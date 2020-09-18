 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The 2020 hurricane season is about to go Greek   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
does this mean brown eyes, too?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's goooooooo.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tropical storm Wilfred?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...and in Greece you're wanted for something called "aggravated hey hey."
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Alpha is out there now.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://xkcd.com/1126/

Obligatory xkcd
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jim Jordan is gonna watch the rest of the hurricane season have sex with underage wrestlers.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Doesn't that cost extra?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guessed TD22 was going to be Wilfred.

wrong
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: does this mean brown eyes, too?


It makes my brown eyes blue
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't wait for Hurricane Chaos!
 
mekkab
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Toga! Toga! Toga!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Release the KRAKEN!
 
schnee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Xina, Xavier, York, Yolanda, Zelda and Zeke inconsolable
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Can't wait for Hurricane Chaos!


That's already in place in the whitehouse.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hurricane Aamy
Hurricane Bbarbara
Hurricane Ccatherine
 
gbv23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"He couldn't leave his brother's behind ! "
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Hurricane Aamy
Hurricane Bbarbara
Hurricane Ccatherine


Hurricane Luuuuuke
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thank FSM that this is a once in a lifetime occurrence and that everything is fine with the climate because it hasn't changed at all.

Oh, and there is more than a month left in hurricane season.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They got to Zeta in 2005.
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to some delicious Hurricane Pi.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You may think that TD-22 would become Alpha.

You'd be wrong.

Here's Subtropical Storm Alpha, all set to hit...Portugal.

TD-22 should be Tropical Storm Beta before the weekend is out.

There is another area of low pressure in the North Atlantic that may become a storm again, but since that's the remnants of Paulette it'll just pick that name back up.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 490x492]

They got to Zeta in 2005.


After Omega do they go to Aaron?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You may think that TD-22 would become Alpha.

You'd be wrong.

Here's Subtropical Storm Alpha, all set to hit...Portugal.

TD-22 should be Tropical Storm Beta before the weekend is out.

There is another area of low pressure in the North Atlantic that may become a storm again, but since that's the remnants of Paulette it'll just pick that name back up.


TD22 didn't get called Alpha because the hurricane hunter that was heading out to do readings got hit by lightning and it knocked out their radar so they had to turn back.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BooksontheBrain: fiddlehead: [Fark user image 490x492]

They got to Zeta in 2005.

After Omega do they go to Aaron?


No, they're going to a bar to get very, very, VERY drunk.

\ And not on Hurricanes
\\ Or Dark And Stormys
\\\ Not even a single Tropical Breeze will be had.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Once you go Greek you never ... ?
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You may think that TD-22 would become Alpha.

You'd be wrong.

Here's Subtropical Storm Alpha, all set to hit...Portugal.

TD-22 should be Tropical Storm Beta before the weekend is out.

There is another area of low pressure in the North Atlantic that may become a storm again, but since that's the remnants of Paulette it'll just pick that name back up.


The surfers in Nazare must be pissing in their suits!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You may think that TD-22 would become Alpha.

You'd be wrong.

Here's Subtropical Storm Alpha, all set to hit...Portugal.

TD-22 should be Tropical Storm Beta before the weekend is out.

There is another area of low pressure in the North Atlantic that may become a storm again, but since that's the remnants of Paulette it'll just pick that name back up.

The surfers in Nazare must be pissing in their suits!


I'm pretty sure guys who surf 100' waves aren't going to be bothered by a storm unless that storm knocks the surf down.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also the graphic when they added Alpha made me laugh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Once you go Greek you never ... ?


Turn the other cheek?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hurricaine H*ir P*e!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why not just go like stadium seating and start using AA, BB etc.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Taming of the shoe: Spartapuss: Can't wait for Hurricane Chaos!

That's already in place in the whitehouse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have a trip planned to OBX two weeks from today. Damn good thing I have trip insurance.

Bastards.
 
Electromax
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BooksontheBrain: fiddlehead: [Fark user image 490x492]

They got to Zeta in 2005.

After Omega do they go to Aaron?


After Omega, they finally open the forbidden book found buried in the obelisk. It is said that the Final Storm will come to sweep away the world when you speak its name and all who hear it shall perish.
 
