the wealthy, close enough it doesn't beat your ass to get there if you got the scratch for the car ferry. I'm just down there is enough less kooky folks to oppose him. I can live with that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CSB: One of my first gigs when I moved out here, outed me as a noob. It was a little consulting firm, and they had Felix the Cat clocks on the wall, labeled "New York", "London", "Paris", and "Sequim."

I asked "..where is 'See-quim'?" and received guffaws.
 
